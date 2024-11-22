Um, Did Joseph Quinn Accidentally Tell Us He's Joining Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia'?
My Facebook bio reads "I have a Narnia quote for every occasion," and the sentiment rings true. The hope and wonder found inside The Chronicles of Narnia played a huge role in shaping who I am as a writer and as a human. I'm a part of a Facebook group and keep up with some online forums, which means that I can spot clickbait or a fake poster from a mile away.
After Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018, I was on the edge of my seat to see who would be involved. So, as you can imagine, when it was finally confirmed Greta Gerwig (who directed 2019's Little Women, the other story that has heavily influenced my life) would write and direct the next two movies in the Narnia universe, I told everyone.
Although the books are no stranger to controversy, I'm confident Greta Gerwig will handle them with grace and tact because she has a knack for bringing stories into the 21st century while still feeling true to their original heart.
Here's the latest news on Greta Gerwig's new Narnia movies, curated by a Narnia superfan.
Is Joseph Quinn joining Narnia?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
We haven't gotten an official confirmation that Joseph Quinn is joining the Narnia movies, but near the end of a Vanity Fair game with his Gladiator 2 costars, Fred Hechinger guesses Joe's favorite movie franchise is Narnia — and everyone immediately starts acting suspicious. Making faces at each other, getting quiet, and being super awkward is not the way to act inconspicuous, you guys. It definitely reminds me of the Outer Banks cast trying not to spoil the OBX 4 ending, which doesn't help the situation.
Who else could be in Greta Gerwig's Narnia cast?
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
After a reunion with Brie Larson at the 2024 Golden Globes (they starred in 2010's Greenberg together), X users are hoping the Oscar winner will make an appearance! "She need to get in Narnia somehow," one user said when they retweeted a video of the reunion. The reunion in question features Brie hopping like a bunny over to Greta, who squeals as they hug. That's exactly how I greet my friends IRL.
"When [Brie Larson] gets the Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing the White Witch, wait," one user added.
Saoirse Ronan told The Wrap at the Sundance Film Festival that she's already asked to be in Greta Gerwig's Narnia movies! The actress played the lead in two of Greta's films: Jo March in Little Women and the titular character in Ladybird. "We have that kind of relationship where I’m like 'So I’ll be in the next one!,'" she says. The actress also told The LA Times that "if [Greta] asks me, I’ll be in it."
Phil Bray/Disney Enterprises, Inc./Walden Media, LLC.
However, it looks like we do have an idea of who we won't see in the cast. OG Narnia cast member William Moseley (Peter Pevensie) told Bleeding Cool he doesn't expect a call from Greta Gerwig: "I’m not part of that world anymore, which sometimes makes me sad because I love the world of Narnia and becoming a part of it."
"In terms of what I think about Greta Gerwig directing, I think she’s incredible," he continues. "Barbie was an amazing movie, and Little Woman was brilliant. Everything she touches turns gold, so I think Netflix is lucky to have her, and I’m sure she will embrace the challenge. I hope she enjoys it because it’s an incredible world to create, and I can’t wait to see what she produces."
Which Narnia story is Greta Gerwig adapting?
Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media
The specific Narnia movies the writer-director's making haven't been named, but a TIME interview claims Greta's adapting "the first book" in the series. The only hiccup is that they don't confirm whether they mean the first book chronologically (The Magician's Nephew) or the first book C.S. Lewis published (The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe). I'm thinking it'll be The Magician's Nephew since we've never seen that story onscreen.
“[The films] won’t be counter to how the audience may have imagined those worlds,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos tells TIME, “but it will be bigger and bolder than they thought.”
While we don't have official confirmation on which movie Greta Gerwig is adapting, we know she wants it to have even more of an impact than Barbie. "I want to make it feel like magic," she says. “C.S. Lewis said that the goal of writing fantasy — you know, something from his imagination — he’d say, let’s say you wrote about an enchanted forest. The goal would be that then every time you walk into a forest after you read it, you’d say to yourself, ‘maybe this is an enchanted forest.’ So that’s a tall order, but I guess re-enchantment of the world [is my goal].”
It looks like we can expect to come away from Greta Gerwig's The Chronicles of Narnia movies with even more love for the world, more childlike wonder, and more courage and kindness towards each other — and I am totally here for it.
How long has Greta Gerwig wanted to make a Chronicles of Narnia movie?
Chang Ho/Warner Bros. Entertainment
Like the intentional planner she is, Greta Gerwig actually thought about directing a Narnia movie way before her involvement was ever confirmed. "I would say the land of Narnia is equally exciting and terrifying," she says on The Empire Film Podcast. "I have nothing really to report on it other than it’s something I was actually talking about before I made Barbie. So, that’s been sort of in my unconscious working its way through. But that has been a pattern. I wrote a draft of Little Women before I made Lady Bird."
Narnia, Little Women, Barbie — Greta Gerwig has a knack for turning our beloved childhood stories into something complex and emotional that resonates with us even more as adults!
“I’m slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia,” Greta tells BBC Radio 4. “I loved Narnia so much as a child. As an adult, C.S. Lewis is a thinker and a writer. I’m intimidated by doing this. It’s something that feels like a worthy thing to be intimidated by."
"As a non-British person, I feel a particular sense of wanting to do it correctly," she continues. "It’s like when Americans do Shakespeare, there’s a slight feeling of reverence and as if maybe we should treat it with extra care. It is not our countryman.”
Are these new The Chronicles of Narnia movies a continuation or a reboot?
Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media
We don't have any info yet on whether this adaptation will pick up where The Voyage of the Dawn Treader left off, whether it will be a remake of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, or if it will be a totally new story within the Narnia universe (similar to Prime Video's The Rings of Power).
I'm personally anticipating that it will be the first option because I would love to see Greta bring something like The Magician's Nephew (which has never been adapted) to life onscreen.
What is The Chronicles of Narnia about?
Disney Enterprises/Walden Media
The Chronicles of Narnia revolves around the fictional land of Narnia, and the children in our world who find it. Time passes differently in Narnia than it does on earth, which means that even though around 50 years pass for the characters, they find themselves in a different decade or century every time they reenter the magical land.
Each book has themes like good vs. evil, family, and identity as the characters face different challenges and adventures. The coolest thing about these books is how open-ended C.S. Lewis wrote them — because your own personal experiences, life lessons, and worldview impact your imagination, you have a different experience every time you read them.
“It’s connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it’s a combination of different traditions,” Greta Gerwig tells TIME. “As a child, you accept the whole thing—that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic. I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them.”
Are these new The Chronicles Of Narnia movies for Netflix?
Twentieth Century Fox Fim Corporation/Walden Media
Yes! Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia (which were previously held by Walden Media) in 2018, but there wasn't much news for the next few years. The New Yorker confirmed that Greta is attached to write and direct these Narnia Netflix films in the near future.
Why did Disney stop making Narnia movies?
Courtesy 20th Century Fox/Walden Media
The final Chronicles of Narnia adaptation for Disney was 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Even though the film set up a sequel, issues with the rights ended the film series early.
The Chronicles Of Narnia Adaptations To Watch
Pierre Vinet/Disney Enterprises, Inc/Walden Media, LLC
Animated Film:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on YouTube
BBC Miniseries:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on YouTube
- Prince Caspian — on YouTube
- The Voyage of the Dawn Treader — on YouTube
- The Silver Chair — on YouTube
Disney Feature Films:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on Disney+
- Prince Caspian — on Disney+
- The Voyage of the Dawn Treader— on Max
Are you excited for Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia movies? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Facebook for more movie news!
