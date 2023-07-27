Our Fave Celeb Couples Who've Stood The Test Of Time
TBH it’s hard to keep up with all of the relationship rumors and break-ups swirling around Hollywood. Most flings end up fading after a few months, or you have someone like Leonardo DiCaprio who just-so-happens to break up with every girlfriend once they hit 25. Every once in a while, though, we are blessed with a truly adorable couple that defies all the Hollywood odds and finds their soulmate.
Not only are these celebrity couples uber-successful and uber-talented, they give us hope for our own rom-com endings. Keep reading for all of our favorite celeb couples who *actually* make us believe in true love.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Image via Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
The Hollywood power duo met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern and they married soon after in 2012. Today, Blake and Ryan share four daughters.
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Image via Alex Wong / Getty Images News
The former POTUS and FLOTUS met back in 1989, when Michelle was assigned as Barack's mentor at their law firm. Reportedly, Barack (then 28) was instantly smitten with Michelle (then 25), and they began dating shortly after. The couple was married in 1992, eventually welcoming daughters Sasha and Malia.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Entertainment
George and Amal were introduced by a mutual friend at a 2013 dinner party in Lake Como. After a few months, the couple went on their first date, and were engaged within a year. The pair wed in 2014 and have since welcomed twins.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Image via Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
The A Quiet Place costars initially met in 2008, tying the knot in an Italian ceremony in 2010. The actors are parents to two daughters, Hazel and Violet. Our favorite fact about them? John’s can be seen in The Devil Wears Prada 72 times.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Image via Anthony Harvey / Getty Images Entertainment
The Beckhams met in 1997 and were married by 1999. Today they have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Image via Jesse Grant / Getty Images Entertainment
While the timeline of their romantic relationship is unknown, the singers have been friends for well over a decade. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2020, and as of 2023 are reportedly married. The pair share one son and are expecting a second child by August.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Image via Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment
The tennis legend and Reddit co-founder met by chance when they both sat down next to each other during breakfast at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome back in 2015. They hit it off and were married in 2017, welcoming their daughter Olympia shortly after.
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley
Image via Rich Fury / Getty Images Entertainment
The pop singer and two-time Bachelor contestant have been together for five years, and confirmed their relationship in 2022.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Image via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment
The Australian actor and New Zealand singer met at the G’Day USA gala in 2005 and got married in 2006. Today, the duo are parents to two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, in addition to Nicole’s two children with former beau Tom Cruise.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
The How To Get Away With Murder actress has been married to her husband Julius since 2003.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Image via Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Entertainment
According to Dwayne, the two met at a 2007 Super Bowl party which they were both asked to co-host. Although it wasn’t love at first sight, the couple eventually married in 2014. They share one daughter, in addition to three children from Dwayne’s previous relationship.
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer
Image via Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment
After Meryl's boyfriend tragically died in 1978, her brother's friend Don lent her his apartment. They married later that year and have four children: Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Image via Sonia Recchia / Stringer
This private couple met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and today have two daughters together. Eva and Ryan are so private, in fact, that news of their marriage only came to light in 2022 following the reveal of Eva’s newest tattoo, which reads “de Gosling.”
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
Image via Paul R. Giunta / Getty Images Entertainment
Oprah began dating Stedman in 1986, the same year her namesake show launched. After meeting at a charity event, the pair were engaged in 1992, but decided against marriage.
Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
The singer and producer have known each other since they were teenagers, but didn't enter a relationship with each other until 2008, with Swiss proposing in 2009. The couple married in 2010 and they have two sons named Egypt and Genesis together.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
The supermodel married the businessman and former model in 1998. They have two children together, Kaia and Presley — both of whom are successful models too.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Image via Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Entertainment
After six years of dating, the couple married in 2012 in Texas. Today, the model and actor have three children together.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Image via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment
The fan favorite couple met in 2007 on the set of his music video and married in 2013. They share four children, welcoming their youngest via surrogate earlier this month.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
Neil and David started dating in 2004 and married in 2014. The couple became fathers to twins, Harper and Gideon, in 2010.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Image via Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images Entertainment
TheO.C. and Gossip Girl alumni are believed to have met in 2010 while starring in romantic comedy The Oranges. They married in 2014 and have a daughter and a son.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas
Image via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment
The eldest Jonas brother Kevin married Danielle in 2009 after two years of dating. The couple has two daughters, Alena and Valentina, and are very close to the rest of Kevin’s family., Danielle’s regularly seen backstage and in videos with her “Jonas sisters,” Priyanka Chopra (married to Nick Jonas) and Sophie Turner (married to Joe Jonas).
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Image via Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Entertainment
The comedic director and actress have been together since 1996, and have been married since marrying in 1997. The couple regularly work together on films and have two children, Maude and Iris. Maude is following in her parent's footsteps, having had a breakout role in the hit MAX teen drama Euphoria.
Julia Roberts and Daniel Mode
Image via Kevin Deitsch / Getty Images News
Julia and Daniel married in 2002 after meeting during the filming of The Mexican, where Julia starred alongside Brad Pitt. They have three children together, now 18 (twins) and 16.
Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington
Image via Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment
The actors have been married for a whopping 37 years after tying the knot in 1983. They renewed their vows in 1995, and are parents to four children, John David, Malcolm, Olivia and Katia.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Image via Jason Merritt / Getty Images Entertainment
The couple have been together for 40(!!!) years, ever since 1983. While they never married, they share one son, Wyatt Russell. Goldie also has two children, Kate Hudson (yes, THE Kate Hudson) and Oliver Hudson, whom she shares with her second husband, Bill Hudson.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment
SJP and Matthew had a surprise wedding in 1997 after meeting on the New York theater scene in 1991. The pair have three children together, James Wilkie and twin daughters Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge.
Elton John and David Furnish
Image via Tristan Fewings / Getty Images Entertainment
The world renowned musician and Furnish met in 1993 and were one of the first same-sex couples to enter a civil partnership (the closest thing to a same-sex marriage at the time) in the UK in 2005. “Officially” marrying in 2014, they share two sons together.
