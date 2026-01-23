Netflix Found Its American 'The Crown': Everything to Know About Michael Fassbender’s 'Kennedy' Series

Ryan Murphy might be bringing us American Love Story to FX, but Netflix is joining the game by giving us a brand new Kennedy TV show that offers a glimpse behind the velvet red curtain. And we just got updates on the cast, which now includes Michael Fassbender, Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson, and Joshuah Melnick.

I’m a huge TV fanatic who adores every television genre under the sun. Be it a silly baking game show or a gutwrenching avant-garde romance, I’m truly on the edge of my seat for all of it. That being said, there’s one genre that will always be my number one favorite: the rich-beyond-reason family dynasty brimming with scandal underneath the glitzy facade. I know, at this point, the genre is practically a worn-out cliché. After being spoiled with the sheer brilliance of prestige dramas like Succession and Downton Abbey, it’s hard for anyone to follow those unbeatable acts.

However, when I heard there was gonna be a new Netflix series about the iconic Kennedy family (arguably just about the closest thing we have a royal family), I was instantly sold. Despite being known as one of the most beloved, brilliant, picture-perfect families in American history, history buffs can go on for days about how the Kennedy dynasty simmered with scandals that took great efforts to hide from the public. What really went down in that seemingly perfect American family? I, for one, can’t wait to find out.

Here’s everything we know about Netflix's highly-anticipated Kennedy series so far.

What Is the new Kennedy Netflix show about? Keystone/Getty Images Rather than shining a light on John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Jackie O), Kennedy, based on Fredrik Logevall's JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, will put the spotlight on the family’s patriarch, Joseph Kennedy Sr. While we all know the Kennedys as influential icons of 1960s Americana, this series will focus on the earlier years before JFK was elected President of the United States. The first season will be set in the 1930s, following Joseph Kennedy Sr. and Rose Kennedy’s nine children, with emphasis on their rebellious son, Jack Kennedy, living in his perfect older brother’s shadow.

Who's in the Kennedy cast? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+ The Kennedy cast includes some incredible names: Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr.

as Joe Kennedy Sr. Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy

as Rose Kennedy Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr.

as Joe Kennedy Jr. Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy

as Jack Kennedy Ben Miles as Eddie Moore

as Eddie Moore Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy

as Rosemary Kennedy Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy

as Kick Kennedy Cole Doman as Lem Billings

as Lem Billings Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson

Where can I watch Kennedy? Netflix The upcoming period piece will be available for streaming only on Netflix. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering the streaming platform has always excelled with dynasty-focused period dramas, from House of Guinness to The Crown.

When is Kennedy premiering on Netflix? KoolShooters/Pexels Unfortunately, we’re going to have to sit and wait for an official release date, as the showrunners have offered no hints about when the series will premiere. However, it likely won’t be for a few more years. (My patience is being tested, big time!) We do know, however, that there will be eight episodes, so stay tuned for more information!

What Are Fans Saying About the Highly Anticipated Netflix Hit? FX/Courtesy of Vanity Fair Fans are generally looking forward to the upcoming Netflix show, and honestly? I’m right on board. Some of us just can’t get enough of the Kennedy family, be it Jackie O or Joseph Kennedy Sr. With both American Love Story and Kennedy, it is very interesting to see how different shows are taking a look back at a more romanticized time in American politics and American culture amid so much current tension in the real world. TV has always been a method of escapism, but it's fascinating when that escapism isn't to another world, but to a glamorized point in our own history. We'll definitely be interested to see how other studios explore retelling the past, if they choose to do so.

What are your thoughts on Netflix's Kennedy show? Let us know in the comments section below.