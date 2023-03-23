"Succession" Returns For A Final Season This Sunday
One of our favorite shows is finally back this weekend! Succession premieres on HBO Max this Sunday, March 26. Season 4 is predicted to leave us with even more familial back-stabbings, but one thing fans are awaiting: Logan’s demise.
Despite countless attempts to undermine his power at Waystar Royco thus far, Logan always reigns supreme. With this being the last season, we’re anxious to know whether the kids can successfully band together, or if things will spiral even more out of control. Here's everything we know (and love) about the final season of Succession.
Where can I watch Succession Season 4?
You can stream Succession season 4 on HBO Max. This will be the last season of the series, so if you haven't seen the previous three seasons, you can also find them on HBO Max.
Who's in Succession season 4?
Expect all of the regulars to return to Succession season 4. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Logan Roy (Brain Cox), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Mcfadyen), Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron), among other repeat characters, are all confirmed.
We'll also see Karolina (Dagmara Domińczyk), Stewy (Arian Moayed), Jess Jorden (Juliana Canfield), Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones). Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), and Sandi Furness (Hope Davis) will to season 4 as well.
Watch The Official Succession Season 4 Trailer Now
The official trailer gives us a sneak peek into the Roy family, and what's to come from season 4. Anyone else get goosebumps from that sick score?
Our Favorite Succession Moments So Far
Jeremy Strong talks Season 4 of SUCCESSION, via @TVInsiderpic.twitter.com/8fioptX6k8— Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) March 22, 2023
Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, thinks he has the plot of season 4 down.
the cast of succession dancing to call me maybe by carly rae jepsen is the best thing you'll see todaypic.twitter.com/WYk4AoguBk— succession gifs (@successiongifs) March 21, 2023
We want to be at this Succession party, ASAP.
@extra_tv#Succession star #SarahSnook reveals her pregnancy at the Season 4 premiere! 🤰🍼 #successionhbo#shivroy#hbo#hbomax♬ original sound - ExtraTV
Sarah Snook stepped on the red carpet for the season 4 premiere with a new member of the family! Think Baby Snook will try to take over the family business next? 👀
The Best Fan Reactions and Predictions for Succession Season 4
succession season 4 getting unanimously glowing reviews why am i shaking like a leaf in a hurricane…— grace (@amandayoungdyke) March 22, 2023
So far, the reviews are looking promising for Succession season 4.
succession shiv roy fancam edit — white tee ac cooney on soundcloud pic.twitter.com/qDwlTfzPi9— m*ri media (@successioner) March 14, 2023
One thing we adore about Succession stans is that they'll never pass up the opportunity to make a fancam. Shiv hive, rise!
posters becoming increasingly more modernized as a sign that the old reign is ending & the old ruler will die. logan roy your days are numbered. https://t.co/aTBmb5CgIJ— meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) March 2, 2023
Could the promo posters for Succession give us come clues as to what's going to happen in the newest season? This theory definitely feels like a strong contender...
succession season 4 getting amazing reviews pic.twitter.com/b9cj7JYKt6— katie (@kateskay123) March 22, 2023
Succession season 4 is looking up, and we simply love 👏 to 👏 see 👏 it 👏 .
Header image via Claudette Barius / HBO