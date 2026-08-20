When I watched Never Have I Ever this summer, I was totally not prepared to fall in love with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), just like I wasn't expecting to scream at a scene of him crawling through Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) window.

ICYMI, this will they, won't they couple was a major plot point in the first half of Mindy Kaling's hit Netflix show, and it feels like their relationship culminates in a moment on one rainy night where Paxton shows up at Devi's window — as previously mentioned, in the rain — and crawls through her window to finally make his move.

Here's what Maitreyi Ramakrishnan had to say about her iconic Never Have I Ever kiss with Darren Barnet.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recalls filming with "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals.

They end up kissing right on the soundtrack's needle drop (I would like to once again point out that Paxton is dripping water at this point), and it is literally so unexpected and romantic that I screamed at my TV. And Maitreyi just spilled all the behind-the-scenes secrets you want to know about the scene. "I remember very clearly filming that day," Maitreyi reveals on the red carpet for Netflix's End of Summer bash. "Before we started filming, [co-creator] Lang Fisher played 'Heat Waves' [by Glass Animals] and said like, 'Okay, this is the song that's going to be playing in the background.' — Shout out Lang, she has amazing music taste."

#devivishwakumar #paxtonhallyoshida #netflix #fyp ♬ Heat Waves - Glass Animals @britandco History was made. #neverhaveiever "So we knew, like, 'This is what's gonna be the soundtrack behind this moment,'" she continues. "Darren and I are doing the scene and we do a take, and he's my homie, right, we know what we're doing. We know how to milk it, right? We know how to sell it and we do a take and literally before they call cut and we like parted ways, right, lips are parted, we hear the camera guys go aw! Because these camera guys got convinced how cute this whole thing is, and that's how we knew. They called cut, Darren and I looked at each other, dapped each other up, and we were like 'We did it.'" As far as I'm concerned, Netflix history was made. "Yeah, we knew what we were doing that day."

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This interview has been edited for length and clarity.