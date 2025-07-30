Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban "Need Space" As Divorce Rumors Swirl

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship has stood the test of time. They married just a year after meeting for the first time, and their story has bloomed ever since. They’re one of our favorite celebrity couples, and we simply love to see them happy. But it looks like they're the latest victims of the divorce rumor mill. Say it isn't so!

Here's everything you need to know about Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's relationship — and those divorce rumors.

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban still together? Jason Kempin/Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are always making news, and the country singer recently made waves when he left an interview that asked him about Nicole filming intimate scenes. And according to a source, the couple is spending time apart to focus on themselves. “This isn’t scandal — it’s strategy,” the source tells Rob Shuter. “They need space. And they’ve both agreed on that.” “They’ve always done things their way,” they continue. “And right now, that means not being in the same place...They’re not a Hallmark movie. They’re real. And real love evolves.” So fans of this couple can breathe a sigh of relief. They're still together, they're just spending time apart.

How long have Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban been together? Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for BMI Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been together 19 years. They started dating in 2005 and got married in 2006. They just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, too! Nicole shared a super sweet photo on Instagram on June 25 of her and Keith by the ocean. "Forever ❤️ #happyanniversary," the caption reads.

Were Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise together? Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for CMT Yes, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married for 11 years before divorcing in 2001.

Why did Nicole and Tom split? Vince Bucci / Getty Images Neither Nicole nor Tom have explicitly confirmed why they divorced. Nicole explained in a 2013 Vanity Fair interview that she and Tom were “so young” when they got married, and that could be why they didn’t work out. Other news outlets have claimed that Tom’s involvement with the Church of Scientology may have led to the split.

Nicole Kidman + Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline Sergio Dionisio / Getty Images January 2005: First meeting Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles. They exchanged phone numbers at the event, though Nicole revealed Keith didn’t reach out until several months after their initial meeting. “I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true!” the actress told Ellen DeGeneres on air. “He didn’t call me for four months.”

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images June 2005: Sparks fly The couple had been living in New York City when Nicole realized Keith was the one for her. He had sweetly brought flowers right to her apartment for her 38th birthday, and that’s when she really knew. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" she told People in 2019. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life."

Christopher Polk / Getty Images May 2006: Nicole and Keith get engaged The actress and the musician got engaged on May 15, 2006. Nicole ended up announcing the news at the 30th Anniversary gala for the United Nations Development Fund for Women.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images June 2006: Nicole and Keith get married Nicole and Keith celebrated their wedding in Sydney, Australia on June 25, 2006. Nicole’s kids – Isabella Jane and Connor Antony (whom she shares with her ex, Tom Cruise) – both played a part in the big day. The couple later jetted off to French Polynesia for their honeymoon.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images for 20th Century Fox October 2006: Keith checks into rehab Later that year, Nicole had staged an intervention for Keith, who struggled with alcohol abuse. He was released the following January, and Nicole was there to support him after the fact.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld November 2007: The pair moves to Nashville As a country singer, Keith had always loved Nashville, Tennessee. He and Nicole purchased a farm on the outskirts of the city to call home when they weren't working or traveling.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images July 2008: Nicole and Keith welcome their first child Nicole gave birth to a daughter, named Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008 in Nashville. Keith shared the news on his website, saying: "We want to thank everybody that has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. We feel very blessed and grateful that we can share this joy with all of you today."

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images December 2010: Nicole and Keith welcome their second child The couple’s second baby, Faith Margaret, was born via surrogate on December 28, 2010. Nicole and Keith had kept this second pregnancy considerably private. "Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," the pair said in a statement. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images July 2017: Nicole says Keith supported her after filming intense Big Little Lies scenes Nicole starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies as Celeste, a character who dealt with domestic violence. Though she won an Emmy for her work in the series, she admitted it was emotionally draining. Luckily, Keith was there to support her throughout the filming process when times got tough. "Luckily I have a partner who is artistic, so he understands what it takes to support that," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "I came home to loving arms, someone that would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged, really upset, and physically and emotionally drained and in pain."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images February 2021: Nicole and Keith’s daughters appear at the Golden Globes Nicole and Keith’s two daughters, Sunday and Faith, were spotted alongside their parents on a live video broadcast during the 2021 Golden Globes, where Nicole was nominated for her role in The Undoing.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images March 2022: The couple steps out at the Academy Awards Keith supported Nicole at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Being the Ricardos.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images March 2023: Nicole and Keith turn heads at the Oscars The couple pulled up to the 2023 Oscars in some super sleek, matching all-black outfits. Nicole and Keith didn’t shy away from any PDA on the red carpet as they had their picture taken.

Mark Kolbe / Getty Images June 2023: Keith honors Nicole’s birthday Keith made a very sweet Instagram post for Nicole’s 56th birthday – a photo of her in nature, with the caption reading: "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for AFI April 2024: Nicole and Keith’s daughters hit the red carpet Their family attended the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala to honor Nicole’s Life Achievement Award. The pair’s daughters, Sunday (15) and Faith (13) stunned in red dresses, as Nicole wore a glowing gold gown.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images July 2025: Divorce Rumors swirl around the couple Rumors that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were getting divorced started swirling after a source told Rob Shuter they "needed space." But according to the source, they actually just need some time on their own. “They’ve always done things their way,” the source says. “And right now, that means not being in the same place...They’re not a Hallmark movie. They’re real. And real love evolves.”

