From 'Beef' to 'Bridgerton'.
11 Acclaimed Netflix Shows Every TV Buff Needs To Watch In 2026
Netflix sometimes gets a bad rap for churning out mind-numbing content that prioritizes the algorithm over artistic integrity. But the streaming platform has plenty of masterpieces that shake up the nation. From the return of Beef to the latest Bridgerton scandals, here are the top Netflix shows every TV buff should have on their "to watch" list, because they're critically acclaimed.
Watch these critically acclaimed shows on Netflix right now.
Beef
With the recent release of season 2 starring Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, everyone is watching this acclaimed series all over again. Like White Lotus, Beef is an anthology series, so every season explores different relationships between a new set of characters. Both seasons tackle themes of complicated romance and what it's like to be an outsider in the US.
The Crown
Care for a regal viewing experience with a spot of tea? If so, The Crown is your go-to watch. You'll feel just like a queen while streaming this beautifully produced series about the trials and tribulations of the British royal family.
Stranger Things
Get lost in the sheer nostalgia of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. From the sci-fi monsters to the cinematography and Stephen King-esque friendships shared between the main characters, it's no wonder this series has become one of Netflix's most beloved originals.
Wednesday
Nobody Wants This
Seriously, "everybody wants this!" Following the massive success of the first two seasons, Netflix has officially renewed the show for Season 3, which began filming in spring 2026. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell will return as our favorite rabbi and podcaster duo.
Baby Reindeer
What happens when you become low-key obsessed with your deranged stalker? Baby Reindeer explores the complex trauma bond between a tortured man and his biggest fan. It will make you laugh, cry, and search for the real-life inspiration behind the story. Note: This remains a stand-alone limited series, and a second season is not expected.
Squid Game
If you haven't watched Squid Game yet, it's time to cancel all your plans. Following the global phenomenon of the first season, Season 2 is now available, featuring the return of Gi-hun as he re-enters the games with a mission to bring the organization down from the inside.
Orange Is the New BlackIt's rare when a TV show can stir up such an intense reaction from audiences worldwide. And that's precisely what Orange Is the New Black did. Though the series ended several years ago, it remains a gold standard for Netflix original storytelling and character development.
The Queen's Gambit
Mindhunter
Oh, Jonathan Groff, the man that you are. If you have the stomach for psychological dramas about the most dangerous criminals of the 20th century, this is your new favorite show. While fans have long campaigned for a Season 3, the show remains on "indefinite hiatus," though it is still hailed as one of the best-produced crime dramas on any streaming service.
Bridgerton
Make sure you follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on all your favorite shows!