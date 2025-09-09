My Life With The Walter Boys has always been complicated. The show follows Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), who moves to the Walter Ranch in Silver Falls after the death of her family. When she finds herself drawn to both Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry), things get a little steamy — and the tensions are finally boiling over.

Here's exactly what happened during that dramatic My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 ending, streaming now on Netflix.

What happens in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Netflix Jackie's found herself in a unique position all season long: Alex is barely speaking to her, and even though Cole is a little more receptive to her return than his brother, things just aren't the same. (Although, you can't really expect things to stay the same when you start dating one brother, kiss the other, then leave without goodbye). Alex finally admits that he'll never get over Jackie, they rekindle their relationship without telling anyone — a secret Cole discovers when he walks in on them making out on the couch in Richard's empty house. And while Jackie and Alex's relationship might be heating up, she isn't quite ready to say "I love you" yet.

What happens at the end of My Life With the Walter Boys season 2? Netflix But when Jackie and Cole finally hash it out, with him saying he still loves her, Jackie confesses she's actually in love with Cole too, and that she's afraid of the way she'd totally lose control if she entered a real relationship with him. The one plot twist I never saw coming was that Alex is actually standing on the porch during this exchange, and hears the whole conversation. I literally gasped. But the trio doesn't have time to hash it out because Will rushes to the house with an ambulance in tow; George was out on the high field all day, alone, and appears to have had a heart attack after all the stress of trying to develop the ranch. WHAT! I need season 3 to give us George's proof of life, like, as soon as it opens.

Is there going to be a third season of My Life with the Walter Boys? Netflix Yes, My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2026! I love getting a new season of a show every year so this makes 2026 even more exciting. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall teased in May.

How old is Cole Walter in season 2? Netflix Cole is 17 in My Life With the Walter Boys season 2, which makes Jackie and Alex both 16 years old.

How many episodes are in My Life With The Walter Boys season 2? Netflix My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 has 10 episodes total: Season 2, Episode 1 "Start Fresh"

Season 2, Episode 2 "My Life Without the Walter Boys"

Season 2, Episode 3 "Girls Just Wanna have Fundraisers"

Season 2, Episode 4 "No-look Pass"

Season 2, Episode 5 "A Night to Remember"

Season 2, Episode 6 "After the Dance"

Season 2, Episode 7 "Saddle Up"

Season 2, Episode 8 "Gear Shifts"

Season 2, Episode 9 "Allhallowtide"

Season 2, Episode 10 "Showdowns and Sparkles"

