72 Ridiculously Easy Camping Foods (With Recipes!) That Make The Best Meals
Camping foods are a great excuse to cook creatively, since you're working with limited tools, unpredictable conditions, and fewer ingredients. Not to mention, there's nothing quite as lovely as cooking (and more importantly, eating) under a wide-open sky. As cool as brewing kombucha or mandoline-slicing veggies for campfire ratatouille sounds, you'll probably be happier making easy camping meals while you're living in a tent.
Not only are these dishes delicious, but they're also quick and easy, which gives you more time for hiking, relaxing, or just hanging out with your friends and family! From breakfast to dessert, these recipes make campsite cooking approachable *and* delicious.
What are good meals to make while camping?
Chili hot dogs, mac and cheese, grilled corn, pancakes, campfire nachos, roasted salmon, and sloppy joes are all easy meals to make while camping.
What is the best food to bring for camping?
Eggs, rice, bread, beans, canned tuna, cereal, tinned veggies, jams, crackers, protein bars, and fresh fruit are all the best foods to bring for a camping trip. Ensuring your camp is stocked with grains is helpful in sustaining your energy down the line.
What food do I bring for camping for a week?
You'll want to stock up on some easy-to-use groceries if your camping trip is a week long. Bring eggs, bacon, cereal, and potatoes. Don't forget the coffee, either. Load up some peanut butter and jelly, bread, granola bars, chips, hummus and other dips, hot dogs, and canned chili and soups. Fruits that can be stored easily like bananas, apples, and clementines make for good camping and hiking snacks.
What is classic camping food?
Franks and beans, grilled chicken and hamburgers, and campfire chili are all considered classic, traditional camping meals because the recipes are accessible and simple. Of course, s'mores are always on a classic camping menu.
The Easiest Recipes You Need To Make The Best Camping Food Ever
3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes
All you need are bananas, eggs, and your favorite protein powder to make these quick and healthy pancakes. They're super customizable, meaning you can top yours with anything from a chocolate smiley face to a blueberry heart, or do a different topping every day. For a camping trip, prep the batter ahead of time and carry it in a closed container so you're not scrambling to bring a campsite breakfast together. (via Brit + Co.)
Campfire Peach Cobbler
If you never thought canned peaches and refrigerated biscuit dough could make you sing, you're highly underestimating the two. When dusted with cinnamon sugar and cooked over the fire, they form a sweet, buttery cobbler. This camping food is the perfect vehicle for copious amounts of whipped cream. (via Brit + Co.)
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wraps
These chicken wraps are super versatile because you can grill them or leave them cold if you prefer. Grab some rotisserie chicken to make this camping recipe even easier. The real star of the show is the buffalo sauce – it adds a nice kick that complements the creaminess of the ranch and cheese. Yes, please! (via Brit + Co.)
Superfood Egg Sandwich
This hearty sandwich is a great way to start off a day full of hiking, swimming, or just hanging out at the campsite. Chia seeds, avocado, spinach, and Greek yogurt give a regular egg sandwich a seriously nutritious upgrade! (viaBrit + Co.)
Keto Cheesy Brussels Sproutsssels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are great for getting in vitamin K, antioxidants, and fiber. A cheesy bacon topping takes them to the next level in this camping recipe. To get ready for your trip, just make them ahead of time, cover them, and store your dish in the fridge until it's time to leave. Reheat them over the campfire, and dig in! (viaBrit + Co.)
Asparagus + Goat Cheese Frittata
If you've never had a frittata before, think of it like a cousin to omelettes, or a quiche without the crust. Asparagus and goat cheese make this pick *extra* springlike, but you can sub for your favorite cheese, or even skip the cheese (and sub the cream) for a non-dairy alternative. This is one camping breakfast recipe you can make right over the fire. (viaBrit + Co.)
Chicken + Broccoli Foil Dinner
Foil dinners are a camping staple because you can just throw them on the fire and let them cook while you're playing cards, telling stories, or catching up on your latest read. This camping food is totally customizable, so pick soy sauce for an Asian flavor or go with your regular ol' hot sauce. You can also swap the chicken and broccoli for different meats and veggies until you find your favorite combo! (via Brit + Co.)
Easy Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean Soup
Hot soup is one of the best camping dinners because it's filling and it'll keep you warm after the sun goes down! This one is chock full of carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, and kale. It also calls for sausage, but you could easily leave that out to turn it into a meat-free dish. Make it beforehand with your Instant Pot, or just use a big pot over the blazing campfire. (via Brit + Co.)
