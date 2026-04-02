How to Actually Watch Taylor Swift's Surprise 'Elizabeth Taylor' Music Video

For the last day of Women's History Month, Taylor Swift just dropped the "Elizabeth Taylor" music video. Considering this is in my Top 3 from The Life of a Showgirl, I'm always looking for an excuse to listen to the song again; "Elizabeth Taylor" definitely sounds like it could be on Reputation (my favorite Taylor Swift album) and it has the same kind of hesitant, hopeful caution sprinkled throughout the album.

Not to mention the fact that somehow, producers Max Martin and Shellback were able to make the song sound the way velvet looks and feels. Yeah...I'm obsessed.

"What could you possibly get for the girl on the last day of Women’s History Month?" TaylorNation said on Instagram. "We have something in mind! The Elizabeth Taylor Music Video is out now on @Spotify Premium and @applemusic. 🫶"

Okay here's the catch: the "Elizabeth Taylor" music video isn't a traditional video like " Opalite " or " The Fate of Ophelia ." It's a compilation of clips from different Elizabeth Taylor movies .

But you're not able to watch it on YouTube (yet). So where can you find it? The video is exclusively available on Apple Music and Spotify. All you have to do is play the track and the video will come up. Don't worry: there is an option to watch it in full screen!

The Full Lyrics From Taylor Swift's "Elizabeth Taylor"

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Elizabeth Taylor // Do you think it's forever?

That view of Portofino was on my mind when you called me at the Plaza Athénée // Ooh, oftentimes it doesn't feel so glamorous to be me // All the right guys // Promised they'd stay // Under bright lights // They withered away // But you bloom

Portofino was on my mind and I think you know why // And if your letters ever said, "Goodbye"...

I'd cry my eyes violet // Elizabeth Taylor // Tell me for real // Do you think it's forever? // Been number one but I never had two // And I can't have fun if I can't have...

Be my NY when Hollywood hates me // You're only as hot as your last hit, baby // I been number one but I never had two // And I can't have fun if I can't have... you

Hey, what could you possibly get for the girl who has everything and nothing all at once? // Babe, I would trade the Cartier for someone to trust... just kidding // We hit the best booth at Musso & Frank's // They say I'm bad news, I just say, "Thanks"

And you look at me like you're hypnotized //And I think you know why // And if you ever leave me high and dry

I'd cry my eyes violet // Elizabeth Taylor // Tell me for real // Do you think it's forever? // Been number one but I never had two // And I can't have fun if I can't have...

Be my NY when Hollywood hates me // You're only as hot as your last hit, baby // I been number one but I never had two // And I can't have fun if I can't have... you

Elizabeth Taylor // Do you think it's forever? // If I can't have you

All my white diamonds and lovers are forever // In the papers, on the screen and in their minds // All my white diamonds and lovers are forever // Don't you ever end up anything but mine...

I'd cry my eyes violet // Elizabeth Taylor // Tell me for real // Do you think it's forever? // Been number one but I never had two // And I can't have fun if I can't have... // Be my NY when Hollywood hates me // You're only as hot as your last hit, baby // I been number one but I never had two // And I can't have fun if I can't have... you

All my white diamonds and lovers are forever // In the papers, on the screen and in their minds // All my white diamonds and lovers are forever // Don't you ever end up anything but mine...