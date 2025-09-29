Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Reportedly Split After 19-Year Marriage

After a rumor-filled summer, it seems like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are potentially calling it quits on their 19-year marriage. The devastating relationship news just dropped, but we've got everything to know about the alleged separation. Here's the latest.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce rumors swirled back in July, with sources saying that the couple "needed space." However, now it seems like the space may be more permanent than not.

TMZ broke the news on September 29, 2025 that Kidman and Urban are "separated." The outlet reported that the former couple hasn't lived together "since the beginning of summer" and that Urban actually "moved out of the family home" to another residence in Nashville.

Page Six confirmed the news, with a source noting, “Sometimes relationships just run their course." The source also claims that the separation is coming from Urban, saying that Kidman didn't want it and "was trying to save things."

TMZ 's source also stated that Kidman is "holding the family together" — their children Sunday Rose an Faith Margaret — amid the separation. Luckily, according to a source at PEOPLE, "the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

Kidman and Keith got married in 2006, after dating for about a year. Whatever happens next, we hope the whole family takes care of each other and is surrounded by love.