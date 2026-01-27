38 Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas To Make At Home

Whether you're celebrating with your significant other for the first time or the tenth, you've probably already given some thought to your Valentine's Day dinner ideas. You'll be hungry by the time the sun sets, whether you've spent the whole day together, or you've just come back from the best date night ever. These dinner recipes are perfect for ending the night on a delicious note or they can serve as your date night — cooking together is a super fun way to spend your time.

You can show your favorite Valentine love with DIY Valentine's gifts, pink cocktails, fruit salad, or you can whip up a fancy-schmancy (and romantic) dinner. You can try the same recipe until it's just right, or experiment with a different pick every night of February. No matter what your favorite cuisine is, there's something here for everyone.

Here are our favorite Valentine's Day dinner ideas for a date night meal to remember

​What is a good Valentine's Day dinner? Javon Swaby / PEXELS A good Valentine's Day dinner is anything that's delicious and romantic. V-Day is always a good excuse to cook up a steak if you and your partner eat meat, but pasta or seafood are also great ideas. Or, go for a surf-and-turf dinner that incorporates all of them. You can also add aphrodisiacs into the menu, but whatever you pick, don't forget dessert!

What is the best Valentine's Day menu? Vietrov / PEXELS Your Valentine's Day menu is totally up to you and your partner's tastes. You can check out what's local to your area if you want to have a menu that reflects this time of year in your state. In terms of courses, you can opt for dinner and dessert or go all-out with an appetizer, entrée, drinks, and dessert.

What should I make for a romantic dinner at home? Valeria Boltneva / PEXELS Here are some popular Valentine's Day foods you can consider making this year: Steak

Seafood

Chocolate

Pasta

Sushi

Wine

Fish

Crème brûlée

Strawberries Check out more of the best Valentine's Day dinner ideas below!

Sous Vide Steak Brit + Co Prepare to swoon over this simple sous vide steak. Pair it with a baked potato and steamed veg. (via Brit + Co)

Coffee-Rubbed Steak with Chili Lime Butter Brit + Co Nothing says high class quite like a well-cooked steak. Take it from the pros and cook it medium-rare for the most intense flavor. We love the classic steak and baked potato combo, but feel free to shake things up with a different side. (via Brit + Co)

Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka Half Baked Harvest We are all about some vodka pasta. This is a 30-minute recipe topped with basil pesto and loads of your favorite cheese and you can add some red pepper flakes for some extra spice. Swap the vodka for broth or water if you don't want to cook with alcohol. It'll taste just as good! (via Half Baked Harvest for Brit + Co)

Smoked Salmon Poke Bites Brit + Co For charcuterie board fans or those of us who'd rather much on apps than have a full-blown dinner, these poke bites are cute, delicious, and have us dreaming of summer. Pickled ginger, avocado, and red onion take this recipe to a new level. Yum! (via Brit + Co)

Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Vegetable Soup Brit + Co A soup that's delicious *and* features veggies, cheese, and pasta all in one? Count us in. Just put everything in your slow cooker and let it come together while you finish getting ready. (via Brit + Co)

Roasted Salmon Nicoise Brit + Co This one-pot wonder is great for any day of the week. Salmon, potatoes, olives, and green beans (along with some other delicious ingredients) come together to create a flavorful combo that you'll daydream about until you can eat it again. (via Brit + Co)

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Brit + Co A healthy, colorful dish like this butternut squash recipe makes for a great dinner recipe for vegetarians and carnivores alike. Plus it makes for an awesome winter comfort food. (via Brit + Co)

Air Fryer Salmon Brit + Co Air fryer salmon is a great Valentine's Day dinner idea for anyone who works long hours and doesn't want to spend hours upon hours in the kitchen. Plus it's healthier than your other frying options! Not a fan of salmon? Try chicken or potatoes for other yummy options. (via Brit + Co)

Apple-Onion Pork Chops + Cheesy Crushed Potatoes Brit + Co This recipe from Rachael Ray has some of the most interesting and captivating flavors we've tasted in a long time, and with meat, fruit, dairy, and starches, you're eating a lot of the food groups. (via Brit + Co)

Red Sauce Rigatoni Recipe Brit + Co All you need for this delicious date night recipe is sausage, canned tomatoes, and pasta. And don't forget your favorite cheese, of course. This is a great option for having a fancy dinner at the dining table or curling up on the couch for a romantic movie. (via Brit + Co)

