Every 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Cast Member Returning For Season 2 On Netflix

Keep reading for every My Life With The Walter Boys cast member returning for season 2 — and check out the latest season 3 updates while you're at it!

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for more family (and love triangle) chaos becauseis coming toon August 28, 2025. Season 1 ended with Jackie leaving the ranch for New York (without saying goodbye to literally anyone) and even though she's back in Silver Falls for, making up with her new family is harder than she expected. The good news? The whole family is back, which means their eventual reunion is going to be sweeter than ever.

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Netflix Nikki Rodriguez leads the My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 cast as Jackie, who returns to Silver Falls after a summer in New York (and after kissing Cole at the end of season 1).

2. Noah LaLonde as Cole Netflix We'll also see Noah LaLonde as Cole.

3. ​Ashby Gentry as Alex Netflix Ashby Gentry returns as Alex.

4. ​Marc Blucas as George David Brown/Netflix Marc Blucas stars as George, Cole and Alex's dad.

5. Sarah Rafferty as Katherine David Brown/Netflix And Sarah Rafferty plays Katherine, the Walter matriarch.

6. ​Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Netflix Corey Fogelmanis stars as Nathan.

7. ​Connor Stanhope as Danny Netflix The My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 cast includes Connor Stanhope as Danny, Cole's twin brother.

8. Johnny Link as Will Netflix Johnny Link stars as Will, the oldest Walter brother.

9. ​Alix West Lefler as Parker Netflix And we'll see Alix West Lefler return as Parker, the boys' sister.

10. ​Jaylan Evans as Skylar Chris Large/Netflix Jaylan Evans stars as Skylar, the editor of the school newspaper and Nathan's boyfriend.

11. ​Myles Perez as Lee Netflix Myles Perez returns as Lee, the Walters' cousin who lives with them.

12. Isaac Arellanes as Isaac Netflix We'll also see Isaac Arellanes as Isaac.

13. ​Ashley Tavares as Tara Netflix Ashley Tavares returns to My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 as Tara, Jackie's guidance counselor.

14. Dean Petriw as Jordan David Brown/Netflix Dean Petriw returns to the show as Jordan.



15. ​Zoë Soul as Haley Netflix And Zoë Soul stars as Haley, Will's new wife.

16. ​Lennix James as Benny David Brown/Netflix Lennix James' Benny, the youngest Walter brother, returns for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys.

17. ​Ellie O’Brien as Grace Netflix Ellie O’Brien's Grace is very happy to see Jackie return to Silver Falls.

18. Kolton Stewart as Dylan Chris Large/Netflix Kolton Stewart returns as football player Dylan.



19. ​Mya Lowe as Kiley Netflix And My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 also stars Mya Lowe, whose Kiley has a hard time getting used to Alex's new reckless and popular personality.

20. ​Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia Chris Large/Netflix Gabrielle Jacinto returns as Olivia.

21. ​Alisha Newton as Erin Chris Large/Netflix And so does Alisha Newton's Erin, who's hiding her relationship with Danny from Cole.

22. Nathaniel Arcand as Mato Chris Large/Netflix Nathaniel Arcand stars as Mato, Skylar's dad.

Loving all things My Life With The Walter Boys? Check out The 5 Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In August 2025 for more.