15 Best Mother-Daughter Trips To Book Together In 2025

My mom and I live on opposite coasts, but we've made it a tradition to take a mother-daughter trip almost every year — exploring places like Maine, Spain, Paris, Charleston, and soon Mackinac Island, MI. Now that my daughter has turned 10, it feels like the perfect time to carry on this tradition with her. Over the MLK three-day weekend, we took our first trip together without other family to Tucson, AZ — inspired by her love for the Sonoran Desert (thanks Wild Kratts 😉). What I thought would be a fun getaway turned into so much more. When I got home, I told my partner that I felt like I actually got to know Matilda better without the distraction of cooking meals, school drop-offs, sporting events, and playdates. It was such a special bonding experience, and I loved every minute of it.

Looking to plan a mother-daughter trip of your own? Here are all the destinations you should definitely hit with your built-in bestie!

Scroll for 15 mother-daughter trips to book in 2025!

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain 1. Tucson, AZ You want to find a trip that suits you both and allows for time to connect. I was seeking a spa experience while Matilda wanted to get her desert fix. Tucson is surrounded by stunning desert scenery, including the iconic Saguaro cacti that are native to the area. I landed on the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain for two reasons: it has an incredible spa with fireplace jacuzzi, adults-only pool, and sauna/steam room, and it's right in the heart of the Sonoran Desert with a kids' camp! We literally hiked into the desert outside our hotel room. Prices were affordable too for a Sunday to Tuesday stay in winter (when the weather is perfect!). Matilda loved her ranger camp with Brian and Breanna who showed her the live desert animals like scorpions and tarantulas in their station and took her geocaching into the desert while I got a facial. The 235-foot water slide was a big win for both of us. I would totally take my mom here too — there's an infinity pool, jacuzzi, a delicious Latin grill, and cabanas in the adults area too. We watched the sunset at the amazing Cayton's Restaurant, where we saw a pack of javalinas just outside. (The lobster risotto was A+). The buffet at Core Kitchen was also so fresh and delicious. The churro donuts had us swooning. A Native American flutist performed in the mountain while we dined at Ignite to top off the trip. Highly recommend this escape for moms and daughters of all ages! You can also explore the Saguaro National Park, visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and take a tour of the stunning Mission San Xavier del Bac!

Tyrone Sanders 2. Charleston, S.C. Charleston is one of the most charming cities and it was the perfect trip for my sisters and I to take our mom for her June birthday. I booked a home exchange about 20 minutes from downtown in a lovely quiet neighborhood. On the first day, we took a horse carriage tour to get a lay of the land. I admired all the pretty verandas, colorful houses, and lush flower boxes. You can find delicious dining options like French-inspired Felix (loved), Husk (known for its Southern fare), or great-for-brunch Poogan's Porch. Indulge in downtown shopping (there's a whole day's worth here) and relax with a spa treatment at The Charleston Place, also a great place to stay right in the heart of town. Stroll along the charming streets filled with everything from Colonial to Georgian to Classic and Gothic Revival homes, all photo-worthy and jaw-dropping. My mom and I took early morning walks along the waterfront. You can take a sunset cruise with a wine toast too. Don't miss the chance to visit nearby beaches too, like Sullivan's Island, where celebs likeReese Witherspoon and Bill Murray reportedly own homes. I walked into the warm waters and it was glorious.

Shutterstock 3. Sonoma, CA My mom loves to visit me in my adult hometown (it's definitely her demographic!). Sonoma is a stunning small town with a more laid back vibe than Napa. The Lodge at Sonoma is one of my favorite spa experiences with private warm pool and sauna area, plus cozy private reading areas before you get your treatment. MacArthur Hotel is another favorite with their outdoor restaurant Layla, that is stunning in design and perfect for a leisurely lunch. The Fairmont Mission Inn & Spa is another must on my visitor list — cozy outdoor firepits are perfect for grabbing a bite to eat and a glass of wine (Friday nights they have live music and food trucks in the summer). Take a bike ride along the Sonoma bike path, which cuts straight to the town square for shopping and eating. Sunflower Caffe has a darling garden in the back and Valley Bar and Bottle offers inventive California cuisine that's sourced locally and so delicious in an outdoor setting. My mom loves to bike to Bartholomew Estate Winery, where you can do a short mom-friendly hike into the oak grove of the winery or grab a bottle and a picnic table in the park and next door at California's first winery, Buena Vista Winery, built in 1857.