Cast Iron Pizza
Store-bought pizza dough is going to help you save a ton of time with this camping food. You can cut the slices as big or small as you want, and with lots of cheese and veggies, this pie will bring a smile to everyone's faces! Load up a cast iron skillet with the pizza, and you've got yourself a hearty post-hike dinner. (via Brit + Co.)
Lemon Chicken Skewers Camping Food
Before you head off on your adventure, cut up some chicken and veggies and store them in different containers. Then, when you're in front of your campside grill, you can just arrange 'em and cook! Moroccan flavors and the creamy feta sauce in this camping recipe are a match made in heaven. (via Brit + Co.)
Campfire Chilaquiles
Turn a bag of tortilla chips into breakfast with these hearty chilaquiles! This Mexican-inspired dish is basically a breakfast lasagna, as it comes together so easily with layers of salsa, beans, chips, and cheese — plus some eggs on top. (via Brit + Co.)
Egg Muffins
Okay, so we'll admit that this might not be the easiest camping recipe once you're actually at your campsite, but prepare them beforehand, and you'll have a filling and cost-effective breakfast at your disposal. The veggies add a healthy edge and flavor that's worthy of two thumbs up! (via Brit + Co.)
Grilled Fluffernutter Sandwich
Peanut butter, chocolate chips, and marshmallow spread come together for one of the best dessert sandwiches known to man. This is a super-sweet camping recipe that will satisfy kids and adults alike. (via Brit + Co.)
Triscuit, Prosciutto, Drunken Goat Cheese, + Tomato Bites
These finger foods look and sound super fancy, but are as easy as assembling any other no-bake snacks! Layer the ingredients ahead of time for a snack in the car, or wait until you're curled up inside your sleeping bag with your book to indulge. Either way, these will taste amazing! (via Brit + Co.)
10-Minute Vegan Stir Fry
If all you have time for ahead of your trip is to stop at a Trader Joe's, you're in luck with this camping food. This 10-minute stir-fry comes together with three main ingredients and requires zero advance work. (via Brit + Co.)
Campfire Veggie Packets
Bring chopped peppers, onions, and potatoes to camp, dump them into foil packets with your favorite sausage, and enjoy an exquisitely fragrant meal. Not only is this camping food a tasty way to intake lots of veggies, but they also make for easy camping meals for larger groups. It's a win-win! (via Brit + Co.)
Gooey Banana Boat Camping S'mores
Step up your usual s'mores by crafting them inside halved bananas! Once you've assembled all of the ingredients (and even more sweet toppings) inside a foil pack, let your dessert sit above the fire for a few minutes. That way, everything becomes deliciously gooey and melty! (via Brit + Co.)
Sweet Potato + Black Bean Chili
Love chili, but not a huge fan of ground beef? This vegan recipe (which features sweet potatoes, black beans, mushrooms, and tomatoes) is just the thing to satisfy your craving. Since there's no meat or dairy products, you don't have to worry about it going bad, either. (via Brit + Co.)
Chicken Pepperoni Casserole
A make-ahead dinner that brings pizza and chicken together? Count us in. This low-carb recipe features tomato sauce, three different kinds of cheese, and pepperoni for a tasty dish that will make your inner child cheer. (via Brit + Co.)
Shakshuka
This Middle Eastern dish is full of tomatoes, onions, peppers, and spices (along with some eggs), and makes for a wonderfully warm and filling addition to your camping foods list. Leave as-is, or top with a little bit (or a lot) of cheese. (via Brit + Co.)
Pineapple Chicken Skewer Lettuce Wraps
Bring some pre-marinated chicken and wrap fixings to your campsite, then unload everything onto a tray for this easy camping recipe. Your fellow campers will have a blast customizing their own skewers and lettuce wraps! (viaBrit + Co.)
Fruit Skewers with Mason Jar Whipped Cream
Behold, exhibit number 7,043 why butter and sugar make everything better. Here, they're slathered onto your favorite summer fruits, which are formed into finger food skewers and grilled in foil packets. While the fruits cook, have fun shaking up some mason-jar whipped cream! (via Brit + Co.)
Campfire Cones
When it's time to break out dessert, consider these delicious cones. All you have to do is stuff an ice cream cone with your favorite chocolate candies, marshmallows, and nuts, and wrap it up in aluminum foil. It becomes its own campfire packet! Just set it over the fire for a few minutes to melt the chocolate. (via Brit + Co.)
