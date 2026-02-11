Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

‘The Lady’ Release Date: When to Watch BritBox’s New Royal True Crime Series

the lady release date britbox
ITV/BritBox
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 11, 2026
We finally have the release date for BritBox's new show The Lady, and it's perfect for anyone missing The Crown. Not only did the Netflix hit solidify the streamer as a permanent competitor in the television space, but it also is a foundational title when it comes to biopics. The series wrapped in 2024, and if there's a The Crown-shaped hole in your life these days, then I have the perfect show for you: BritBox and ITV's new series The Lady! It follows Jane Andrews, who was a dresser for Sarah Ferguson in Buckingham Palace...before she was convicted of murder.

Here's all the info you need to know. Keep reading for everything we know about The Lady, coming to BritBox and ITV in 2026.

Where can I watch The Lady?

the lady release date

ITV/BritBox

The Lady premieres on BritBox March 18, 2026. The series is composed of four episodes so it's the perfect weekend binge once you get your hands on all four parts.

What is the four part drama The Lady?

the lady britbox

ITV/BritBox

The Lady is a new drama coming to ITV and BritBox in 2026. It will follow "the rise and fall of former royal aide Jane Andrews," according to an official logline. IRL, Jane Andrews was the dresser for the Duchess of York for nine years. Her circumstances started to look up until she lost her job and her life began to unravel — especially when her relationship with Tom Cressman fell apart.

Is The Lady a new drama about Jane Andrews?

the lady jane andrews

ITV/BritBox

Yes, The Lady chronicles the story of Jane Andrews, who was the dresser for Sarah Ferguson before (spoiler!!) Jane was convicted of murdering her partner Tom Cressman in 2001.

Who's starring in The Lady cast with Natalie Dormer?

the lady cast

ITV/BritBox

The cast of The Lady includes:

  • Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews
  • Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson
  • Ed Speelers as Thomas Cressman
  • Philip Glenister
  • Claire Skinner
  • Laura Aikman
  • Ophelia Lovibond
  • Mark Stanley
  • Daniel Ryan
  • Sean Teale

Where was The Lady filmed?

the lady filming locations

ITV/BritBox

The Lady was filmed in London during the spring, and filmed in Hampstead at the end of April 2025.

Subscribe to our email newsletter for even more news on all your favorite period dramas! Stay tuned for more updates on The Lady before it comes to BritBox.

This post has been updated.

