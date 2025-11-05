The perfect rebound, TBH. 💋
Nicole Kidman Just Got "Arrested" By Sabrina Carpenter During The Short N' Sweet Tour
Nicole Kidman just played a role I did not expect to ever see her in: she was just "arrested" at Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour! ICYMI, at every one of her concerts, Sabrina Carpenter highlights a celebrity guest that she "arrests" ahead of her hit song "Juno" for being "too hot," and the latest celebrity in the fuzzy pink handcuffs? The Big Little Lies actress!
Here's what happened when Sabrina Carpenter "arrested" Nicole Kidman during her Short n' Sweet tour.
@people We come to the #ShortnSweet tour for magic ... and to see who #SabrinaCarpenter "arrests" next. This time? It was #NicoleKidman. 😍 #Juno #MansBestFriend ♬ Calm background music with acoustic guitar and saxophone(1288148) - ame
During the Short n' Sweet tour in Nashville on November 4, Sabrina Carpenter began reciting Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC intro. "We come to this place for magic right?" the singer asks onstage. "Speaking of magic, whoa!"
The camera panned to Nicole in a red tee shirt as the crowd cheered. "I expected to find love but not my soulmate," Sabrina continues. "So if things work out between us, I guess I'm moving to Nashville."
Recently, Sabrina Carpenter also arrested Stranger Things actor Joe Keery — and the internet went wild at how much chemistry these two had in a 90 second interaction. (Myself included, because HELLO, they're cute).
"Joe, it's actually cuffing season, I don't know if you know that," Sabrina said from the stage. And when Joe Keery sticks his hands out for Sabrina to cuff him, she continues, "You seem very eager, actually, this is so rare. Okay, you're the one. We did it Joe."
"HE WAS SO READY FOR THAT," one X user jokes, while another tweeted, "why I kinda ship them."
"wait them in a relationship would eat so hard….actor musician excellence," a third user tweeted. Yeah, I'm gonna need these two together, like, ASAP.
