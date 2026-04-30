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From 'Beef' to 'Bridgerton'.

11 Acclaimed Netflix Shows Every TV Buff Needs To Watch In 2026

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Netflix
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryApr 30, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Netflix sometimes gets a bad rap for churning out mind-numbing content that prioritizes the algorithm over artistic integrity. But the streaming platform has plenty of masterpieces that shake up the nation. From the return of Beef to the latest Bridgerton scandals, here are the top Netflix shows every TV buff should have on their "to watch" list, because they're critically acclaimed.

Watch these critically acclaimed shows on Netflix right now.

Beef season 2BEEF season 2 — Watch on Netflix April 16, 2026Netflix

Beef

With the recent release of season 2 starring Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, everyone is watching this acclaimed series all over again. Like White Lotus, Beef is an anthology series, so every season explores different relationships between a new set of characters. Both seasons tackle themes of complicated romance and what it's like to be an outsider in the US.

the crown season 6The Crown — Stream on NetflixJustin Downing/Netflix

The Crown

Care for a regal viewing experience with a spot of tea? If so, The Crown is your go-to watch. You'll feel just like a queen while streaming this beautifully produced series about the trials and tribulations of the British royal family.

sadie sink max stranger things 5STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Image via Netflix.Netflix

Stranger Things

Get lost in the sheer nostalgia of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. From the sci-fi monsters to the cinematography and Stephen King-esque friendships shared between the main characters, it's no wonder this series has become one of Netflix's most beloved originals.

Wednesday season 2 netflixWednesday Season 2 — Stream on Netflix nowJonathan Hession/Netflix

Wednesday

Season 2 of Wednesday premiered in late 2025, split into two parts. Jenna Ortega returned as the titular Addams daughter to solve a new mystery at Nevermore Academy. The show was so successful that it has already been renewed for Season 3.
nobody wants this castWho else is in the Nobody Wants This cast?Netflix

Nobody Wants This

Seriously, "everybody wants this!" Following the massive success of the first two seasons, Netflix has officially renewed the show for Season 3, which began filming in spring 2026. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell will return as our favorite rabbi and podcaster duo.

Baby ReindeerIMDB

Baby Reindeer

What happens when you become low-key obsessed with your deranged stalker? Baby Reindeer explores the complex trauma bond between a tortured man and his biggest fan. It will make you laugh, cry, and search for the real-life inspiration behind the story. Note: This remains a stand-alone limited series, and a second season is not expected.

squid game season 2Who is in the Squid Game season 2 cast?Noh Juhan / Netflix

Squid Game

If you haven't watched Squid Game yet, it's time to cancel all your plans. Following the global phenomenon of the first season, Season 2 is now available, featuring the return of Gi-hun as he re-enters the games with a mission to bring the organization down from the inside.

Orange Is the New BlackOrange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black

It's rare when a TV show can stir up such an intense reaction from audiences worldwide. And that's precisely what Orange Is the New Black did. Though the series ended several years ago, it remains a gold standard for Netflix original storytelling and character development.
the queen's gambitAnya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon Phil Bray/Netflix

The Queen's Gambit

Despite persistent rumors, The Queen's Gambit does not have a Season 2. It was produced as a Limited Series, and the creators have confirmed that Beth Harmon's story is complete. While it remains one of the most-watched shows on the platform, don't expect any new episodes!
Mindhunter on Netflix3. Mindhunter — Stream on NetflixNetflix

Mindhunter

Oh, Jonathan Groff, the man that you are. If you have the stomach for psychological dramas about the most dangerous criminals of the 20th century, this is your new favorite show. While fans have long campaigned for a Season 3, the show remains on "indefinite hiatus," though it is still hailed as one of the best-produced crime dramas on any streaming service.

lorence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict BridgertonBridgerton. (L to R) Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton.Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton

The 'ton is officially back! Season 4, focusing on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), premiered in early 2026 and has been praised for its "Cinderella-esque" romance. If you’ve finished that, you’re in luck: Netflix has already renewed the series through Season 6. With a Rotten Tomatoes score holding steady in the 80s, it’s officially one of the most critically consistent long-running shows on the platform.

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