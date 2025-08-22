August is Romance Awareness Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a stack of swoon-worthy, heartfelt books? Whether you’re craving second chances, enemies-to-lovers sparks, reality show chaos, or musical reunions, these romance novels deliver all the feels. From slow-burning tension to love-at-first-sight moments, each book explores connection, vulnerability, and the magic of falling for someone when you least expect it.

Scroll to see all the newest irresistible romance books we love right now!

Amazon Ink & Ambition by Emily R Bellas Journalism student Margot Davis is determined to win the prestigious New York Times internship. Her pitch? A campus advice podcast. But to make it work, she needs a co-host who can bring in listeners. Enter Alex Prescott, campus golden boy and her total opposite. Alex agrees, but only if Margot helps him with his fraternity’s legendary prank war. Reluctantly, they team up, their clashing personalities sparking tension and chemistry. As they record episodes and scheme their wild plan, Margot sees past Alex’s charming façade, while he starts to fall for his serious co-host. But as ambition pushes them forward, feelings complicate everything.

Amazon Falling Into Place by Allison Ashley Carly Porter is an accountant by day and a personal stylist by passion. When her best friend’s magazine needs a boost, Carly agrees to style a reclusive Oklahoma City bachelor for a feature. That bachelor happens to be Brooks, her best friend’s older brother and he’s far from the carefree guy she remembers. Now a serious doctor grieving a personal loss, Brooks agrees to the makeover to help his sister. As Carly helps him rediscover himself, unexpected feelings grow. But falling for a client could cost Carly her future. Both have wounds to heal and fears to face. As the makeover nears completion, they’ll have to decide if risking their hearts is worth the chance at something real.

Amazon Leaving the Station by Jake Maia Arlow Zoe leaves Seattle for college in New York determined to explore her identity and start fresh. But things quickly unravel as she loses touch with friends, fails classes, and ends a relationship she should never have started. Feeling adrift, Zoe decides on a new plan: take a solo train trip home to reset her life. Onboard, she meets Oakley, a confident and effortlessly cool stranger. Their connection is instant, even as Zoe grapples with who she is and what she wants. As the train crosses the country, the two form an unexpected bond, learning that they’re both searching for clarity. In the quiet in-between moments, Zoe begins to believe that maybe, just maybe, she doesn’t have to do it alone.

Amazon Cinematic Destinies by Patricia Leavy (September 2, 2025) Legendary actor Finn Forrester and philosopher Ella Sinclair Forrester met while filming Jean Mercier’s Celebration. The world fell in love with their romance after Finn proposed on the Cannes red carpet. Now, as they prepare to celebrate thirty years of marriage, they wonder if their children will ever find lasting love. Betty, a New York medical resident, avoids emotions to stay focused. Albert, fresh out of college, struggles with identity in Boston. Georgia, an actress like her father, lands a role in Mercier’s final film Beauty and feels an immediate spark with her costar. As history begins to echo, the Forrester family must confront what it means to live—and love—under the spotlight of the world’s most iconic love story.

Amazon Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria Freshly divorced and reeling, Ava Rodriguez is ready to stop overthinking and start living. When she meets charming hotelier Roman Vázquez, a steamy one-night stand seems like the perfect escape. Roman, all business and precision, finds himself drawn to Ava’s spontaneity. What starts as a no-strings fling quickly becomes something more. Then Ava sees Roman again at her cousin’s engagement party. Turns out, he’s the best man. Keeping their connection secret grows harder as sparks fly, and Roman wants more than just stolen moments. Ava must juggle her uncertain future, family expectations, and a heart that’s healing. Soon she has to decide if a second chance at love is worth the risk.

Amazon The Love Haters by Katherine Center Katie Vaughn is bracing for unemployment or a bold career pivot. Her opportunity? Profile Tom "Hutch" Hutcheson, a brooding Coast Guard rescue swimmer in Key West. There's just one problem, Katie can’t swim and must fake it. Worse, Hutch is the brother of her coworker Cole, and the siblings are not on good terms. In sunny chaos, Katie finds herself tangled in island life, white lies, and Hutch’s magnetic presence. As chemistry grows and truths unravel, Katie must face her fears, own her story, and risk vulnerability. She just might find that love is worth the plunge, even when you're in over your head.

