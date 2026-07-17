New month, new Netflix shows! July is full of returning favorites and brand new premieres, but no matter what kind of genre you prefer, one thing is for sure: there's plenty of drama, and plenty of comedy. Let's just get into it already.

Here are the best new Netflix shows coming in July 2026, including some shows you can already watch!

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 — Watch on Netflix now Netflix Mavis (Michelle Buteau) is back in season 3 of this comedy show. And don't you worry: the fashion and the self-love are better than ever. After season 2's unexpected podcast interview, Mavis continues to fight for inclusion while also fighting feelings for her ex Luca (Marouane Zotti).

Little House on the Prairie — Watch on Netflix July 9, 2026 Netflix This retelling of the classic American story centers around Laura Ingalls (Alice Halsey) and her family (Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Skywalker Hughes) as they move to Kansas from Wisconsin. This show dives into family, trust, and relationships between settlers and Native Americans.

Hot Ones: Extra Heat — Watch on Netflix July 13, 2026 Netflix Hot Ones is one of the best interview series around because host Sean Evans — and the spicy hot wings — get actors, singers, and other talent to act like their total, authentic selves. This new Netflix show turns the episodes into 30-minute specials that take you right into the heart of different Netflix locations.

Quarterback season 3 — Watch on Netflix July 14, 2026 Netflix We're getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the life of three NFL quarterbacks from last season: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, and Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins. This is perfect for anyone who's very ready for football season to start.

The Hawk — Watch on Netflix July 16, 2026 Netflix Comedy lovers will want to tune into Will Ferrell's new Netflix show, in which he plays Lonnie Hawkins, the top golfer from 2004. He's not quite at the top of his game anymore, and his son (Jimmy Tatro) has basically taken his place. But if Lonnie can win the Grand Slam, he might just be able to get his fame back.

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix July 23, 2026 Netflix This is the ultimate Western romance show right now, and I can't wait to press play on the episodes. Staten (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn (Minka Kelly) are fighting, and Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) relationship with Ellie (Marianly Tejada) got interrupted by the arrival of his secret wife. NBD.

Which July Netflix show are you most looking forward to? Let us know on Facebook!