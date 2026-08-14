Chris Briney is one busy guy. After wrapping three seasons as Conrad Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty (and prepping for the sequel movie), Chris joined Hacks season 5 on HBO Max, and reportedly got engaged! And he's not slowing down anytime soon because a brand new coming-of-age movie with One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti is also on the way, and I can't wait. It feels like quite some time since we've had a good, classic coming-of-age movie — rife with high school tension and all the pressure and chaos that comes with being 17 — and it sounds like The Julia Set will be exactly what we need.

Here's everything we know about Chris Briney & Chase Infiniti's The Julia Set.

Your first look at Chris Briney and Chase Infiniti in 'The Julia Set'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chase infiniti (@chaseinfiniti) We finally have a first look at Chris Briney and Chase Infiniti on the set of their new movie! We can see their characters in a lecture together, and we can also see that it appears Chris' character Pascal will have the same dark hair Conrad had at the beginning of The Summer I Turned Pretty ;).

What is the Julia set movie about? Mike Coppola/Getty Images The brand new movie from writer-director Niki Byrne follows Julia (Chase Infiniti), who's a talented mathematician navigating a crazy academic life. But things get even more interesting when T.A. Pascal (Chris Briney) "conscripts her into an elite prep course for the most challenging math competition in the world, the Putnam Exam," according to Deadline.

Who's in The Julia Set cast? Anna Webber/Getty Images for Teen Vogue The Julia Set cast includes: Chase Infiniti as Julia

as Julia Chris Briney as Pascal

as Pascal Gillian Anderson

Jason Isaacs

Nina Hoss

Chloe Bailey

Carmen Ejogo

Nico Hiraga

Liz Lin

Alex Dillard

What is the Julia set in simple terms? Monstera Production/Pexels The Julia set is actually a mathematical equation. It appears this set can actually cause some major changes when it's used (compared to the calmer Fatou set) — and it makes me think that Julia's decision to know Pascal and chase after her academic dreams could have some serious consequences.

Where did they film The Julia Set? Dominika Gregušová The drama started filming in London in October 2025. Hopefully that means we'll see the film in the fall of 2026!

Is the Julia set a book? Amy Sussman/Getty Images There are some books with the title The Julia Set, but it appears that the new movie will be its own story!

Can hardly wait to see Chris Briney in The Julia Set? Here's Where To Watch Christopher Briney After You Binge Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty.

This post has been updated.