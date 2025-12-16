Are you ready for another shift? 🩺
'The Pitt' Season 2 Trailer Reminded Me That I Never Wanna See Dr. Robby Sad
Everyone can't stop talking about The Pitt, and with its emotional payoff, weekly release schedule, and 15-episode season, it feels like old school TV is back! The season finale of Max's new medical drama hits the streamer on April 10, but do I have great news for you: The Pitt season 2 is coming in January 2026. Keep reading to find out everything we know!
Here's everything we know about The Pitt season 2, coming to HBO Max on January 8, 2026.
Will there be a season 2 of The Pitt?
Yes, The Pitt season 2 is coming to Max! A sneak peek shows Dr. Robby heading into work on his motorcycle, and encountering plenty of beach day chaos as 4th of July weekend kicks off.
The show was renewed on February 14, 2025. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, quote: “It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement.
Who's in 'The Pitt' season 2 cast?
We can expect our favorites to return for The Pitt season 2, and some new faces! Here's the full cast:
- Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the ER staff.
- Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident.
- Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student.
- Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse.
- Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand.
- Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident.
- Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos: an intern.
- Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the third-year residents.
- Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi: a 20-year-old third-year medical student.
- Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi: a new attending physician in the Pitt.
- Charles Baker as Troy
- Irene Choi as Joy
- Laëtitia Hollard as Emma
- Lucas Iverson as James
- Lawrence Robinson as Brian
- Zack Morris
Is there a trailer for 'The Pitt' season 2?
There's a teaser trailer AND an official trailer. In the official trailer, we see Dr. Robby clocking in for his last shift before taking sabbatical, while Dr. Langdon returns after taking time off. Oh, and it's the Fourth of July with plenty of ER chaos galore. What could possibly go wrong?
Where can I watch 'The Pitt' season 2?
Not only is The Pitt season 2 will debut on Max January 8, 2026. This is a huge relief (and delight) because it breaks the awful pattern we've fallen into recently of waiting two to three years in between seasons of a show.
How many episodes of 'The Pitt' are there?
The Pitt season 1 has 15 episodes total, so we can expect season 2 to follow a similar number. If we get a 2-episode premiere and weekly release like we got for season 1, here's the release schedule you can expect:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "7:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "8:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 8, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "9:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 15, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "10:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 22, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "11:00 A.M." premieres on HBO Max January 29, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "12:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 5, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 7 "1:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 12, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 8 "2:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 19, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 9 "3:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max February 26, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 10 "4:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 5, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 11 "5:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 12, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 12 "6:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 19, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 13 "7:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max March 26, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 14 "8:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max April 2, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 15 "9:00 P.M." premieres on HBO Max April 9, 2025
Where is 'The Pitt' filmed?
The Pitt is filmed on a soundstage in Burbank, California, with a few of the exterior shots taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the show is set.
