No ‘Ransom Canyon’ in 2026? Netflix’s ‘Chestnut Springs’ Is the Western Romance You Need While You Wait

If you're craving even more incredible romance books to add to your TBR, look no further than Chestnut Springs (and make sure you read it before the show comes to Netflix!). Usually when people think of romance books, they envision poorly written characters with some Fabio-esque guy and a two-dimensional female love interest. The genre has gotten a bad rap over the years, mostly because of the influx of uninspired stories within this genre that have too much steam and not enough depth. That's where Chestnut Springs comes in.

When is the Chestnut Springs TV show premiering on Netflix? Since the announcement for the TV show was just released roughly a week ago, there’s no official release date yet, so fans will have to tune in to Netflix’s social media platforms in order to gather more updates. It looks like we won't be getting Ransom Canyon season 2 in 2026 (considering it was left of Netflix's big yearly slate), so this could be the perfect binge watch while we wait.

Who's starring in Elsie Silver's Chestnut Springs TV Show? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsie Silver (@authorelsiesilver) Sadly, the series is too early in its development stage for any official castings. Elsie Silver took to social media to break the news, saying, “And before you ask, no one has been cast yet. But any and all news will come directly from my official accounts. So take a deep breath and don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” What are your thoughts on the upcoming western romance adaptation? If it’s half as good as the books, I know it will be a triumph.

Here's why romance novels shine when done right. As an avid reader myself, my hot take is that when romance novels are done right, they become incomparable to any other book on the shelves. There’s nothing I love more in this world than well-written love stories, with intelligent, fleshed-out characters who actually feel like real people, rather than mere tropes. After reading One Day by David Nicholls, I was under the impression that I’d never read another romance book again that affected me in precisely the same way.

How the 'Chestnut Springs' book series won me over as a romance book fan. Chestnut Springs author Elsie Silver knows just how to craft the most sizzling, heartbreaking love stories with nuanced characters and gorgeous Western settings. “Western romance” usually isn’t my cup of tea, but Silver manages to write so beautifully and vividly that it makes me want to pack up all my things and move to a Western ranch—just so I can experience a quarter of the world her books create. That’s honestly how obsessed I am with her books. And apparently Christmas has come early, because her beloved Chestnut Springs novels are being adapted into a TV series on Netflix. Hopefully, this will draw more fans to Silver’s books, since they deserve all the hype they can get!

