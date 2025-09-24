7 Best Cozy Mystery Shows You Can Watch On BritBox Right Now

Summer slashers are all fun and games when you can blow off steam at the beach, but as the leaves turn and I start swapping iced lattes for mugs of chai tea, I'm in the mood for some mystery. And there's one place that is sure to satisfy all my cozy TV cravings: BritBox. Whether you're looking for a period drama or something that will keep you on the edge of your seat, this is one of my favorite places to look! And I've rounded up the best cozy mysteries so that on your days off, you can grab a cup of tea and relax, too.

Here are the 7 best cozy mystery shows you can stream on BritBox in 2025.

1. Why Didn't They Ask Evans? BritBox I'll never stop talking about Why Didn't They Ask Evans?. Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton play best-friends-to-maybe-more in this Agatha Christie adaptation. They're hunting a murderer through 1930s Wales, with plenty of style and suspense to boot.

2. Code of Silence BritBox In Code of Silence, Alison Woods works at the local police station's canteen. But, as a deaf woman, Alison has the uncanny ability to read other people's lips, and when the police force realizes how valuable that skill is, Alison is brought into a dangerous — and thrilling — investigation.

3. Lynley BritBox This cozy mystery show follows Tommy Lynley and Barbara Havers as they team up to investigate crimes in England. It reimagines Elizabeth George's bestselling series as a contemporary story, which adds a whole new layer to the socioeconomic divide.

4. Sister Boniface Mysteries BritBox My first exposure to nuns in media was the 1998 Madeline, with Frances McDormand as Miss Clavel. Well, Sister Boniface is just as memorable as my favorite childhood movie, and in 1960s England, she's making wine, riding her moped, and solving a murder or two.

5. Ludwig Colin Hutton/BritBox Ludwig is a great mystery show for anyone who also wants to add some comedy to their TV time. The series follows John Taylor, who secretly publishes puzzle books under the name "Ludwig." When his sister-in-law asks for help locating her missing husband, John imitates his twin brother to find answers...and ends up getting involved in a few cases along the way.

6. Passenger ITV But if you're looking for tried-and-true mystery thriller vibes, you have to check out Passenger. The series features a disappearance that just doesn't make sense, but the confusion just makes for some really great TV.

7. Karen Pirie BritBox Karen and her team must come together when they find the first piece of evidence relating to an infamous cold case in decades. But as they investigate, secrets and politics makes things even more complicated.