Eugene Dorosh 4. Paris, France I spent two summers in Paris before I booked a trip with my mom for an international mom-daughter getaway. I booked the cute and affordable Hotel des Escrivains and we spent our days museum hopping, shopping in Le Marais, strolling the Montmartre hills, and taking the quintessential mom-daughter photo at the Eiffel Tower. We dined at Ladurée on the Champs-Élysées and picnicked at the Jardin des Tuileries. La Verrière inside the 19th-century InterContinental Paris le Grand Hotel is also worth a culinary visit (and photo opp). Here are B+C editor Chloe's recent Paris recommendations! You can also hop, skip, and jump to the French Riviera AKA Côte d'Azur, a glamorous stretch of Mediterranean coastline in southeastern France for sun-soaked beaches and charming villages, like Èze and Antibes. There's also Nice and Cannes!

Raul De Los Santos 5. Newport, Rhode Island My mom lived in Providence for a few years and this seaside town is perfect for trips with mom. It has Gilded Age mansions and some of the best beaches along the east coast. Only one hour from Boston and three hours from New York City (without traffic), Newport is accessible via train or bus from either east coast city. Go island hopping to the coves of Jamestown and the mini Goat Island, and enjoy the view from the fields of Hammersmith Farm, AKA Jackie Kennedy’s summer home. Another must-do for any first-time traveler to Newport is the Cliff Walk, a walking trail that winds along the coast from First Beach (and the mansions on Bellevue) to the sandy shores of Ocean Drive. For food: Flo’s Clam Shack, next to First Beach, is iconic for its quahogs and fried seafood and Newport Creamery is a local go-to for ice cream. Also, a sunset sail is sure to appeal to moms and daughters who love the sea.

Shutterstock 6. Mackinac Island, MI This historic island with a "no car" and no hotel chains policy is a darling spot to take mom. Just hop the ferry across Lake Huron from Mackinac City, MI and plan to stay at the coastal-grandma style Hotel Iroquois on Lakeshore. Enjoy one of Chef Greg Murphy’s award-winning dishes, such as the fresh seafood salad, and a waterfront view at The Carriage House. Rent a bike or horse carriage ride to admire the island's charming Victorian architecture along the East Bluff with grand views of Lake Huron. Don’t miss out on the Butterfly House (a butterfly museum), world-famous fudge, and a sunrise kayak tour for two.

Trevor Hayes 7. New York City My mom loves exploring big cities with me because I seem to make them less scary for her. I grew up just outside of New York City and lived there for 5 years and we both enjoyed so many weekends exploring Central Park, standing in line for half priced tickets to Broadway plays, shopping in Soho, and strolling the High Line. It was especially fun when I lived in the West Village with charming brownstones and delicious eateries like Boucherie. Enjoy Italian fare at Eataly, a rooftop drink at Panorarama Room from Roosevelt Island's Graduate hotel, high tea at the Plaza Hotel, and a spa treatment at Great Jones Spa. There's so much to pack in. Explore museums like the MoMA and Met too!

Ivaya Valcheva 8. Bermuda I found a Caribbean cruise to be such a great way to travel with my mom because she and I walk at very different paces. We took a cruise from NYC to Bermuda for a dreamy island getaway. Bermuda is known for, well Bermuda shorts (they actually wear them!), and pink sand beaches, turquoise waters, and British-Caribbean charm. If cruises are really not your thing, stay at the luxe Rosewood Bermuda (every third night is free) for stunning ocean views or the classic boutique-style and more affordable Oxford House. Savor fresh seafood at The Lobster Pot or try the local specialty, fish chowder, at Wahoo’s Bistro. Explore the Crystal Caves, take a stroll through the historic St. George’s town, or snorkel among vibrant coral reefs at Tobacco Bay. Don’t miss Horseshoe Bay Beach for IG-worthy scenery.

