The Best 'Hot Ones' Episodes To Binge When You're Feeling Spicy
“Hot Ones: it’s the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings.” It's the mantra for the best online interview series, hosted by First We Feast. Hot Ones is a slightly different—and dare I say devilish—interview show, and has become pretty iconic in the landscape of great web series. The episodes always bring the humor, plus host Sean’ Evans' interviewing skills are impressively unmatched.
Evans comes in hot on his guests with deep-dive questions as they move through the interview eating hot wings of varying spice levels. The stakes rise higher as Evans and his guest move up the Scoville scale and interview questions amp up, which usually unravels guests (unless you’re Lorde) in a comedic fashion. Though I wouldn’t wish the Hot Ones spice challenge upon myself, or in all honesty, anyone I care about, it makes for a unique concept that I can’t help but keep coming back to. Seeing your favorite celebrities be super authentic in an interview while ingesting insane amounts of spice is always a fun time.
If you're new to the series or may have missed some of the standout moments from the 400 episode-long series, I handpicked a few of the best Hot Ones episodes to give you a boost of humor this week. Check out our faves below, and keep an eye out for more awesome guests coming this season!
Megan Thee Stallion
Paul Rudd
Viola Davis
Lizzo
Mille Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes joined Hot Ones in 2022 for a pretty panic-filled episode. She was smooth sailing until the duo chowed down on the Da Domb hot sauce about halfway through the interview. From then on, it was pure melodrama and pain. Millie thought she had it at the beginning, when she makes a stab at Tom Holland's Hot Ones performance, but it subsequently all crumbles under her, and the irony is hilarious.
Gordon Ramsey
Emma Chamberlain
Khloe Kardashian
Agree with our picks for the best Hot Ones episodes? Get more spicy entertainment takes directly to your inbox when you sign up for our newsletter!
- 10 Indian Dishes to Eat If You Can’t Handle the Heat ›
- How to make delicious, very hot chilli sauce - B+C Guides ›