Triscuit, Almond Butter, Banana, + Honey Camping Bites
When snack time rolls around, you want something healthy that also tastes delish and will satisfy you until dinner's ready. It's harder than it should be to find a recipe that does all three! Enter: these bites. The almond butter offers protein, while the banana adds some fiber, and the honey keeps things sweet. Done and done. (via Brit + Co.)
Jackfruit Burrito Bowls
This jackfruit recipe is the perfect way to get everything you love about burrito bowls, without the meat. Once assembled, top your bowl with bouts of avocado, corn, onions, and salsa. (via Brit + Co.)
Make-Ahead Spinach Mushroom Gnocchi Casserole
Casseroles are one of the ultimate comfort foods, and this camping recipe (complete with three different cheeses, mushrooms, and plenty of thyme) is as cozy as it gets. Make it at home, or cook it up in a skillet right over the campfire. You won't be disappointed. (via Brit + Co.)
Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad
Sometimes you prefer a lighter lunch, especially if you're camping on a hot afternoon. This camping food also makes for good fuel during a day hike! The salad has plenty of strawberries and walnuts, plus a nice dose of balsamic dressing that satisfies without weighing you down. (via Brit + Co.)
Colorful Peep S'mores
You can't have a camping trip without s'mores... right?! It's a requirement. If you want to change up your usual s'mores recipe, consider swapping regular marshmallows for Peeps instead for some extra color! And while the chocolate dipped graham crackers are optional, we 100% recommend them. (via Brit + Co.)
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
If you're somewhat... challenged... when it comes to starting a campfire, have no fear! This budget-friendly vegetarian meal comes together in minutes, and no heat's necessary. This is especially great for camping trips in the dead of summer. (via Brit + Co.)
Chrissy Tiegen's Pork Bánh Mì with Quick Pickles and Roasted Broccoli
Carrots, cucumbers, and broccoli offer some nutrients, and the soy sauce, brown sugar, and rice vinegar give this simple camping meal some serious flavor. Plus, look at all that color! If you're not a fan of sandwiches, you can make the pickle mix (with the cucumbers, carrots, and shallot) for a healthy side dish. (via Brit + Co.)
One-Pot Beef Stroganoff
If you're camping, but still want hearty camping food that tastes just like grandma used to make, turn to this simplified beef stroganoff. It's the most high-effort recipe on this list, but it only requires one cast iron skillet. The minimal advance prep will go a long way in this camping meal idea. (via Fresh Off The Grid)
Homemade Oven Beef Jerky
Whether you're in the car on the way to your campsite (roadtrip!), or you're already around the campfire, you need some snacks! This DIY beef jerky is an easy way to make your own – no dehydrator required. The key to getting jerky that everyone is sure to love is actually in how you cut it. Slice along the grain for chewy, or against the grain for tender jerky. (via Barley & Sage)
DIY Pizza Lunchable
Make a healthier (and not to mention cheaper) version of our favorite childhood meal (AKA Lunchables) with pita bread, cheese, and tomato sauce. This is a great pick for the car or the campsite, and since you can customize the veggies, it's a surefire way to keep everyone happy! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Grilled Garlic + Parmesan Potato Packets
You simply can't beat a warm serving of cheesy potatoes, no matter where you are. Luckily, you can have a big ol' scoop of spuds right at the campfire with this camping recipe! (via This Wife Cooks)
Biscuits and Gravy
Flavorful, filling, and warm, biscuits and gravy make for one of the best camping recipes. There's nothing like smelling the gravy and feeling the chill of the morning air. We love it so much. Prep the gravy ahead of time, so that you don't have to do as much work at your campsite, or you could spend time making it with the whole fam! (via Culinary Hill)
Easy Campside Ham Roll-Ups
These bite size roll ups are literally one of the easiest camping snacks you'll ever make. All you need is ham, cream cheese, and pickles, and you've got yourself one salty, creamy bite. Make this camping food ahead of time to nail down the presentation, or just pile everything together once you've set up camp. (via Culinary Hill)
S'mores Snack Mix
De-s'more-ify your go-to s'mores for this mess-free version that's definitely just as yummy as the OG. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Caprese Chicken Foil Packets
This camping recipe only requires a few minutes, which makes it the perfect dinner after a hike or while the rest of the fam is telling scary stories around the fire. Not only is it bursting with flavors of cheese, pesto, and tomatoes, but there's basically no cleanup required. Big thumbs up from us. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad
