Meet The Brand New 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 3 Cast — Including A New Love Interest For Jackie.

My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 will be here before you know it — especially considering the cast just wrapped on filming! Fans are on the edge of their seats to see the junior season (especially since season 2 didn't feature a single kiss between Jackie and Cole), but this year we're expanding beyond just Jackie and the Walter family because we're about to meet some brand new faces.

Keep reading to meet the new My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 cast before it drops on Netflix in 2026.

Who's in the My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 cast? Netflix The cast for season 3 of My Life With The Walter Boys will feature all your favorite stars, and some new faces! The cast includes: Chad Rook as Mac: a drag racer who teams up with Cole to fix his racing car.

as Mac: a drag racer who teams up with Cole to fix his racing car. Naveen Paddock as Eliot: Uncle Richard's new intern from New York who catches Jackie's eye and leaves her torn between her two lives.

as Eliot: Uncle Richard's new intern from New York who catches Jackie's eye and leaves her torn between her two lives. Erin Karpluk as Hannah: George's sister who returns after going rogue all those years ago.

Is there a season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys? Netflix Yes, Netflix is bringing us a My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 — and the cast just finished filming! Netflix posted a selfie of our three leads with the caption, "Tipping our hats because Season 3 of MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS has officially wrapped." Happy Holidays to all of us, for real.

Where can I watch My Life With The Walter Boys season 3? Netflix My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 will premiere on Netflix in 2026. Stay tuned for the official release date, but it's safe to assume we'll see 10 episodes because that's how many seasons 1 and 2 both have.

Is Living with the Walter Boys based on a true story? Netflix No, My Life with the Walter Boys isn't based on a true story — it's based on a Wattpad book by Ali Novak!

Who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys book? Netflix Spoilers ahead!! Jackie ends up with Cole at the end of the My Life With The Walter Boys books...kind of. After she breaks up with Alex and kisses Cole, she moves to NYC, and we're left wondering since the story is left pretty open-ended. Although there is a tease she'll get together with Cole in the end.

