Well, I'm not usually thrilled to be wrong, but after I reported that Rebecca Yarros teased Fourth Wing book 4 on her Instagram, the author proved me wrong. She announced a brand new Romantasy book called Threshing Day that will be on its way to all our shelves...but the story merely serves as an in-between for the series, not an official book 4!

Here's what we know about Rebecca Yarros' Threshing Day, the next Fourth Wing book.

Rebecca Yarros just announced a surprise new 'Fourth Wing' book! See on Instagram "When the dragons make it to Deverelli," Rebecca posted on Instagram. "She’s so shiny!!!" The video shows the author holding up the silver and black copy of Threshing Day against an ocean backdrop, and confirms that this is a story to hold us over until book 4 is published. "I’m still writing that one," she adds.

And we'll be able to read 'Threshing Day' this fall 2026. Amazon The book is so new that we don't even have a plot yet! All we know is that it appears some of our characters will go to the island of Deverelli. We know from the book cover that we'll get 13 separate stories that all take place on the same day. Maybe it's the birth of our favorite dragons? The stories that lead to the founding of Basgiath War College? It sounds like this could serve as a spinoff novella, similar to S.J. Maas' The Assassin's Blade, which is a prequel to her Throne of Glass series. However, we do know that the book will be 224 pages long and that it's being released on September 29, 2026. What a great pre-holiday treat! Just in time for some brand new Halloween costume inspiration ;). Are you excited to read Threshing Day this fall? Let us know in the comments.

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