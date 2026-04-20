Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Are Back! Here's Your First Look at 'Practical Magic 2'

Take Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, add in some sisterly love, and sprinkle in some magic, and you've got the 1998 film Practical Magic! The movie is a Halloween classic, and not only are you able to rewatch the OG as many times as you want on Max, but soon you'll be able to have a double feature. That's right, Practical Magic 2 is on the way!

Here's everything we know about Practical Magic 2.

What is Practical Magic 2 about? Practical Magic is based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name, which means there's a good chance Practical Magic 2 will be based on its sequel! The Book of Magic brings us back to the Owens family, who reconnect in the English countryside to save a young man's life. As Kylie Owens begins to discover who she really is, her mom Sally realizes she's willing to give up everything for love. In the Practical Magic 2 trailer, we meet Sally's daughters and get a look at the sisters. Nicole Kidman promises the movie will be "fun and witchy!"

When is Practical Magic 2 coming out? Warner Bros. Pictures Practical Magic 2 is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026. The movie filmed in London during the summer of 2025.

Who's in the Practical Magic 2 cast with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman? Warner Bros. Pictures The Practical Magic 2 cast includes your favorite actors from the first movie, in addition to some new faces you'll definitely recognize: Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens

as Gillian Owens Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens

as Sally Owens Joey King

Maisie Williams

Stockard Channing

Dianne Wiest

Lee Pace

Xolo Maridueña

Solly McLeod

What is book 2 of the Practical Magic series? Warner Bros. Pictures The second book in the Practical Magic series is a prequel titled The Rules of Magic, set in 1960s New York City. Magic Lessons takes place in the 1600s, while The Book of Magic happens in the modern day.

Is there going to be a Practical Magic 2 movie? Warner Bros. Pictures Yes, we're getting Practical Magic 2! Warner Bros. announced the sequel on June 10, 2024. Nicole Kidman just let us know on September 13 that the movie had finished filming. She ​posted a video​ of her walking at golden hour with Sandra Bullock and it's the most vibey thing ever! We're not getting the film for another year, but this still the best update.

Are you excited for Practical Magic 2? Let us know your favorite moment from the OG movie on Facebook!

This post has been updated.