Amazon August Lane by Regina Black Luke Randall once topped the charts. Now, he’s stuck singing his only hit every Thursday night at a rundown motel bar. When offered the chance to open for country legend JoJo Lane, it feels like a second shot, until he learns the concert is in his hometown of Arcadia, Arkansas. That means facing August Lane, JoJo’s daughter, and the woman who actually wrote his hit song. Ten years after Luke betrayed her, August isn’t looking for apologies. She wants revenge, or redemption. She demands he co-write and perform a new song with her. As they create music together again, old feelings return. But forgiveness doesn’t come easy. August must decide if Luke deserves to be part of her future or just her past.

Amazon Love is a War Song by Danica Nava Pop star Avery Fox becomes a national scandal after posing in a feather warbonnet on Rolling Stone. Meant to celebrate her Native American heritage, the image sparks backlash and labels her a fraud. With her career in freefall, Avery retreats to her estranged grandmother’s ranch in Oklahoma. Life on the rez is unfamiliar, and Lucas Iron Eyes, who runs the ranch, makes it clear he wants her gone. Lucas lives by three rules: protect the culture, care for the horses, and stay out of trouble. Avery breaks all three. But when the ranch is threatened, they strike a deal—she’ll raise money to save it, and he’ll help her reconnect with her roots. It’s all business… until it starts to feel like more.

Amazon The Re-Write by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn Temi and Wale once dated, but now he’s on a reality show while she’s chasing her writing dreams. Struggling with rejection from publishers, Temi jumps at the chance to ghostwrite a celebrity memoir for a paycheck. The surprise? The celebrity is Wale. Forced back into each other’s lives, they’re forced to confront their past while pretending to be strictly professional. Old feelings and unresolved tensions bubble up as they work side by side. With her future on the line and Wale’s public image at stake, Temi must choose between the safety of her plans and the chance to rewrite both her story and theirs, this time with a different ending.

Amazon Alice Chen's Reality Check by Kara Loo and Jennifer Young Alice Chen needs money fast. Faced with student loans and family medical bills, she joins a reality TV show promising a cash prize for couples who survive its drama-filled challenges. But when her fiancé cheats on her mid-show, Alice must improvise. She pairs up with her high school rival, Daniel Cho, to stay in the game. As tensions rise and a fellow contestant turns up dead, the stakes shift from romantic antics to survival. Now, Alice and Daniel must pretend to be in love while investigating a potential murder. Between fake romance, real danger, and unexpected feelings, Alice may discover that the biggest twist isn’t on camera, but what’s happening in her own heart.

Amazon Never Book Shipped by Alicia Thompson Micah has a complicated relationship with music. Her band found sudden fame as teens after a TV feature, but barely survived their second album before falling apart. Now, over a decade later, they’re reuniting for one last performance on a themed cruise. Micah is determined to stay grounded this time and not get swept up in the music or the emotions. Especially not with John. He was once her best friend, the bandmate who never spoke up while she dated someone else. Now, back on stage together, Micah starts to see him differently. With old tensions resurfacing and only five days at sea, they have to decide if what’s growing between them is the start of something real.

Amazon When Javi Dumped Mari by Mia Sosa Javi Báez has always loved Marisol Campos. But after years of hiding it, he’s running out of time, especially now that Mari is engaged to someone else. Mari, a high-powered entertainment lawyer, has built her life around self-reliance and future plans. She’s not interested in Javi’s opinions anymore. When he realizes the man she’s marrying isn’t right for her, Javi sets out to stop the wedding. He has six weeks to prove he’s the one she’s been waiting for. Old promises, deep feelings, and unresolved tension collide as Javi and Mari face their past. Can a friendship built on love survive the ultimate challenge, or is it already too late?

Amazon Sounds Like Love by Ashley Poston Joni Lark has a secret. She’s one of LA’s most sought-after songwriters, but lately, she can’t write a single note. Hoping to find inspiration, she returns to her coastal hometown of Vienna Shores, North Carolina. But everything has changed. Her mother’s memory is fading, her best friend is distant, and her family’s beloved music venue, The Revelry, is about to close. Then Joni hears a melody in her head, half-formed and haunting. Along with it, a voice. Smooth, magnetic, and not entirely real. Or so she thinks. When the man behind the voice arrives in town, guarded and very real, they make a plan: finish the song together. But what if the music is leading them toward something more?

