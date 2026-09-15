Another month, another slew of new Netflix shows. And just like fall is the perfect time for cozy mysteries, thrillers, and back-to-school stories, these September shows are the perfect way to get primed for spooky season. Because it's finally fall, y'all! From thrillers to romance shows to generational sequels, here are the shows you definitely need to add to your calendar.

Here are the 7 best Netflix shows you can watch this September 2026.

The Gentlemen season 2 — Watch on Netflix now Netflix Eddie (Theo James) and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) have been working together in Bobby's international criminal empire for over a year. And while they're looking to grow, Bobby's choices consistently prove to be bad ideas. Will Eddie and Susie choose to stay or to go off on their own? Tune in to find out.

Earle Meets World — Watch on Netflix now Netflix This new Netflix show follows one of the most recognizable names in 2020's pop culture. Follow Alix Earle as she strives to master the ultimate Gen Z challenge: work-life balance. She's got a new brand, her social media following, and now a new TV show to top it all off.

Crew Girl — Watch on Netflix now Netflix Teagan (Miku Martineau) has to switch school and start her entire life over after a family scandal implodes, well, everything. The one thing she's looking forward to is joining the competitive rowing team, until she learns there's no girls' team. So when she joins the boys', she realizes just how dysfunctional they are...and ends up drawn to team captain Josh (Sam Braun) and underdog Cam (Kyle Clark).

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story — Watch on Netflix September 17, 2026 Netflix Ryan Murphy's next installment in his Monster series follows the infamous Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty), who was tried — and acquitted — in 1892 for the axe murders of her dad and step-mom.

Wonka's The Golden Ticket — Watch on Netflix September 23, 2026 Netflix Okay, on a much lighter note, you can also watch a brand new competition show on Netflix inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It seems a little ironic because in the story, the competition basically ruined all the characters' lives (except Charlie) but I digress.

A Different World — Watch on Netflix September 24, 2026 Netflix We're going back to Hillman College with a new generation of 20-somethings, led by Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest daughter of Whitley and Dwayne from the original A Different World! This time around, we're dealing with student loans, protests, and situationships. C'est la vie.

The Final Problem — Watch on Netflix September 25, 2026 Netflix In 1959, 13 people got trapped on an island near Mallorca thanks to a storm. When an English tourist is found dead, what starts as a suicide investigation descends into murder and mayhem. Now it's up to Basil, a retired actor who used to play Sherlock Holmes, to figure out what happened before the storm eases up.

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