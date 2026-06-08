The 6 Best BritBox Shows To Watch In June 2026

Summer is officially warming up, and so is the streaming lineup on BritBox. This June, the platform is serving up an irresistible mix of gripping period dramas, high-stakes thrillers, and deep-dive true crime documentaries that will keep you glued to your couch.

From the highly anticipated return of fan-favorite detectives to epic historical retellings of fierce, trailblazing women, there is no shortage of brilliant British television to add to your watchlist this month. Whether you are looking to escape to a sun-drenched coastal town for a bizarre mystery or dive into a heart-pounding London bomb squad investigation, BritBox has you completely covered.

Here are the six best shows you absolutely cannot miss on BritBox this June 2026.

A Woman of Substance Based on Barbara Taylor Bradford’s bestselling novel, A Woman of Substance is a stunning eight-episode period drama that follows Emma Harte’s extraordinary rise from impoverished Yorkshire maid to one of the world’s most powerful businesswomen. Spanning six decades, the series explores love, betrayal, ambition, and resilience as Emma refuses to accept the limitations placed on women in the early 20th century. Jessica Reynolds and Brenda Blethyn star as the younger and older Emma in this epic BritBox adaptation premiering June 24.

James Pardon, Courtesy of BritBox The Other Bennet Sister, Finale Jane Austen’s classic world gets a fresh, critically acclaimed reimagining through the eyes of its most overlooked sibling. Starring Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife), this period drama places Mary Bennet at the very center of her own story of ambition, love, and self-discovery. Don't miss the epic conclusion to her journey when the series finale premieres on June 24.

Queens That Changed the World, Season 2 Female rulers who redefined global power are back in focus. The second season of this acclaimed documentary series delivers six new episodes exploring the lives of iconic monarchs like Mary Queen of Scots, Marie Antoinette, and Queen Charlotte. Blending expert historical analysis with stylized recreations and archive footage, it offers a stark, modern look at the women who rewrote the rules of royalty. Premieres June 25.

Beyond Paradise, Season 4 The hit Death in Paradise spin-off returns for its highly anticipated fourth season. DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and the Shipton Abbott team are back to tackle a bizarre new wave of crimes, including a missing treasure map and a witness who claims a local seaweed farm was sabotaged by a mermaid. Meanwhile, newlyweds Humphrey and Martha face a housing crisis of their own when their houseboat begins to sink.

Trigger Point, Season 3 Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) returns as Explosives Officer Lana Washington in a heart-pounding new season. When an abandoned London black cab turns out to be a trap holding a captive man hostage, the EXPO team unlocks a sinister, highly targeted bombing campaign. Working against an ultimatum of "Confess or Die," Lana and the Metropolitan Police Counter Terror team must race against time to unmask a killer before they strike again.

Photo by Ryan McNamara courtesy of ITV The Real Unforgotten: The Unsolved Murder of Carol Morgan For true crime fans, this gripping documentary chronicles the real-life haunting mystery of Carol Morgan, a beloved mother and shopkeeper murdered in her storeroom in 1981. Filmed over the course of six years with unprecedented access to the police department, the series shadows real cold-case detectives as they piece together decades-old clues to finally bring closure to a community.

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