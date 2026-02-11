We finally have the release date for BritBox's new show The Lady, and it's perfect for anyone missing The Crown. Not only did the Netflix hit solidify the streamer as a permanent competitor in the television space, but it also is a foundational title when it comes to biopics. The series wrapped in 2024, and if there's a The Crown-shaped hole in your life these days, then I have the perfect show for you: BritBox and ITV's new series The Lady! It follows Jane Andrews, who was a dresser for Sarah Ferguson in Buckingham Palace...before she was convicted of murder.

Here's all the info you need to know. Keep reading for everything we know about The Lady, coming to BritBox and ITV in 2026.

Where can I watch The Lady? ITV/BritBox The Lady premieres on BritBox March 18, 2026. The series is composed of four episodes so it's the perfect weekend binge once you get your hands on all four parts.

What is the four part drama The Lady? ITV/BritBox The Lady is a new drama coming to ITV and BritBox in 2026. It will follow "the rise and fall of former royal aide Jane Andrews," according to an official logline. IRL, Jane Andrews was the dresser for the Duchess of York for nine years. Her circumstances started to look up until she lost her job and her life began to unravel — especially when her relationship with Tom Cressman fell apart.

Is The Lady a new drama about Jane Andrews? ITV/BritBox Yes, The Lady chronicles the story of Jane Andrews, who was the dresser for Sarah Ferguson before (spoiler!!) Jane was convicted of murdering her partner Tom Cressman in 2001.

Who's starring in The Lady cast with Natalie Dormer? ITV/BritBox The cast of The Lady includes: Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews

as Jane Andrews Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson

as Sarah Ferguson Ed Speelers as Thomas Cressman

as Thomas Cressman Philip Glenister

Claire Skinner

Laura Aikman

Ophelia Lovibond

Mark Stanley

Daniel Ryan

Sean Teale

Where was The Lady filmed? ITV/BritBox The Lady was filmed in London during the spring, and filmed in Hampstead at the end of April 2025.

This post has been updated.