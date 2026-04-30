11 Acclaimed Netflix Shows Every TV Buff Needs To Watch In 2026

Netflix sometimes gets a bad rap for churning out mind-numbing content that prioritizes the algorithm over artistic integrity. But the streaming platform has plenty of masterpieces that shake up the nation. From the return of Beef to the latest Bridgerton scandals, here are the top Netflix shows every TV buff should have on their "to watch" list, because they're critically acclaimed.

Watch these critically acclaimed shows on Netflix right now.

BEEF season 2 — Watch on Netflix April 16, 2026 Netflix Beef With the recent release of season 2 starring Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, everyone is watching this acclaimed series all over again. Like White Lotus, Beef is an anthology series, so every season explores different relationships between a new set of characters. Both seasons tackle themes of complicated romance and what it's like to be an outsider in the US.

The Crown — Stream on Netflix Justin Downing/Netflix The Crown Care for a regal viewing experience with a spot of tea? If so, The Crown is your go-to watch. You'll feel just like a queen while streaming this beautifully produced series about the trials and tribulations of the British royal family.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Image via Netflix. Netflix Stranger Things Get lost in the sheer nostalgia of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. From the sci-fi monsters to the cinematography and Stephen King-esque friendships shared between the main characters, it's no wonder this series has become one of Netflix's most beloved originals.

Wednesday Season 2 — Stream on Netflix now Jonathan Hession/Netflix Wednesday Season 2 of Wednesday premiered in late 2025, split into two parts. Jenna Ortega returned as the titular Addams daughter to solve a new mystery at Nevermore Academy. The show was so successful that it has already been renewed for Season 3.

Who else is in the Nobody Wants This cast? Netflix Nobody Wants This Seriously, "everybody wants this!" Following the massive success of the first two seasons, Netflix has officially renewed the show for Season 3, which began filming in spring 2026. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell will return as our favorite rabbi and podcaster duo.

IMDB Baby Reindeer What happens when you become low-key obsessed with your deranged stalker? Baby Reindeer explores the complex trauma bond between a tortured man and his biggest fan. It will make you laugh, cry, and search for the real-life inspiration behind the story. Note: This remains a stand-alone limited series, and a second season is not expected.

Who is in the Squid Game season 2 cast? Noh Juhan / Netflix Squid Game If you haven't watched Squid Game yet, it's time to cancel all your plans. Following the global phenomenon of the first season, Season 2 is now available, featuring the return of Gi-hun as he re-enters the games with a mission to bring the organization down from the inside.

Orange Is the New Black Orange Is the New Black It's rare when a TV show can stir up such an intense reaction from audiences worldwide. And that's precisely what Orange Is the New Black did. Though the series ended several years ago, it remains a gold standard for Netflix original storytelling and character development. It's rare when a TV show can stir up such an intense reaction from audiences worldwide. And that's precisely what Orange Is the New Black did. Though the series ended several years ago, it remains a gold standard for Netflix original storytelling and character development.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon Phil Bray/Netflix The Queen's Gambit Despite persistent rumors, The Queen's Gambit does not have a Season 2. It was produced as a Limited Series, and the creators have confirmed that Beth Harmon's story is complete. While it remains one of the most-watched shows on the platform, don't expect any new episodes!

3. Mindhunter — Stream on Netflix Netflix Mindhunter Oh, Jonathan Groff, the man that you are. If you have the stomach for psychological dramas about the most dangerous criminals of the 20th century, this is your new favorite show. While fans have long campaigned for a Season 3, the show remains on "indefinite hiatus," though it is still hailed as one of the best-produced crime dramas on any streaming service.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton If you’ve finished that, you’re in luck: Netflix has already renewed the series through Season 6. With a The 'ton is officially back! Season 4, focusing on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek ( Yerin Ha ), premiered in early 2026 and has been praised for its "Cinderella-esque" romance.If you’ve finished that, you’re in luck: Netflix has already renewed the series through Season 6. With a Rotten Tomatoes score holding steady in the 80s , it’s officially one of the most critically consistent long-running shows on the platform.

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