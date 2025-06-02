Everywhere To Get Free Donuts This National Donut Day, June 6

It’s official: National Donut Day is Friday, June 6! Tons of donut dealers like Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and more will be offering free donuts to celebrate, and we personally cannot wait to take advantage. Make your Friday a bit sweeter with these epic National Donut Day deals you don’t want to miss.

Scroll on for all the best National Donut Day deals in 2025!

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ Dunkin’ is offering a free donut with every beverage purchase at participating locations nationwide for National Donut Day, June 6. The chain will also be launching a limited-edition collaboration with Stoney Clover Lane which features collectible patches, bag charms, stainless steel tumblers, straw toppers, and more. The adorable collab will be available online beginning Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Eastern time!

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme is offering all guests a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price on June 6.

7-Eleven 7-Eleven 7-Eleven’s National Donut Day deal includes $0.50 classic glazed donuts for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations – June 6 only! If you can’t make it on the 6th, they’ll be offering $1 classic glazed donuts though June 24.

Shipley Do-Nuts Shipley Do-Nuts Shipley Do-Nuts will offer a free glazed donut with any purchase while supplies last! If you’re planning on placing your National Donut Day order through their rewards app, use the code DonutMonth25. Shipley Do-Nuts is also rolling out even more amazing free donut deals every Friday in June! See the deals below. Friday, June 13: Option to make every dozen a baker’s dozen (13 donuts) with a free glazed donut with any purchase.

Friday, June 20: Free glazed donut with any purchase.

Friday, June 27: Free glazed donut with any purchase.

