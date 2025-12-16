'The Pitt' Season 2 Trailer Reminded Me That I Never Wanna See Dr. Robby Sad

Everyone can't stop talking about The Pitt, and with its emotional payoff, weekly release schedule, and 15-episode season, it feels like old school TV is back! The season finale of Max's new medical drama hits the streamer on April 10, but do I have great news for you: The Pitt season 2 is coming in January 2026. Keep reading to find out everything we know!

Here's everything we know about The Pitt season 2, coming to HBO Max on January 8, 2026.

Will there be a season 2 of The Pitt? HBO Max Yes, The Pitt season 2 is coming to Max! A sneak peek shows Dr. Robby heading into work on his motorcycle, and encountering plenty of beach day chaos as 4th of July weekend kicks off. The show was renewed on February 14, 2025. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, quote: “It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement. "We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle added.

Who's in 'The Pitt' season 2 cast? HBO Max We can expect our favorites to return for The Pitt season 2, and some new faces! Here's the full cast: Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the ER staff.

as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the ER staff. Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident.

as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident. Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student.

as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student. Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse.

as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse. Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand.

as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand. Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident.

as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident. Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos: an intern.

as Dr. Trinity Santos: an intern. Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the third-year residents.

as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the third-year residents. Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi: a 20-year-old third-year medical student.

as Victoria Javadi: a 20-year-old third-year medical student. Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi: a new attending physician in the Pitt.

as Dr. Al-Hashimi: a new attending physician in the Pitt. Charles Baker as Troy

as Troy Irene Choi as Joy

as Joy Laëtitia Hollard as Emma

as Emma Lucas Iverson as James

as James Lawrence Robinson as Brian

as Brian Zack Morris But not all the characters are returning. We won't see Tracy Ifeachor's Heather Collins in the new episodes. Deadline). “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.” However, the show is looking for more cast members! “We’re calling all pros,” Noah Wyle said at a Contenders TV panel (via). “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.” “There’s no differentiation between the foreground and the background crew,” he continued. “We are all the company, and we are all going to have a very immersive experience. It’s a very atypical way of working, and hopefully, they’ll come away with something very special.”

Is there a trailer for 'The Pitt' season 2? HBO Max There's a teaser trailer AND an official trailer. In the official trailer, we see Dr. Robby clocking in for his last shift before taking sabbatical, while Dr. Langdon returns after taking time off. Oh, and it's the Fourth of July with plenty of ER chaos galore. What could possibly go wrong?

Where can I watch 'The Pitt' season 2? HBO Max Not only is The Pitt season 2 will debut on Max January 8, 2026. This is a huge relief (and delight) because it breaks the awful pattern we've fallen into recently of waiting two to three years in between seasons of a show.

How many episodes of 'The Pitt' are there? HBO Max The Pitt season 1 has 15 episodes total, so we can expect season 2 to follow a similar number. If we get a 2-episode premiere and weekly release like we got for season 1, here's the release schedule you can expect: Season 2, Episode 1 "7:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025

premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "8:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025

premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "9:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 15, 2025

Where is 'The Pitt' filmed? HBO Max The Pitt is filmed on a soundstage in Burbank, California, with a few of the exterior shots taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the show is set.

