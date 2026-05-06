Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will have a full wide theatrical release starting Valentine's Day weekend before it drops on the streamer on April 2. This is the first time a Netflix film has gone straight to theaters for a full wide release (the second time it's been in theaters period, after the KPop Demon Hunters Singalong in August 2025).

There's been a mix of casting reports, rumors, and announcement but Deadline confirms that we'll see David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell (presumably playing Digory and Polly), with Emma Mackey as Jadis (before she becomes the White Witch), Carey Mulligan, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep are also starring, presumably as Digory's Uncle Andrew and the voice of Aslan.

What is the plot of The Magician's Nephew?

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The Magician's Nephew is based on C.S. Lewis' 1955 book of the same name, and it follows Digory and Polly in turn-of-the-Century London. When they get their hands on unexpected magic, the kids find themselves in a magical land full of wonder and terror. And, to no one's surprise, Aslan changes everything.

This is the first time the book has been adapted for the screen and I can't wait to see it — especially in theaters! Fans are up in arms over the fact it appears that Greta Gerwig might have changed the setting from the 1900s to the 1950s, but we haven't gotten official confirmation quite yet. (If it's true, that means The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe could be pushed to the 1990s).