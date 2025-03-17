The best romance books know how to transport us to worlds where unexpected love and second chances exist. They also find a way to make "cheesy" meet-cutes and dialogue feel like the adult version of our favorite Disney stories. Think Cinderella meets Bridget Jones' Diary.

We already know it's a given that BookTok creators are always looking for their next fix in this genre, so we've got 15 new reads they'll be ready to devour. The plus side of this is that you get first dibs on the picks you think your bookshelf's eager to make space for!

Scroll for the best new romance books that are poised to become instant favorites!

Amazon Wild and Wrangled by Lyla Sage (April 15, 2025) Camille Ashwood's a planner who thought getting married would solve the problems she's faced in Meadowlark, Wyoming. But she faces heartbreak on the day of her wedding and it leaves her stranded. Desperate to find somewhere to stay, the only prospect she finds is an idyllic home that comes with the last person she wants to see. The neighbor she'll be living next to is none other than Dusty Tucker, a former flame she's rather not cross paths with. All she can think about is how he broke her heart, but Dusty's determined to prove he's changed. Somewhere along the lines, familiar feelings begin to show which leaves these two lovebirds with two choices: confront their pasts or walk away from each other for good.

Amazon Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (April 22, 2025 ) The only thing Alice Scott and Hayden Anderson have in common are being handpicked by the elusive Margaret Ives for a special project. The ultimate prize is securing the right to pen a biography that's sure to be on everyone's lips. Alice can't ignore how unsteady Hayden's gaze makes her, but she's convinced she has more to lose than he does. Also, Margaret isn't telling her story in order so it leaves both writers confused about how to best proceed with their work. By the end of it, someone will have possible fallen in love or lost out on an opportunity of a lifetime.

Amazon Gold Coast Dilemma by Nana Malone (April 29, 2025) Despite Ofosua Addo and Cole Drake's spicy meet-cute, they're romance is all but forbidden for two reasons. One, Ofosua's an heiress whose burdened by tradition and she's supposed to be getting married to someone else. But all of this changes when the lavish wedding meant for her becomes an absolute nightmare. Between her broken heart and soul-searching, Ofosua and Cole collide once again. Only this time, things are different which may or may not come with a lack of support that could threaten to destroy everything they feel.

Amazon The Last Sunrise by Anna Todd (May 6, 2025) Oria Pera's world is shaken in the best way when she and her mom have to temporarily relocate to Majorca for the summer. For her, it's the start of something promising even as she dealings with the health that's kept her under her mother's watchful eyes. Against her mother's wishes, she ventures to the beach and becomes acquainted with one of the sexiest men she's ever met. Julián has a way of reminding Ry of everything she doesn't know, but that doesn't stop her for falling for him. Somewhere along the lines, Ry will discover what it means to truly live for the first time in life.



Can't Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan (May 13, 2025) Hendrix Barry is the "rich auntie" Gen Z talks about online. She's a successful entrepreneur who has the love of her friends and family. Plus, she's enjoying a kid-free existence. But she still has problems that involve being a caretaker for one of her parents. This leaves no room for frivolous love as far as she's concerned. But tech mogul Maverick Bell's making her second-guess her rules because he's sexy and has "do not pass go" written all over him. He's precisely the man that makes Hendrix swoon and it's every reason she feels she should stay away from him...except he doesn't want to leave her alone.

Amazon What Will People Think by Sara Hamdan (May 20, 2025) Mia Almas splits her time between working in the media and telling jokes at clubs in NYC. She's afraid to live life on her terms, but she knows how she feels when she's on stage. When she and her boss' love affair heats up, so does Mia's jokes that shine a glaring spotlight on what she's been doing. Afraid of what her Palestinian-American family will think, Mia works overtime to "fix" things. However, this opens the door to a hidden truth her family's been trying to keep buried.

Amazon It's a Love Story by Annabel Monaghan (May 27, 2025) Jane Jackson's gone from the awkward teen on everyone's most-watched TV series to setting her sights on becoming one of Hollywood's well-respected executives. With her faux bravado intact, her potential idea catches the attention of the right people. But the catch is she'll have to talk to Jack Quinlan after making a huge promise about securing him for her movie. Never mind the fact she's lost contact with him. Between cinematograper Dan Finnegan's taunting and the impending doom she's feeling about reaching out to Jack, Jane may find love for someone unexpected is housed under her nerves.

Amazon Battle of the Bookstores by Ali Brady (June 3, 2025) Josie Klein and Ryan Lawson both manage bookstores, but they've never had a reason to have a conversation . This suddenly changes when a new owner acquires both locations and decides on a merger deal that brings their opposing book worlds together. The catch is that only one of them will be allowed to stay based on their performance. Josie and Ryan immediately clash on everything except the burning passion simmering between them. Turning to a chat room, they find comfort in anonymous people and it's hilarious they're unaware they're confiding in each other. In the midst of a clear divide offline, Josie and Ryan will find love "in a hopeless place."

