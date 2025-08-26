Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Every 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Cast Member Returning For Season 2 On Netflix

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 Cast netflix
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 26, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for more family (and love triangle) chaos because My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 is coming to Netflix on August 28, 2025. Season 1 ended with Jackie leaving the ranch for New York (without saying goodbye to literally anyone) and even though she's back in Silver Falls for season 2, making up with her new family is harder than she expected. The good news? The whole family is back, which means their eventual reunion is going to be sweeter than ever.

Keep reading for every My Life With The Walter Boys cast member returning for season 2 — and check out the latest season 3 updates while you're at it!

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

Netflix

Nikki Rodriguez leads the My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 cast as Jackie, who returns to Silver Falls after a summer in New York (and after kissing Cole at the end of season 1).

2. Noah LaLonde as Cole

noah lalonde as cole

Netflix

We'll also see Noah LaLonde as Cole.

3. ​Ashby Gentry as Alex

\u200bAshby Gentry as Alex

Netflix

Ashby Gentry returns as Alex.

4. ​Marc Blucas as George

Marc Blucas as George

David Brown/Netflix

Marc Blucas stars as George, Cole and Alex's dad.

5. Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

David Brown/Netflix

And Sarah Rafferty plays Katherine, the Walter matriarch.

6. ​Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

my life with the walter boys season 2

Netflix

Corey Fogelmanis stars as Nathan.

7. ​Connor Stanhope as Danny

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Netflix

The My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 cast includes Connor Stanhope as Danny, Cole's twin brother.

8. Johnny Link as Will

Johnny Link as Will

Netflix

Johnny Link stars as Will, the oldest Walter brother.

9. ​Alix West Lefler as Parker

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Netflix

And we'll see Alix West Lefler return as Parker, the boys' sister.

10. ​Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Chris Large/Netflix

Jaylan Evans stars as Skylar, the editor of the school newspaper and Nathan's boyfriend.

11. ​Myles Perez as Lee

Myles Perez as Lee

Netflix

Myles Perez returns as Lee, the Walters' cousin who lives with them.

12. Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Netflix

We'll also see Isaac Arellanes as Isaac.

13. ​Ashley Tavares as Tara

Ashley Tavares as Tara

Netflix

Ashley Tavares returns to My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 as Tara, Jackie's guidance counselor.

14. Dean Petriw as Jordan

Dean Petriw as Jordan

David Brown/Netflix

Dean Petriw returns to the show as Jordan.

15. ​Zoë Soul as Haley

Zo\u00eb Soul as Haley

Netflix

And Zoë Soul stars as Haley, Will's new wife.

16. ​Lennix James as Benny

Lennix James as Benny

David Brown/Netflix

Lennix James' Benny, the youngest Walter brother, returns for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys.

17. ​Ellie O’Brien as Grace

Ellie O\u2019Brien as Grace

Netflix

Ellie O’Brien's Grace is very happy to see Jackie return to Silver Falls.

18. Kolton Stewart as Dylan

Kolton Stewart as Dylan

Chris Large/Netflix

Kolton Stewart returns as football player Dylan.

19. ​Mya Lowe as Kiley

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Netflix

And My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 also stars Mya Lowe, whose Kiley has a hard time getting used to Alex's new reckless and popular personality.

20. ​Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

Chris Large/Netflix

Gabrielle Jacinto returns as Olivia.

21. ​Alisha Newton as Erin

Alisha Newton as Erin

Chris Large/Netflix

And so does Alisha Newton's Erin, who's hiding her relationship with Danny from Cole.

22. Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

Chris Large/Netflix

Nathaniel Arcand stars as Mato, Skylar's dad.

Loving all things My Life With The Walter Boys? Check out The 5 Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In August 2025 for more.