Shutterstock 9. Cotswolds, England The Cotswolds, located in south-central England, is a picturesque region known for its charming villages, rolling hills, and quintessential English countryside. Consider this the Venice of England with canals and quaint stone bridges. The Lygon Spa Wim Hof at The Lygon Arms is surrounded by three acres of picturesque Cotswold scenery, where guests can experience a day of breath work, mindset exercises, and ice baths for the brave. You can also just lounge by the pool all day, enjoy afternoon tea, castle hop, and/or take a hot air balloon ride! Jane Austen fans? England will celebrate her 250th birthday in 2025. Head to nearby Bath for a Regency Ball as part of the Jane Austen Festival in September 2025. Bath is so charming and reminded me of a bit of Paris with its sandstone buildings. Pubs like the George Inn have amazing farm-to-table food too!

Shutterstock 10. Prince Edward Island, Canada Want to take an international trip with mom that doesn't take a whole day to travel? Located in Ontario, Canada, this island community is known for its charming small towns, stunning natural beauty, and thriving arts and culinary scenes. Find vineyards and wineries that produce award-winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. Taste at Norman Hardie and Sandbanks Estate with scenic vineyard views. Sandbanks Provincial Park is home to some of Ontario’s most beautiful beaches. Visit quaint towns like Charlottetown (shown) and Wellington for an impressive art and farm-to-table food scene.

Shutterstock 11. Riviera Nayarit, Mexico This hidden gem near Sayulita, a bohemian surfer town, is a coastal dream with a diverse mix of pristine beaches, lush jungles, and charming towns. There's Punta Mita, known for its upscale resorts and world-class golf courses (my mom loves to play golf), and San Pancho, a sleepy village known for its eco-conscious community and stunning sunsets. Explore the Marietas Islands, a UNESCO-protected area perfect for snorkeling, diving, and spotting marine life. Whale-watching season from December to March, when humpbacks travel the seas, is a magical experience you and mom/daughter won't want to miss.

Shutterstock 12. Apostle Islands, Wisconsin The Apostle Islands, located in Lake Superior off the coast of northern Wisconsin, are 22 islands known for their stunning natural beauty. The islands’ dramatic sea caves are carved into the sandstone cliffs by centuries of wind and waves. During summer, you and mom (or daughter) can explore them by kayak or boat. In winter, when conditions are right, the caves transform into a magical landscape of ice formations, that you can access by foot. The islands are also home to pristine beaches, lush forests, and diverse wildlife, making them ideal for hiking and birdwatching. Madeline Island, the largest and only inhabited island, offers charming shops, art galleries, and local eateries too.

Shutterstock 13. Santa Barbara, CA With year-round sunny skies and spring-like temps, Santa Barbara beaches like Butterfly Beach and Arroyo Burro are perfect for strolls, picnics, and capturing coastal views. Visit the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara, shop your favorite shops plus local vendors on State Street; and explore the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Take a scenic drive to the Santa Ynez Valley to enjoy wine tasting or visit Solvang, known for its Danish-style architecture and culture. Look out for whale-watching season as gray whales migrate along the California coast so take a tour to catch an amazing sight of them!

Tom Byrom 14. Lisbon, Portugal My mom and I visited Lisbon on separate trips, but we both loved it. Lisbon’s charming cobblestoned streets, tiled hilltop homes, and relaxed pace make it a perfect year-round getaway. Explore the city’s landmarks, like theBelém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and hop the iconic canary-yellow Tram 28 through historic neighborhoods like Alfama and St. George's Castle. Enjoy Lisbon’s lively cafes and sample traditional pastries like pastel de nata or cream pastry, yum!

Shutterstock 15. Sanibel Island, Florida This island off the Gulf Coast of Florida is a nature lover's paradise with pristine beaches and tons of wildlife (including dolphins!). Known as "Shelling Capital of the World," you can spend hours combing the white sandy beaches for treasures like conch, scallop, and sand dollar shells. Nature lovers will appreciate the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, a haven for migratory birds, manatees, and alligators. Take mom/daughter hiking, biking, and kayaking there too. Biking is a popular way to get around, with over 25 miles of trails winding through lush landscapes and coastal views. Sanibel’s charming village vibe includes boutique shops, art galleries, and locally owned restaurants like Gramma Dot's Seaside Saloon and the Island Cow.

Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter for more travel inspiration!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.