8 "Genius" Ideas For How To Make Work Less Stressful In 2025
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
One of the deep questions I asked myself on January 1 was, "How do you want to feel as a stay-at-home mom who's also a part of the WFH crew?" The first word that popped into my mind wasn't a full sentence; it was 'ease.'
I've spent the greater part of my life as a people pleaser who also has a Type A personality when inspired during work hours. There's nothing wrong with being ambitious, but I don't always know when to turn it off which leads to burnout. Does this sound like you?
If so, we're not doing this anymore bestie. This year we're changing the way we approach work so we're not on a first-name basis with stress 10 months out of the year. I've got tips from the following bada** ladies who know how imperative it is to not let work drain us:
- Kayla Baum, CEO & Founder of Twello (a workplace wellness company!)
- Corry Frazier and Melissa Pepin, Founders at The Business Reboot
Keep scrolling for 8 genius ways to have a healthier work-life balance this year!
1. Actually Use Your Planner In 2025
We're not buying pretty planners just so they can collect dust on our desks or coffee tables anymore. Corry Frazier and Melissa Pepin want you to get serious because they feel "it starts with planning." They don't mean the kind you eventually flake on either.
"Effective planning is key to maintaining balance and reducing burnout. Whether you're mapping out tasks, meetings, or events, dedicated time for preparation ensures focus and reduces stress," they say. In other words, "the more intentional you are in planning, the more productive you'll be," according to them.
Ever since I've been blocking out my tasks by hour in planner, I've been able to get more done without feeling overwhelmed by splitting my time between writing and being in mommy mode. Frazier and Pepin suggest that you "set weekly planning sessions" that consist of "30-60 minutes each weekend to map out your upcoming week."
This eventually "reduces decision fatigue, fosters a sense of control, and helps you start Monday with clarity and purpose," they add. Yes, this is a sign that you'll be breaking up with the dreaded 'Sunday scaries' if you follow their advice. "You'll feel proactive and grounded rather than reacting to the week as it unfolds," they agree.
2. Embrace A "Fake Commute" When Working From Home
One of Kayla Baum's tips is to switch up your routine if you're a remote worker. Rolling out of the bed at the last minute before logging on for work sounds appealing until you realize you're uninspired by your days. But, what is a "fake commute?"
"It mimics the structure of a traditional commute to establish a boundary between work and personal life. This could mean taking a walk around the block, doing a 10-minute guided meditation, or even just changing clothes at the end of the day," Baum mentions.
Based on her experience, she's found that "it works because it provides a psychological buffer, helping to separate work and home life." She feels it's "crucial for positive mental health and boosting productivity at work (and at home)."
You can also create a separate work space that's not in your bedroom to get work done! That's helped me tremendously so I'm not sleeping and working in the same area.
3. Focus On High-Impact Tasks
Similar to planning your work days as best as you can, Frazier and Pepin want you to "prioritize the tasks that align with your goals." To minimize distractions, they want you to ask yourself:
- What is the most effective use of my time right now?
4. Stop Making Daily Decisions Hard
Tasks like your morning routine or figuring out what you'll eat don't have to take up a chunk of your time anymore. "Use productivity hacks, such as pre-planning meals or laying out weekly outfits," suggest Frazier and Pepin. They feel that "small routines like this eliminate unnecessary choices" to "make mornings smoother."
According to them, it's "especially helpful for families juggling multiple schedules." I couldn't agree more because I've spent so many frazzled mornings trying to make decisions about what myself and my toddler would wear or eat instead of planning them. With the help of my fiancé, we've cut so much time in half by being prepared ahead of time instead of 'winging it' before work.
5. Understand What Your Boundaries Are And Set Them
Worried that you'll be considered 'mean' if you tell your manager or coworkers what your boundaries are at work? Depending on your environment, it's 100% understandable. However, you're human and there's no reason you should be over-performing to your detriment. Frazier and Pepin say, "Set boundaries and communicate clearly. Adopt Brené Brown's mantra: 'To be clear is to be kind.'"
They encourage you to not only "be upfront about your schedule to manage others' expectations," but it's also so you can "avoid over-commitment." Say it with me: I will not make false promises just to appease others. Why?
Frazier and Pepin say, "Don't be afraid to say no to side projects or anything that doesn't align with your goals."
6. Ignore Emails Sent After Your Work Hours
I've been guilty of sending an email after work to acknowledge that I saw something, but I never expect other people to feel obligated to respond until the next business day. On the flip side, I've felt pressured to answer something that feels timely and I've gone to sleep thinking about the sender's potential follow-up email.
"Just because a coworker chooses to work late at night doesn't mean you must answer. One helpful trick is to include your working days and hours in your signature, explaining that responses may be delayed outside of those times," Frazier and Pepin say. They even have a prompt you can use if you're not sure what to type:
- "My working hours are [Your Working Hours, e.g., 9 AM - 4 PM ET]. Please note that these may differ from your local time zone. I appreciate your understanding and will respond to emails during my working hours."
I can't wait to start utilizing this...for research purposes only 👀.
7. Please, log off from work when it's time.
Unless you're scheduled to work late, take the time to log off from work and not think about it until the next day. Baum says, "Commit to fully logging off once the workday ends—no 'quick email replies' or sneaking in work over the weekend." I'm eyeing you Ms. "I just need to send a quick email" while you're on vacation or spending time with your significant other.
Baum says creating this separation works because "fully disconnecting allows your mind to reset and recharge" which ends up "making you more efficient, creative, and focused during actual work hours." According to her, you'll eventually "improve personal well-being" and "enhance long-term work performance."
As soon as my work day is over, I make a beeline for the shower so I can decompress. After that, I take my time with my skincare routine and keep my phone out of reach so I'm not tempted to look at anything work-related. I'm not always successful, but I've noticed a difference in my mood since making this shift.
8. Speak Up When You're Feeling Overwhelmed
And if you're 100% drained because you've been trying to tackle work tasks during and after hours, Frazier and Pepin want you to speak up. "If you're feeling overwhelmed with your workload, approach your manager with honesty and a focus on solutions," they suggest. Here's another prompt of theirs you can use:
- "I've been noticing that my workload has extended beyond regular hours, and maintaining balance is becoming challenging. Could we discuss prioritizing tasks or adjusting expectations to ensure I can deliver quality work without compromising my well-being?"
Visit more of our work-life articles when you need career advice or how to learn to part ways with burnout for good.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.