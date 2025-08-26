It's almost here!
Every 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Cast Member Returning For Season 2 On Netflix
Keep reading for every My Life With The Walter Boys cast member returning for season 2 — and check out the latest season 3 updates while you're at it!
Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie
Netflix
Nikki Rodriguez leads the My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 cast as Jackie, who returns to Silver Falls after a summer in New York (and after kissing Cole at the end of season 1).
2. Noah LaLonde as Cole
Netflix
We'll also see Noah LaLonde as Cole.
3. Ashby Gentry as Alex
Netflix
Ashby Gentry returns as Alex.
4. Marc Blucas as George
David Brown/Netflix
Marc Blucas stars as George, Cole and Alex's dad.
5. Sarah Rafferty as Katherine
David Brown/Netflix
And Sarah Rafferty plays Katherine, the Walter matriarch.
6. Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan
Netflix
Corey Fogelmanis stars as Nathan.
7. Connor Stanhope as Danny
Netflix
The My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 cast includes Connor Stanhope as Danny, Cole's twin brother.
8. Johnny Link as Will
Netflix
Johnny Link stars as Will, the oldest Walter brother.
9. Alix West Lefler as Parker
Netflix
And we'll see Alix West Lefler return as Parker, the boys' sister.
10. Jaylan Evans as Skylar
Chris Large/Netflix
Jaylan Evans stars as Skylar, the editor of the school newspaper and Nathan's boyfriend.
11. Myles Perez as Lee
Netflix
Myles Perez returns as Lee, the Walters' cousin who lives with them.
12. Isaac Arellanes as Isaac
Netflix
We'll also see Isaac Arellanes as Isaac.
13. Ashley Tavares as Tara
Netflix
Ashley Tavares returns to My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 as Tara, Jackie's guidance counselor.
14. Dean Petriw as Jordan
David Brown/Netflix
Dean Petriw returns to the show as Jordan.
15. Zoë Soul as Haley
Netflix
And Zoë Soul stars as Haley, Will's new wife.
16. Lennix James as Benny
David Brown/Netflix
Lennix James' Benny, the youngest Walter brother, returns for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys.
17. Ellie O’Brien as Grace
Netflix
Ellie O’Brien's Grace is very happy to see Jackie return to Silver Falls.
18. Kolton Stewart as Dylan
Chris Large/Netflix
Kolton Stewart returns as football player Dylan.
19. Mya Lowe as Kiley
Netflix
And My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 also stars Mya Lowe, whose Kiley has a hard time getting used to Alex's new reckless and popular personality.
20. Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia
Chris Large/Netflix
Gabrielle Jacinto returns as Olivia.
21. Alisha Newton as Erin
Chris Large/Netflix
And so does Alisha Newton's Erin, who's hiding her relationship with Danny from Cole.
22. Nathaniel Arcand as Mato
Chris Large/Netflix
Nathaniel Arcand stars as Mato, Skylar's dad.