Amazon Writing Mr. Rightby Alina Khawaja (June 10, 2025) Ziya Khan knows she doesn't want to be a secretary for the rest of her life, so she burns the midnight oil to create the universes she dreams about. Unfortunately, one too many passive-aggressive letters passing on her writing causes her to give up. The result of this is a sexy man named Aashiq who seeks to help her take control of her life and pick up her pen again. It's all fun and games until Ziya starts falling in love while realizing Aashiq's fading into obscurity the more things start going her way. Can she somehow keep both her creative streak and the man who's seemingly materialized out of thin air?

Amazon Love, Coffee & Revolution by Stefanie Leder (June 10, 2025) Dee Blum's a senior in college, but she doesn't feel enthusiastic about her future. All she wants to do is leave her current path behind and is surprised when she secures a role putting together eco-tours in Costa Rica. Promptly abandoning her studies, she eagerly starts her activist journey. But she begins to experience fear when she realizes she's never experienced life like this or held the attention of two sexy men. Adrián provides a dash of adventure, but doesn't align with her politically. On the other hand, Matías has travelled the world and is able to hold her interests in more ways than one. Then there's the work Dee is doing. In a heartbreaking reveal, she learns exploitation is taking place and puts her life on the line to uncover how far-reaching it is. Between this and romance, she's being pulled in different directions that will have lasting effects no matter what happens.

Amazon Work Nights by Erica Peplin (June 17, 2025 ) Jane Grabowski works a typical 9-5 that leaves her feeling uninspired. She may live in the city "where dreams are made of," but she feels like another drone save for the sexy intern that makes her days brighter. There's one issue: Madeline's apprehensive about getting close to Jane. With a little but of perseverance, Jane finds ways to help Madeline let down her guard. However, Jane's roommate is sure there's someone better for her which is how Jane meets the ready and willing Addy. Though she knows being involved with Addy won't involve a game of chase, Jane's still drawn to Madeline and begins making decisions that will end with someone's heart being broken.

Amazon Total Dreamboat by Katelyn Doyle (June 24, 2025) Hope Lanover's life has turned into a hot mess, but that's nothing a trip planned by her best friend can't solve. Too bad Hope could care less for the cruise they're going on. Ironically, chef Felix Segrave is also thrown for a loop when his parents believe he and his sister deserve a vacation too. Initially feeling tortured, Hope and Felix are smitten as soon as they spot each other. They know there's chemistry between them, but old hangups explode in their face and leave them left with no choice but to form an alliance that'll save them. Who knows, they may even fall in love.

Amazon How Freaking Romantic by Emily Harding (July 1, 2025) Beatrice Nilsson's reasons to be eternally pissed off have piled up, but she finds ways to channel her frustrations. Everyone in her life can count of her to be a great source of support, but it's obvious she doesn't shower herself with the same attention. Nevertheless, going to task as her best friend experiences a terrible divorce pushes that thought aside. This is precisely how she finds herself in Nathan Asher's office. Though he's clearly the enemy by being the lawyer of her bestie's ex-husband, Beatrice can't find the willpower to dislike him forever. Every time she tries, she finds herself daydreaming about what falling in love would feel like. But that's also the problem. Is she going to put herself first this time or remain the side character while everyone else gets the life they want?

Amazon How to Sell a Romanceby Alexa Martin (July 15, 2025) Kindergarten teacher Emerson Pierce is so desparate for a boost of income that she turns to selling beauty via Petunia Lemon. It sounds like a pyramid scheme disaster waiting to happen, but she'll do anything to survive. Sadly for her, investigative reporter Lucas Miller is on a mission to bring the company down. His mission's personal because it led to his abrupt divorce, but a chance meeting with Emerson clouds his judgement. In a strange twist, the two discover Lucas' daughter is one of Emerson's students which brings any passion they felt to a halt. But Petunia Lemon's sneaky and it's up to them to uncover its harmful practices...if they can stay focused and out of love.

Amazon Moderation by Elaine Castillo (August 5, 2025) Girlie Delmundo moderates content for a living and her precision's helped land her a promotion. Next up is the world of virtual reality where she has the potential to drive forward a new way people communicate. She may alone more often than not, but she's finally experiencing financial stability. The only thing she doesn't have control over is William Cheung's past and the way her heart beats for him. He may be a Chief Produce Officer, but she's about to find out how one's title doesn't indicate where their future will take them.



