Falling in love is still popular 💕.
The Dreamiest New Romance Books We're Excited To Read In 2025
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The best romance books know how to transport us to worlds where unexpected love and second chances exist. They also find a way to make "cheesy" meet-cutes and dialogue feel like the adult version of our favorite Disney stories. Think Cinderella meets Bridget Jones' Diary.
We already know it's a given that BookTok creators are always looking for their next fix in this genre, so we've got 15 new reads they'll be ready to devour. The plus side of this is that you get first dibs on the picks you think your bookshelf's eager to make space for!
Scroll for the best new romance books that are poised to become instant favorites!
Amazon
Wild and Wrangled by Lyla Sage (April 15, 2025)
Amazon
Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (April 22, 2025)
Amazon
Gold Coast Dilemma by Nana Malone (April 29, 2025)
Amazon
The Last Sunrise by Anna Todd (May 6, 2025)
Oria Pera's world is shaken in the best way when she and her mom have to temporarily relocate to Majorca for the summer. For her, it's the start of something promising even as she dealings with the health that's kept her under her mother's watchful eyes.
Against her mother's wishes, she ventures to the beach and becomes acquainted with one of the sexiest men she's ever met. Julián has a way of reminding Ry of everything she doesn't know, but that doesn't stop her for falling for him.
Somewhere along the lines, Ry will discover what it means to truly live for the first time in life.
Amazon
Can't Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan (May 13, 2025)
Hendrix Barry is the "rich auntie" Gen Z talks about online. She's a successful entrepreneur who has the love of her friends and family. Plus, she's enjoying a kid-free existence. But she still has problems that involve being a caretaker for one of her parents. This leaves no room for frivolous love as far as she's concerned.
But tech mogul Maverick Bell's making her second-guess her rules because he's sexy and has "do not pass go" written all over him. He's precisely the man that makes Hendrix swoon and it's every reason she feels she should stay away from him...except he doesn't want to leave her alone.
Amazon
What Will People Think by Sara Hamdan (May 20, 2025)
Amazon
It's a Love Story by Annabel Monaghan (May 27, 2025)
Jane Jackson's gone from the awkward teen on everyone's most-watched TV series to setting her sights on becoming one of Hollywood's well-respected executives. With her faux bravado intact, her potential idea catches the attention of the right people. But the catch is she'll have to talk to Jack Quinlan after making a huge promise about securing him for her movie. Never mind the fact she's lost contact with him.
Between cinematograper Dan Finnegan's taunting and the impending doom she's feeling about reaching out to Jack, Jane may find love for someone unexpected is housed under her nerves.
Amazon
Battle of the Bookstores by Ali Brady (June 3, 2025)
Amazon
Writing Mr. Rightby Alina Khawaja (June 10, 2025)
Ziya Khan knows she doesn't want to be a secretary for the rest of her life, so she burns the midnight oil to create the universes she dreams about. Unfortunately, one too many passive-aggressive letters passing on her writing causes her to give up.
The result of this is a sexy man named Aashiq who seeks to help her take control of her life and pick up her pen again. It's all fun and games until Ziya starts falling in love while realizing Aashiq's fading into obscurity the more things start going her way.
Can she somehow keep both her creative streak and the man who's seemingly materialized out of thin air?
Amazon
Love, Coffee & Revolution by Stefanie Leder (June 10, 2025)
Amazon
Work Nights by Erica Peplin (June 17, 2025)
Amazon
Total Dreamboat by Katelyn Doyle (June 24, 2025)
Amazon
How Freaking Romantic by Emily Harding (July 1, 2025)
Amazon
How to Sell a Romanceby Alexa Martin (July 15, 2025)
Amazon
Moderation by Elaine Castillo (August 5, 2025)
Girlie Delmundo moderates content for a living and her precision's helped land her a promotion. Next up is the world of virtual reality where she has the potential to drive forward a new way people communicate. She may alone more often than not, but she's finally experiencing financial stability.
The only thing she doesn't have control over is William Cheung's past and the way her heart beats for him. He may be a Chief Produce Officer, but she's about to find out how one's title doesn't indicate where their future will take them.
While you wait for your pre-order books to arrive, revisit the dark romance novels we can't stop reading!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.