The Only 'NCIS: Origins' Finale Recap You Need
Every season finale is hard when it means you're saying goodbye to your favorite characters — but it's even harder when that favorite character might not be in the next season! That's the plight NCIS fans find themselves in after that devastating NCIS: Origins season 1 finale on May 5, which ended with Lala getting into a potentially fatal car accident.
Here's everything you need to know about the NCIS: Origins ending & where to stream the finale episode.
What happened at the end of NCIS: Origins?
The finale opens after Gibbs has killed his counselor (ahem, the Sandman sniper) after realizing he's responsible for the death of Gibbs' wife and daughter; the team is trying to help him while Lala's friend Macy is trying to nab him for murder. And considering Franks helped Gibbs get access to classified data, opening up the metaphorical door for Gibbs to kill him, way too many people are in on this secret — and they're all stressed out.
But arguably the most memorable part of the NCIS: Origins finale (aside from the cliffhanger, which I'll get to in a moment) is when Gibbs found Lala swimming in her neighbor's pool, and instead of waiting for her in her house, he jumped right on in with her. The two get very cozy, and almost kiss before Gibbs interrupts and totally cuts the tension. Come ON!
But the very end of NCIS: Origins season 1 sees Lala swerve to avoid a little girl who runs in to the street, and wind up crashing her car. It's very possible that she won't make it out of the car alive — and that she's a character who haunts the narrative moving forward — but co-showrunner David J. North told TV Line that he "won’t officially say that Lala is dead.”
It looks like we'll have to wait until season 2 to find out.
Where can I stream the NCIS: Origins finale?
You can stream the season finale of NCIS: Origins on Paramount+ now.
How many episodes were in NCIS: Origins?
Here's the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode schedule:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Enter Sandman" premiered October 14, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 2 "Enter Sandman" premiered October 14, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Bend, Don't Break" premiered on October 21, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 4 "All's Not Lost" premiered on October 28, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 5 "Last Rites" premiered on November 4, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 6 "Incognito" premiered on November 11, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 7 "One Flew Over" premiered on November 25, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 8 "Sick as Our Secrets" premiered on December 2, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 9 "Vivo o Muerto" premiered on December 9, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 10 "Blue Bayou" premiered on December 16, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 11 "Flight of Icarus" premiered on January 27, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 12 "Touchstones" premiered on February 3, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 13 "Monsoon" premiered on February 10, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 14 "To Have and To Hold" premiered on March 24, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 15 "From the Ashes" premiered on March 31, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 16 "Bugs" premiered on April 14, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 17 "Darlin', Don't Refrain" premiered on April 21, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 18 "Cecilia" premiered on April 28, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 19 premiered on May 5, 2025
Who's in the NCIS: Origins cast?
The NCIS: Origins cast for season 1 includes:
- Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs: a special agent joining the Naval Investigative Service
- Mark Harmon as older Leroy Jethro Gibbs: the show's narrator.
- Mariel Molino as Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez: a former Marine.
- Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks: the team's leader.
- Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes: the team's field operation support officer.
- Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland: an all-business member of the NIS.
- Caleb Foote as Bernard "Randy" Randolf: another beloved member of the team.
What date is the NCIS finale?
The NCIS: Origins season 1 finale aired on CBS May 5, 2025.