Charcuterie Board SocietySocial and QueenBrieCLT / Photography Demi Mabry There's something so sophisticated and stylish about having a charcuterie board anytime of year, but especially on Valentine's Day. You can make it a red, pink, and white color scheme with fruit, dried flowers, and cheese, or try your hand at a breakfast-for-dinner board with heart-shaped pancakes, berries, and chocolate. (via Brit + Co)

Instant Pot Indian Butter Chicken Brit + Co Quick, easy, and delicious, what's not to love about this chicken recipe?! Tomato-y, buttery chicken goes great with flavorful naan and white rice. Sprinkle with cilantro before you serve. (via Brit + Co)

Zucchini Noodles Brit + Co If you're avoiding regular pasta, try zucchini noodles instead of regular for a healthy take on your favorite dishes. Serve with pesto, olive oil and vinegar dressing, or Alfredo sauce to make a creamy pasta. (via Brit + Co)

Cauliflower + Burrata Valentine's Day Recipe Half Baked Harvest This dish might be geared for summer picnics, but it will also make a great option for your winter nights in. Change up the spices and seasonings depending on what your favorite flavors are, or make a couple different mixes and try them all! (via Half Baked Harvest for Brit + Co)

Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts Half Baked Harvest Okay, so donuts don't technically count as an option for dinner, but you can definitely make them for dessert! You can even add some espresso to the chocolate glaze for a mocha taste. (via Half Baked Harvest for Brit + Co)

Cauliflower Rice Sushi Brit + Co Not only does sushi make for a yummy Valentine's Day dinner for you and your S.O. but the actual construction of the sushi sounds just as great! Swap regular rice for some DIY cauliflower rice but feel free to keep your favorite fillings and sauces. (via Brit + Co)

Stuffed Avocado Brit + Co Another great option for a smaller, finger food dinner, stuffed avocados make for a tasty and filling dish. You can also leave out the shrimp to make this an easy meat-free recipe. (via Brit + Co)

Crock-Pot Crispy Caramelized Pork Ramen Noodle Soup with Curry Roasted Acorn Squash Brit + Co We're huge fans of ramen noodle meals and know this is one Valentine's Day dinner idea that can't be topped. Call us biased, but you'll find it hard not to be once you get a taste of this caramelized blend of pork, open face-egg, and jalapenos. (via Brit + Co)

Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks in Red Wine Sauce Brit + Co Get your hands messy with this appetizing and flavorful recipe! With ingredients like tomato paste, garlic cloves, and red wine, your taste buds will be satiated. (via Brit + Co)

Creamy Cajun Mushroom Pasta Brit + Co Looking for Valentine's Day dinner ideas that are healthy and won't put a dent in your budget? Try your hand at this creamy Cajun mushroom pasta! (via Brit + Co)

Puff Pastry Breakfast Egg Tarts Brit + Co Eating breakfast for dinner seems to stir up our inner little girl, so we're sharing this delish recipe with you! (via Brit + Co)

Strawberry & Cream Croissant French Toast Half Baked Harvest Whether you're making brunch or having brunch for dinner, this is a great French toast-croissant hybrid. Swap the drizzle of maple with a chocolate drizzle to make it extra Valentine-esque. Serve with white wine or champagne. (via Half Baked Harvest for Brit + Co)

Crispy Honey Glazed Chicken Thighs Brit + Co This recipe will be appreciated by couples who are trying to eat healthier in the new year. (via Brit + Co) This recipe will be appreciated by couples who are trying to eat healthier in the new year. (via Brit + Co)

Chicken Piccata Culinary Hill Chicken is always a pretty safe option when cooking dinner, but this recipe dresses it up into something extra delicious. (via Culinary Hill)

Cuban Mojo Marinated Pork The Food Charlatan With classic Cuban flavors, this mouthwatering pork recipe is juicy and moist. Pro tips: Spring for a high-quality meat source from your local butcher or farmers’ market, and marinate the pork overnight to make this top-notch recipe even tastier. (via The Food Charlatan)

Shrimp and Gnocchi with Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce Damn Delicious If you’re both eating garlic, then you won’t have to worry about dreaded “garlic breath” after. Shrimp and gnocchi are already amazing on their own, but put them together for a powerhouse meal that everyone will want. You'll want to grab some red wine to go with this one. (via Damn Delicious)