Brussels sprouts are great for getting some extra antioxidants and fiber, though you may not think of them as camping food. With parmesan cheese and a DIY Caesar dressing, this veg just got a whole lot tastier. Chop the sprouts and mix up the dressing beforehand so when dinnertime rolls around, you can just assemble the salad and dig in. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Backpacking Ramen
Skip the sodium-clad instant ramen packs, and opt to make your own instead. This version is elevated using dried veggies, soy, and sesame oil for maximum flavor enjoyment. (via Completely Delicious)
Nut Free Granola Bars
Granola bars are a guaranteed camping food, and you don't even have to buy them from the store. This recipe makes making your own granola bars super simple, plus gives a nice option for nut-free bars for anyone who can't eat nuts or just doesn't like them! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Mediterranean Salmon Foil Packets
Cool pesto and crumbly feta on top of silky salmon filets will always feel restorative, no matter how hot it is outside. This is definitely on our best camping foods list! (via The Seasoned Mom)
Spicy Beer BBQ Chicken Skewers with Avocado Corn and Feta Salsa
Everything about this camping recipe is a good idea. Simmer some beer, ketchup, and honey with chipotle chilis for a sauce that will go great with burgers, fries, and all your summertime sandwiches. Spread some of the sauce on chicken cubes before grilling them to get some extra flavor, and add even more once the skewers are plated! Gotta love some sauce. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Campfire Apple Crisp Foil Packs
Prep this campside dessert by day, then indulge in sweet, gooey goodness by night. It's fairly easy to bring along in your backpack! (via Averie Cooks)
Chili Dogs Dogs
Hot dogs are one of the best classic camping bites, and the only way you can make them better is by adding chili and cheese. Good thing this recipe has both! This is a super easy camping recipe to assemble, plus it's easy to customize. Picky eaters, welcome! While the recipe calls for a DIY chili, you should simply grab a can from the store to make meal prep faster. (via Culinary Hill)
Campfire Banana Boats
How cute are these kid-friendly banana boats? You can prep this camping recipe a full nine different ways, including flavors like Strawberry Hazelnut, S'Mores, Banana Split, and Honey Ginger. We'd like to try every single one, please and thank you. (via Fresh Off The Grid)
Salmon + Potatoes Foil Packs
Camping with your boo? Make fireside date night even better with this fancy AF salmon dinner – camping-friendly, of course! (via Vikalinka)
Raspberry Dark Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats
Pretty much nothing could be simpler than prepping a jar overnight oats ahead of time and eating them for breakfast while you're camping. And by the way, feel free to use whatever fruit you'd like for your oats, from strawberries to blueberries and beyond. This camping food is also meal prep-friendly for when you return to reality. (via Annie's Noms)
BBQ Chicken Foil Packs
Prep this camping meal ahead of time, and then throw these bad boys in the fire once you're on your camping trip. Two notes of caution: 1.Keep these in a cooler until you're ready to cook them, so the chicken doesn't spoil, and 2. Make sure to wear heat-proof gloves when taking these out of the campfire! (via Life In The Lofthouse)
Cajun-Style Grill Foil Packets
You might notice that there are a couple of foil packet recipes on this list, mainly because they're *so* perfect for camping. This easy camping recipe offers a Cajun take on things. (via Favorite Family Recipes)
Chewy S'mores Granola Bars
These s'mores bars are easy to pack in and emulate your fave campside snack! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Bailey's Dipped Toasted Marshmallows
Going camping with your S.O.? We're pretty sure that this insanely delicious (and adults-only) dipped marshmallow snack is about to be the hit of the weekend. (via BS' In The Kitchen)
Prosciutto and Edamame Pasta with Lemon Glaze
This might be the fanciest pasta salad we've seen. The bright colors and tangy flavors make it the perfect warm weather recipe, and a healthy lunch on any camping adventure! Prosciutto, edamame, and cantaloupe come together for a sweet and salty camping food that you have to taste to believe. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Energy-Boosting Trail Mix with Toasted Coconut and Dark Chocolate
So, we've already covered some ideas for what camping recipes to eat around the fire, but what about when you're on the trail? Cue this high-energy snack loaded with coconut flakes, raw almonds, dried cherries, dark chocolate, cashews, and more. (via Kristine's Kitchen)
Hot Ham & Swiss Croissants
Sure, these are technically sandwiches, which is why they're so easy to make for a camping trip. But the twist is that you wrap them in foil and throw them on the heat, allowing the cheese to get all melty and gooey. Better than your average sammie, no? (via Life With The Crust Off)
Italian Sausage and Veggies Foil Pack
Looking for a good camping food, but want to keep things healthy and low-carb? Spring for this yummy (and filling) Italian sausage and bell pepper combo. Mix in as many different colored peppers as you possibly can to maximize enjoyment. (via Chelsea's Messy Apron)
Lemon Tahini Cashew Granola
Lemon and tahini team up to form the tastiest camping breakfast topper you've ever had! This camping food goes great on top of fruit or yogurt bowls to fuel you up before the day actually starts. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Sausage, Potato, and Green Bean Foil Packs
Camping with your dad? He'll love this classic meat-and-potatoes combo, and so will everyone else. (via Damn Delicious)
24 Hour Fruit Salad
Anything that can be made overnight is going to get a stamp of approval from us, especially on a camping trip. This sweet and fruity recipe is the easiest camping snack to add to your trip, especially if the rest of your meals are heavy and salty. (via Culinary Hill)
Camping Mac and Cheese
The key to making this campfire mac and cheese recipe is to pre-cook the noodles before you leave home. Once you've done that, it's all downhill from there. This is a one-pot recipe that uses barely any dishes, so cleanup time goes by a lot faster. (viaHapa Nom Nom)
Best Frito Chili Pie
If you've never had a Frito pie, it's time to fix that, like, right now. This camping recipe includes making your own chili, then filling the Frito bags, but you can also just stuff with store-bought ground beef, cheese, and salsa to make things even easier. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Grilled Halloumi Breakfast Sandwich
The halloumi on this meat-free sandwich promises all the heartiness and none of the greasiness of bacon or sausage. When fried for just a few minutes, it gets perfectly golden on the outside and remains toothsome throughout. Enjoy your camping breakfast with a pot of fresh campfire coffee! (via Fresh Off The Grid)
Mexican Tortilla Roll Ups
Ham and cheese is a tried-and-true pinwheel combo, but this camping recipe takes it to the next level with a mix of chiles, olives, onions, and garlic. They'll make for an excellent camping food and lunchbox addition, come the end of the season. (via Culinary Hill)
Foil Packet Nachos
You’ve tried them in the oven, you’ve tried them in the microwave at 2AM, and now it’s time to try them camping-style in a foil packet over a crackling fire. These nacho packs seal in a lot of heat, so everything melds to the chips, and the cheese melts perfectly. (via The Cookie Rookie)
Vegan S'mores
As it turns out, elevating classic s'mores is as simple as making some vegan swaps. If you're feeling extra adventurous, top your campfire dessert with a few potato chips! Their saltiness draws out even more sweetness from chocolate, and their crispiness is the perfect contrast with pillowy marshmallows. (via Fresh Off The Grid)
Foil Pack Garlic Fries
Fries can totally be a meal. We can attest that this camping recipe is as delicious as it sounds. Enjoy these well-seasoned spuds post-hike, and you’ll forever be a believer in the power of campfire potatoes. (via Kirbie's Cravings)
Cheesy Ranch Chicken Potato Foil Packets
Ranch dip seasoning really lets this mix of chicken, veggies, and cheese stand apart from the crowd. This dish is a delicious meal for your camping adventures, but it's also great during other times of the year — you can break out the recipe again once tailgate season rolls around! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Campfire Grilled S'more Calzones
Not in the mood for traditional calzones? This is the perfect campfire recipe for you – in the form of grilled s'more calzones. Filled with gooey chocolate and marshmallows, you'll love eating this sweet treat for dessert by the fire. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Salmon and Potatoes in Foil
Similar to the way you'd cook salmon and potatoes at home, this campfire recipe is super easy to make and has the perfect amount of mouth-watering flavor. (via Vikalinka)
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Nothing turns our gears more than succulent chicken, fire-roasted tomatoes, and tacos. When you put them together, you get this iconic chicken tinga tacos recipe that'll be a hit around the campsite. (via Averie Cooks)
Caramelized Onions & Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwiches work for just about any setting. Make sure you gather your the tools you'll need to make them over your campfire! (via Cozy Cravings)
Camping Hot Dogs with Caramelized Onions
While you're at it, add a few caramelized onions to your camping hot dogs – you won't regret it. (via The Endless Meal)
