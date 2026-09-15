Paramount+ has proved to be the best destination for all things Western, crime, and politics. Whether you can't get enough of all the Yellowstone spinoffs (The Madison is still one of my favorite shows of the year) or you're tuned in for every single crime drama, September is a great month for new shows.

Here are the best new shows you can watch on Paramount+ in September 2026. Happy fall!

The Varnell Hill Show — Watch on Paramount+ Now Paramount+ 30 years after we met Varnell Hill (Tommy Davidson) in Martin, the character is returning for his own series. The show takes us into Varnell's late-night talk show The Varnell Hill Show, and Varnell's quest to stay relevant in today's media industry. If you're missing old school workplace satire comedies, this is the show for you!

Colin From Accounts — Watch on Paramount+ September 10, 2026 Paramount+ After that proposal gone wrong, this Paramount+ show picks up where Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) left off...no matter how embarrassing it is. No matter what happens in their personal lives, they keep ending up together, and they have to decide if they're going to stay together.

Golden Axe — Watch on Paramount+ September 16, 2026 Paramount+ If you're a fan of animation, tune into this video game adaptation that follows Ax Battler (Liam McIntyre), Tyris Flare (Lisa Gilroy), and Gilius Thunderhead (Matthew Rhys). Together, they're teaming up to save Yuria from the Death Adder, but the longer they stay on their journey, the more complicated things get.

MobLand season 2 — Watch on Paramount+ September 18, 2026 Paramount+ The new episodes of this Paramount+ show see the Harrigan family doing whatever it takes to not fall apart. Naturally, it doesn't take very much for violence to be found around every corner, and for loyalty and safety to get thrown out the window.

Team Moms: Baseball — Watch on Paramount+ September 24, 2026 Paramount+ From executive producer Kim Kardashian, we're taking a look into baseball training school Legendary Prep Academy, and the lives of its families. It doesn't matter what sport you play, there's always going to be drama off the field. “We knew immediately there was something special about this world," Kim Kardashian and EP Natalie Ento told Paramount+ in a press release. "These families are passionate, competitive and completely all in when it comes to their kids—and sometimes what happens in the stands is just as intense as what happens on the field. That’s what makes Team Moms: Baseball so much fun to watch."

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