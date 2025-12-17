The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch In December

HBO Max is thriving this month, with an elite selection of beloved TV shows set to debut on the streaming service. We’re talking prestige, Emmy-winning television, folks. Whether it’s exciting new programs or classic shows we’ve been raving about for decades now, here are the best series coming to HBO Max this December.

Scroll to see all the best HBO Max shows you can stream this December!

HBO Max The Chair Company Tim Robinson is a certified comedic genius, and this fact is most brilliantly executed in The Chair Company, where he serves as the star and series creator. After watching his A24 film Friendship, which he starred in alongside Paul Rudd, I knew I had to watch more of his work. The Chair Company was the perfect series to satisfy my Robinson fix, and I was thrilled when it was announced that it’d be returning for a second season on HBO Max.

AMC Mad Men My besties and I have been binge-watching this iconic period drama all over again, and it’s consumed our entire lives. All we do is talk about Don, Peggy, Betty, and Joan, as though they’re core members of our friend group rather than fictional TV characters from a show that’s been off the air for a decade now. Everything from the riveting plotlines to the stunning costumes has us obsessed.

HBO Max It's Florida, Man (Season 2) — Every Friday I love me a good old-fashioned dark comedy, and Florida Man is exactly that. It’s filled with chaotic twists and turns that I genuinely never saw coming, which is why I watched on the edge of my seat the whole time. The series, which developed a cult following, is returning for a second season on HBO Max this December.

HBO Max I Love LA — Every Sunday As someone who is obsessed with comedic coming-of-age shows a la Girls and Broad City, I’m falling in love with this brand new series, I Love LA, which perfectly captures the complex beauty of found families in Los Angeles. It’s the perfect blend of comedy and drama, IMO.

HBO Max Heated Rivalry — Every Sunday Ever since watching Challengers, I’ve been anxiously yearning for more sports-centric LGBTQ romance films and TV shows. Heated Rivalry, based on the best-selling BookTok novel, perfectly satiates my desire for more from this niche genre. It centers around two rival hockey stars whose bubbling friction and flustered tension carry well beyond the ice rink. I know I’ll be tuning in when all new episodes release this December.

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!