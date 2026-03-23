Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

It's in excellent hands with director Sarah Polley.

Billie Eilish as Esther Greenwood? Inside the New Bell Jar Adaptation

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish as Esther Greenwood? Inside the New Bell Jar Adaptation
Getty
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryMar 23, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

One of my most recent late-night thoughts was, “Why hasn’t anyone made a definitive movie of The Bell Jar yet?” While the novel was famously adapted into a film in 1979 (starring Marilyn Hassett), that version was widely panned and has largely been forgotten. Given the book was published in 1963, it’s surprising that a modern, definitive film hasn’t taken hold of the cultural zeitgeist.

In a way, it makes sense that this melancholic Sylvia Plath classic is difficult to film; it’s not exactly a gripping "page-turner" in the traditional sense. While the novel is profoundly beautiful and gut-wrenching, it’s far from blockbuster material. There are no dramatic professions of love in the rain, no car chases, and no slaying of evil dragons. The only real antagonist is Esther’s all-consuming depression, which eats away at her from the inside.

Who will star in the new The Bell Jar movie?

A Beautifully Introspective Struggle

The Bell Jar 1979

The Bell Jar 1979 | IMDB

Throughout the book, our protagonist, Esther Greenwood, tries to engage in "normal" behaviors: hitting the beach with friends, attending ladies' lunches with finger sandwiches, and navigating a prestigious internship in New York. But none of it stimulates her; she is internally suffering on a level that feels unreachable. It’s a beautifully introspective and heartbreaking work, especially considering Plath herself died by suicide just a month after the novel's UK publication.

The New Vision From Sarah Polley

Director Sarah Polley

Getty

Plath’s legacy remains a pillar of the literary world, acting as a "scripture" for those feeling lost or isolated. After years of failed attempts to get a new version off the ground—including a long-stalled project once attached to Kirsten Dunst—we finally have concrete news.

The upcoming adaptation is in excellent hands with director Sarah Polley. Known for her masterful handling of complex female narratives in Women Talking and Stories We Tell, Polley is the perfect choice for such delicate material.

​Which star is being eyed for Esther?

Billie Eilish

IMDB

Here’s the interesting part: Billie Eilish is reportedly in talks to make her big-screen acting debut as Esther Greenwood. While Eilish previously appeared in the series Swarm, this would be her first leading film role. Some fans are thrilled, noting that her introspective, "dark pop" aesthetic aligns perfectly with the tone of the book, while others wonder how she will handle such a demanding dramatic lead.

Looking Ahead

The Bell Jar bookThe New Vision: Sarah Polley and Billie EilishAmazon

It is a truly ambitious project. Only time will tell whether this new adaptation will live up to the depth and tragedy of Plath’s classic. But with Polley at the helm and Eilish potentially bringing a new generation of eyes to the story, there is reason to be hopeful.

Follow us on Facebook for more updates on the film!

billie eilishentertainment newsmovie newsmovies

The Latest

bridgerton season 5 news
TV

'Bridgerton' Season 5 News — Including Whose Love Story Could Be Next

Kate Winslet
Homepage featured

Kate Winslet Officially Cast as Female Lead in New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie

y: marshals cast luke grimes
TV

Meet the Cast of 'Marshals': Every 'Yellowstone' Star Returning For The Spinoff After That Surprise Death

the god of the woods netflix maya hawke
TV

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Read 'The God of the Woods' is Getting the Netflix Treatment With Maya Hawke

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit