Surprise! Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Just Hard Launched Their Relationship on the Red Carpet

Billie Eilish's movie, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), had its red carpet premiere on May 6, and on the red carpet of the new concert film, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff made their red carpet debut.

If you ask me, hard launching your relationship at the premiere of your own concert film is such a power move.

Here's what we know about Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's relationship.

Who is Nat Wolff to Billie Eilish? The "Birds of a Feather" singer and The Fault in Our Stars actor attended the Grammys together earlier this year, but they were first linked in March 2025 after leaving the iHeart Music Video Awards in NYC, and then linked again in June when they were spotted kissing on a balcony in Venice, Italy. Um, dreamy! “Their friendship blossomed into a relationship,” a source told Us Weekly that summer. “It’s going well. She’s smitten.” Nat told Vogue in 2024 (the same year he starred in Billie's music video for the song "Chihiro") that she “is one of those people where almost everything she does, she does better than everyone else. She’s like, ‘Come see me ride my horse,’ and the teacher says, ‘You know, if she put all her energy into it, she could go to the Olympics.' You just have to kind of submit to the fact that she’s going to be better than everyone else at everything.”

What is the age difference between Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff? Nat Wolff was born on December 17, 1994, making him 31 years old, while Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001 and is 24 years old. That means there's a seven-year age gap between them.

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