New Gift Idea Alert! These Personalized Lighters Are *Lit*
Gift box shown in image is not included.
We never miss an opportunity to add a fun, personal spin to our holiday gifts, like making the most of our favorite 'Grams or monogramming for the ones we love. That's why we had so much fun teaming up with BIC and dreaming up designs for their Design My BIC® Lighters. Whether you're designing a creative stocking stuffer or a gift with something to say, these personalized lighters are a crowd pleaser for the holidays and beyond. Each order comes in a pack of six of the same design for only $24.99 with free shipping, so they make a great group gift too! We styled a few and kept some for ourselves, wink.
So how does it work? Simply visit DesignMyBIC.com to upload your own image or graphic onto a lighter to create a unique gift for any adult on your list (their image guidelines make sure you upload images, artwork and logos that are your own and avoid anything that would attract kids, as lighters are for adults and should be kept away from children, obvi).
Here are three people we think would LOVE to receive a personalized lighter:
The Candle Lover: Candles and diffusers are a favorite go-to for friends but how great would it be to also include a personalized Design My BIC® Lighter! Use your favorite photos of good times together or pretty flower shots you took, anything that says I know you, girl (or guy).
Wrap them in ribbon on top of the gift box for a teaser to what's inside or place the box + bow in a stocking.
The Colorful Collector: We all know that guy or gal who loves to hunt and gather things in beautiful arty displays (and we secretly envy their commitment). Why not treat them to their very own one-of-a-kind lighter? Office gift exchange won. We played with holiday sayings in cheery colors, but you can also add their name (talk about personalizing) or an image of something that reflects their passion for art, books, records, whatever they're big on collecting.
They take two weeks to deliver so start noodling now who on your list gets one in time for the holidays! Here's another idea ...
The Outdoor Enthusiast: Need a lighter stat while camping out? Been there (so many times). Give your outdoorsy buddy a Design My BIC® Lighter for all her/his campfire needs — hello s'mores — or anyone you know who is lucky enough to have a working fireplace!
Fun ideas for personalizing this one: a photo from your favorite nature trip or cool graphics (enlist your graphic designer friend if needed!) with Happy Camper, Hot Stuff — if you know...you like, like them — or our pick: Light My Fire.
So there you have it — at least three people checked off your list! What we love about personalization is that the ideas are endless and totally creative. We'd love to see your Design My BIC® Lighters come to life. Share them on our #britstagram!
Note: A pack of 6 lighters of the same design comes in one order with a minimum two-week delivery. Learn more about lighter safety at FlickitSafely.com.
Author and Creative Direction: Theresa Gonzalez
Photography: Brittany Griffin
Stylist: Kayla Haykin
Graphic Designer: Casey Callahan