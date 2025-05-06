The Only 'NCIS: Origins' Finale Recap You Need

Every season finale is hard when it means you're saying goodbye to your favorite characters — but it's even harder when that favorite character might not be in the next season! That's the plight NCIS fans find themselves in after that devastating NCIS: Origins season 1 finale on May 5, which ended with Lala getting into a potentially fatal car accident.

What happened at the end of NCIS: Origins?

The finale opens after Gibbs has killed his counselor (ahem, the Sandman sniper) after realizing he's responsible for the death of Gibbs' wife and daughter; the team is trying to help him while Lala's friend Macy is trying to nab him for murder. And considering Franks helped Gibbs get access to classified data, opening up the metaphorical door for Gibbs to kill him, way too many people are in on this secret — and they're all stressed out.

But arguably the most memorable part of the NCIS: Origins finale (aside from the cliffhanger, which I'll get to in a moment) is when Gibbs found Lala swimming in her neighbor's pool, and instead of waiting for her in her house, he jumped right on in with her. The two get very cozy, and almost kiss before Gibbs interrupts and totally cuts the tension. Come ON!

But the very end of NCIS: Origins season 1 sees Lala swerve to avoid a little girl who runs in to the street, and wind up crashing her car. It's very possible that she won't make it out of the car alive — and that she's a character who haunts the narrative moving forward — but co-showrunner David J. North told TV Line that he "won’t officially say that Lala is dead.”

It looks like we'll have to wait until season 2 to find out.