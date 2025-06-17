Margot Robbie’s Office Is a Design Dream—Here are 7 Trends to Take Home

Taking interior design inspo from an office might not sound exactly… inspiring — unless that office belongs to Oscar-winning actress Margot Robbie. Featured in Architectural Digest, the HQ of her production company, LuckyChap, which she co-founded with husband Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, got a full-on glow-up from designer Scarlett Hessian, and the result is stunning. Think a little bit Barbie, a smidge mid-century (yay, a comeback!), and an elevated take on how a workplace can actually look and feel. Basically, it’s a mood board for playful sophistication.

Here are 7 design ideas from Margot's dreamy LuckyChap HQ!

Barbiecore, But Make It Subtle and Muted Architecture Digest Instead of bubblegum brights, Scarlett chose muted blush tones in Margot's personal office that feel elevated and grown-up. For example, the wall of drapes that cover the whiteboards create a soft backdrop that feels more boutique hotel than boardroom. There's also a blush-toned conference table that is a nod to the film's success.

The 50s Are So Back Architecture Digest Mid-century lighting, retro colors, and furniture — including Saarinen chairs from the Barbie movie set, reupholstered for a fresh twist, as well as this sofa from Danish designer Vilhelm Lauritzen (reupholstered in a mint velvet)— are spotted throughout. Consider this your official sign that mid-century isn’t dead. "Still fun but elevated and sophisticated at the same time," said Scarlett.

Let Your Art Lead the Way Architecture Digest Scarlett used one of the first pieces of art Margot purchased, from Berlin-based artist Anh Trần, as a starting point for the design, using the deeper blues and red tones throughout the space.

Watch Margot Robbie's Full Office Tour Here!

Structural Columns Are the New Design Flex Architecture Digest I love that Margot chose the “weird” office no one wanted — the one with a structural column smack dab in the middle of it. I used to avoid apartments with those awkward pillars, but now it feels like a creative opportunity. Scarlett leaned in, designing a custom desk that turns the column into a feature instead of an eyesore — and somehow, it totally works.

Design for Quiet Moments Architecture Digest Margot sits in the Margot chair — naturally. She asked Scarlett to create cozy nooks for reading, since she’s often reading through books and scripts for her production company. And those elegant pink drapes? They hide whiteboards, perfect for brainstorming sessions, but easily tucked away when needed.

Using A Bookshelf As A Humble Brag Architecture Digest Rather than display LuckyChap’s awards in a showy way, Margot and Scarlett tucked them into the bookshelf along the staircase — used as chic, subtle bookends that nod to success without shouting it.

Create a Cozy, Theatre Vibe Architecture Digest The theater room is full of joyful color — orange, yellow, blue, and green — with bold stripes adding to the playful vibe. Heavy curtains do double duty, blocking out noise pollution and setting the scene for a cozy movie night. And the massive coffee table is a clever repurpose of a kitchen island from Margot’s own home.

