Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Heartbreak does NOT feel good in a place like this!!!

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Reportedly Split After 19-Year Marriage

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Divorce Reports
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleSep 29, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

After a rumor-filled summer, it seems like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are potentially calling it quits on their 19-year marriage. The devastating relationship news just dropped, but we've got everything to know about the alleged separation. Here's the latest.

Scroll to find out everything we know about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's reported separation...

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce rumors swirled back in July, with sources saying that the couple "needed space." However, now it seems like the space may be more permanent than not.

TMZ broke the news on September 29, 2025 that Kidman and Urban are "separated." The outlet reported that the former couple hasn't lived together "since the beginning of summer" and that Urban actually "moved out of the family home" to another residence in Nashville.

Page Six confirmed the news, with a source noting, “Sometimes relationships just run their course." The source also claims that the separation is coming from Urban, saying that Kidman didn't want it and "was trying to save things."

TMZ 's source also stated that Kidman is "holding the family together" — their children Sunday Rose an Faith Margaret — amid the separation. Luckily, according to a source at PEOPLE, "the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

Kidman and Keith got married in 2006, after dating for about a year. Whatever happens next, we hope the whole family takes care of each other and is surrounded by love.

Looking for more celebrity news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing.

nicole kidmancelebrity newscelebrity couplesrelationships

The Latest

Starbucks Protein Drinks Review
Food News & Menu Updates

I Tried Starbucks’ New Protein Drinks Before They Hit Menus – Here Are My Honest Thoughts

task season 1 episode 4 recap
TV

'Task' Episode 4: A Shocking Death & The Hookup You've Been Waiting For

national coffee day deals 2025
Homepage featured

National Coffee Day Is TODAY – Save These 8 Deals For Freebies

The Life of a Showgirl
Music

Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit