The Sticks is a brand new hockey show coming to Netflix, and if you're on the edge of your seat waiting for Off-Campus season 2, this is the perfect series for you. While Off-Campus is definitely brighter and focuses more on the romance, it appears that The Sticks is more on the earthier drama side of things, which makes it perfect for anyone who loves the cozy atmosphere of Sterling Point!

Here's everything you need to know about The Sticks before it drops on Netflix in 2027.

Consider 'The Sticks' as Netflix's response to 'Off-Campus'. The sticks takes place in a small town in Minnesota — a town that takes hockey very seriously. But when a tragedy shakes the town to its core, a grieving wife takes over her late husband's hockey team. Now the team-turned-family has to band together in their most difficult season yet. With themes of family (and chosen family), as well as hope, grief, and community, this is sure to be the kind of show that ends up being way deeper and more complex than it first appears. And, of course that's my favorite kind of show! It's giving One Tree Hill meets Off-Campus. "The Sticks is about a lot of things. Hockey, family, love, loss, class, and coming of all ages. But above all, it’s a story about community and the importance of taking care of one another," Creator and Executive Producer Nick Naveda tells Netflix. "Seeing this terrific cast of actors bring their characters to life with such curiosity, empathy and tenderness has been incredibly moving to watch, and I can’t wait for the world to meet the people of South Dorothy.”

And 'The Sticks' cast includes your favorite 'One Tree Hill' boyfriend! Netflix The cast of The Sticks includes some incredible names — including Bryan Greenberg, who played Jake in One Tree Hill, as Cliff Barnes. The cast is massive, and features Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap) as Coach Brody Hansen, Logan Marshall-Green (The Odyssey) as Coach Sully, Alex MacIsaac (When Calls The Heart) as Emma Boone, Chelsea Field (NCIS: New Orleans) as Alice Hansen, Patrick Gallagher (Night at the Museum) as Principal Montgomery, Alison Araya (Riverdale) as Joan Garcia, Aman Smardon (Allegiance) as Kai Becker, Krista Bridges (Narc) as Frankie Ryder, Ben Cotton (The Night Agent) as Mr. Marchbanks. We'll also see Michelle Monaghan as Harper Sullivan, Emilie Bierre as Riley Sullivan, Shai Chase as Henry Sullivan, Josh MacQueen as Rhett Nelson, Costa D’Angelo as Owen Boone, Carter Shimp as Austin Ryder, Ethan Holder as Cooper Cunningham, Isaac Arellanes as Manny Rodriguez, Chloe Avakian as Izzy Miller, Caleb Baumann as Elu, River Codack as Tyler Walker, Angus Albinati as Jack McGrath, and Callum Orchison as Derek Marchbanks.

Are you excited for The Sticks? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest Netflix news as we get closer to the end of 2026.

This post has been updated.