Beef and Lamb Shwarma Wraps Forks & Foliage If you prefer something a little more casual (or just love handheld food), try out these amazing wraps. Make your own tzatziki if you're feeling adventurous. (via Forks & Foliage)

Soul-Warming French Onion Pot Roast Little Spice Jar Nothing says love like pot roast. This particular iteration boasts the flavors of onion, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, fresh apples, thyme, celery, and bay leaf. (via Little Spice Jar) Nothing says love like pot roast. This particular iteration boasts the flavors of onion, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, fresh apples, thyme, celery, and bay leaf. (via Little Spice Jar)

Strawberry Ravioli with Balsamic and Basil A Beautiful Mess These naturally pink ravioli are packed with decadent flavors and topped with a balsamic reduction for a sweet and savory combo. Plus considering it's Valentine's Day, we'll take all the pink food that we can get our hands on. (via A Beautiful Mess)

One-Pan Cheesy Spaghetti Pie Valentine's Day Dinner Idea Half Baked Harvest Permission granted to have your own Lady and the Tramp moment while feasting on this dish. For a healthier version, feel free to sub turkey or chicken for ground beef and whole wheat spaghetti for the refined version. (via Half Baked Harvest) Permission granted to have your own Lady and the Tramp moment while feasting on this dish. For a healthier version, feel free to sub turkey or chicken for ground beef and whole wheat spaghetti for the refined version. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Slow-Cooker Cassoulet Leite’s Culinaria Don’t fear the cassoulet. It’s not as tricky to make it as you might imagine. Toss it all into the slow cooker for restful meal prep. (via Leite’s Culinaria) Don’t fear the cassoulet. It’s not as tricky to make it as you might imagine. Toss it all into the slow cooker for restful meal prep. (via Leite’s Culinaria)

Spinach and Three Cheese Manicotti The Cooking Jar Pasta dishes have a certain sensuousness to them, and this indulgent, cheesy manicotti dish cries out for a cozy and lovey-dovey night in. Feel free to use store-bought marinara sauce or make your own. Bring on all the bread and garlic butter. (via The Cooking Jar)

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie Plays Well With Butter Have a busy Valentine’s Day schedule? Get a head start with this slow-cooker recipe. About a half an hour before mealtime, pop some veggies in the oven to serve alongside the dish. (via Plays Well With Butter) Have a busy Valentine’s Day schedule? Get a head start with this slow-cooker recipe. About a half an hour before mealtime, pop some veggies in the oven to serve alongside the dish. (via Plays Well With Butter)

Creamy Masala Mussels Drizzle and Dip Mussels are delicate, fleshy, and delicious and lend a hand to any full-bodied sauce. The beer base will require all the bread to sop up every last drop of goodness. (via Drizzle and Dip)

Fettuccine Alfredo Valentine's Day Dinner Idea Two Peas & Their Pod Forget lightened-up, pre-made sauces; fettuccine Alfredo is meant to be rich and delightfully naughty. It features Parmesan and heavy cream, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. (via Two Peas & Their Pod) Forget lightened-up, pre-made sauces; fettuccine Alfredo is meant to be rich and delightfully naughty. It features Parmesan and heavy cream, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)

Paleo Pot Roast Noshtastic This healthful, Whole30-approved pot roast doesn't skimp on yum factor even though it's made with completely clean ingredients. (via Noshtastic)

Creamy Coconut Lentil Curry The Endless Meal This curry recipe is *bursting* with healthy proteins and fats. Bonus: Your leftovers will be easy to reheat and use up throughout the week. (via The Endless Meal) This curry recipe is *bursting* with healthy proteins and fats. Bonus: Your leftovers will be easy to reheat and use up throughout the week. (via The Endless Meal)

Creamy Vegan Tomato Sauce Fit Foodie Finds This plant-based tomato sauce blends cashews, roasted tomatoes, and onions. It is so good, the non-vegans in your life won't mind eating it too. (via Fit Foodie Finds)

Follow us on Pinterest for more Valentine's Day dinner ideas + recipes for every holiday!

This article has been updated from a previous post.

Additional reporting by Meredith Holser, Chloe Williams and Jasmine Williams.