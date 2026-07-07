Netflix's New Sports Romance Show 'Crew Girl' is Giving 'Off-Campus' Meets 'Gossip Girl'

Netflix's Crew Girl is perfect for anyone missing Off-Campus. Just like beachy teen romance shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty get us in the mood for summer vacation, anything that takes place at a school makes me crave that first day of school energy (it makes me think of You've Got Mail, and Tom Hanks telling Meg Ryan, "Don't you love New York in the fall? It makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.")

Well, there's a new prep school & sports romance show that anyone who loves shows like Off-Campus, Gossip Girl, and Maxton Hall will love. Here's everything we know.

Check out the latest update on Crew Girl before the show premieres on Netflix this fall.

Is Crew Girl on Netflix? Netflix Yes, Crew Girl will premiere on Netflix on September 10, 2026.

What is Crew Girl about? Netflix Crew Girl is all about Teagan (Miku Martineau) who had a very promising future in her school's rowing program. But when a family scandal totally imploded her life, Teagan has to move with her mother (Jessica Paré) to a new location — and a new school. Having your entire life change is already hard enough, but the worst part? There's no girls' rowing team at Easton Prep. Not only is she without a team, she's also the new school outcast. But as Teagan becomes the boys' crew coxswain (AKA the leader of the boat), she has to bring the crew together while also dealing with her own family drama. And it wouldn't be a Netflix romance show without a love triangle between Teagan, the crew's team captain Josh (Sam Braun) and underdog Cam (Kyle Clark).

Who's in the Crew Girl cast with Miku Martineau? Netflix In addition to Miku Martineau as Teagan Tao, we'll see Jessica Paré as Ella Tao-Emerson, Sam Braun as Josh Regis, Kyle Clark as Cam Dillinger, and Thomas Cadrot as Coach Matt Hayden.

Where is Crew Girl filmed? Netflix Crew Girl was filmed around Victoria, British Columbia so you know that scenery is going to be gorgeous.

How many episodes are in Crew Girl? Netflix There are eight episodes total, and each of them run for 45 minutes. That's how you know there will be plenty of juicy drama ;).

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