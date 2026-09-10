Scandal, Heartbreak & Surprises: Netflix's 'Crew Girl' Ending, Explained

Here's exactly what happened at the end of Crew Girl. Netflix's new sports romance show premiered on September 10, which means you can stream all eight episodes right now. And you might want to go ahead and bookmark this until after you watch the full season of the new romance show, because there are some pretty wild spoilers and surprises on the way!

The show follows Teagan (Miku Martineau), who has to move away from her hometown after her dad gets involved in a huge financial scandal and their family implodes. Her new school is pretty and all, but the biggest problem is that there's no girls' rowing team...so Teagan just joins the boys' instead. And, yes, it ends up being as challenging as you might expect.

Here's a full breakdown of the Crew Girl ending, which you can watch on Netflix now.

There are plenty of secrets coming to light in the 'Crew Girl' ending. The Crew Girl finale opens after team captain and golden boy Josh (Sam Braun) and Teagan (Miku Martineau) get into a car accident. Teagan brings them to Cam (Kyle Clark) for help patching up the car so that Josh's dad never has to find out. Obviously, Cam is pretty apprehensive but it's clear he trusts Teagan even after the ups and downs of their relationship. I'm more than happy about this though, because these two are my endgame! But the car accident isn't the only secret Josh is hiding. He has to tell the team that he's the reason they lost the Head of the Harbor regatta (a move he blamed on Baloo's new boo Logan), and this revelation leaves the team feeling split. Some of the guys feel totally betrayed, and don't want to follow him anymore, while others feel like he's gotten them this far for a reason and stick by his side. Cam's the tie breaker, backing Josh, and the show must go on. However, it looks like Josh's role on the team might be the least of their worries because after Teagan fails her Norfolk Indoor Rowing Invitation on purpose to give Cam another chance, Coach Hayden (Thomas Cadrot) is told one of them has to go. Oh no!

And Teagan's hard-earned spot on the rowing team is threatened... Netflix Like any good teen drama, the, well, drama extends beyond the rowing team. Juliet (Olga Petsa) is desperate to get her parents' attention, even if they seem equally determined to ignore her. Good thing Teagan's mom Ella (Jessica Paré) has more or less adopted her into the family. The Haverford Cup is finally happening, something that Easton hosts every five years. Teagan's own family drama comes full circle when her dad makes a surprise appearance at the Cup and she tells him her honest thoughts about his disappearance, and why she'd rather have him than whatever money he could help give them. Yeah, this is not the kind of conversation I'd want to have before a huge race...just like I wouldn't want to admit what happened at the Indoor Rowing Invitation, but that's exactly what Teagan does, and she's thrown off the team. However, the entire rowing team refuses to race unless Teagan is their coxswain, and the race goes on as planned! And, naturally, they absolutely kick butt and medal in the race.

But Netflix's 'Crew Girl' ending also has some major surprises. Netflix The end of Crew Girl wraps up on a surprising note, and hopefully plants seeds for an entertaining (and yet-to-be-confirmed) season 2. Josh finally tells his family about his giant secret: a heart condition that is affecting every facet of his life. He doesn't want to row anymore, which means his grandfather's affection is transferred to his cousin Ryder. Juliet's mom finally makes a reappearance and Teagan's dad gives himself up to the FBI, while Coach Hayden is fired for keep both Cam and Teagan on the team. But, of course, my favorite part of the ending is how the love triangle wraps up. Duh! Josh finally recognizes just how much Teagan has stuck by him, and asks for a second chance after he gets his life together. Cam also finds Teagan in the boathouse and they share a kiss. Right before the credits roll, Britney arrives in the boathouse as well, and reveals some shocking news: they're finally getting a girls' rowing team as Easton Prep, which means Teagan might have to leave the boys' team after all. Hopefully we'll get a season two sooner rather than later to keep us up to speed.

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