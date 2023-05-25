It's About To Be The Luckiest Day Of 2023 — Here's What You Should Do
We all want to find a bit of luck in our lives, yearning to see it in any way possible, from chance encounters with feathers to coins to triple numbers. Luckily, we can look to the stars above as a guiding light in attracting the life we want. Astrologically, a few planetary formations create windows of opportunity for us to make bold moves and take chances each year, giving us an extra shot at good fortune.
Next week's Jupiter and North Node conjunction in Taurus on June 1 will be an auspicious day for many. Let’s find out why!
What does a Jupiter-North Node conjunction mean?
Jupiter and the North Node are in conjunction, which means that these two astrological bodies share the same energy, maximizing their overall impact.
What does Jupiter in Taurus mean?
In astrology, Jupiter is the planet that expands anything it touches. As it's the largest planet in the solar system, it's also the guard from incoming asteroids throughout space, hence the lucky energy. Astrologically speaking, Jupiter provides us with chance opportunities whenever things appear dire in our circumstances, showing us silver linings and revealing the solution as you align with a more optimistic outlook.
Jupiter entered the sign of Taurus on May 17, with Taurus being a fixed sign that rules love, values, and money. The fixed energy is consistent and can give us the endurance to go after what we want. Being methodical and intentional with your goals will be essential during this time, so be careful in what you wish for — you might get it this time and for the long haul.
We'll have a year filled with wonder regarding how we feel about our self-worth and status — it places the lens of importance on making money and finding ways to live more in the moment. In its lucky aspect, we can attract incredible financial opportunities by making bold decisions. Any shred of fear around lack will inhibit the abundance that Jupiter can provide. Remember to look out for the silver lining — this mindset will gift you Jupiter’s luck.
What is the North Node?
Astrologically, the North Node is the space between the Earth and the moon’s poles, and represents the direct focus in our journey to finding fulfillment and provides the tools to pave our dharmic path. The North Node in the sign of Taurus will enable us to focus all of our energy and intention on building something tangible with a sound strategy. Since January 2022, this nodal influence raised questions regarding self-worth involving money and love, and also raised themes about authenticity in our life purpose.
June 1 is the moment to know where you stand regarding finances and relationships. There will be more clarity in how you wish to live your life. While it forms its conjunction with Jupiter, the North Node will propel us to align and power up our intentions. Manifesting the life of your dreams is in your favor during this time.
Manifestation rituals for the Jupiter conjunct North Node Event
Manifestation requires thoughtfulness and focus. This Jupiter conjunct North Node will give us a sound concentration in attracting results.
The below rituals can be used for the Jupiter conjunct North Node 2023 that best support the Taurus energy.
- Create a gratitude list — Set up a sacred space in your environment where you can quietly contemplate, picturing joyful images, memories, and scenes in your mind’s eye. Jupiter’s influence relates to happiness, optimism, and gratefulness, so you'll be in tune with these energies. As you start the manifestation ritual involving this practice, you will be able to attract incredible opportunities after this astrological event.
- Journal your dreams — Writing a detailed list of the life that you want will help you pinpoint your main priorities. What do you visualize? It can relate to the status of your relationship or how you are making money. Closing your eyes and observing your desired ideal life can help you determine what is best to manifest during this astrological event.
- Start the manifestation ceremony during the astrology event — The Jupiter-North Node conjunction is expected to peak at 8:42pm ET on Thursday, June 1, which is the time to begin your manifestation work. Allow the images of your desired dreams to flow through you. If you have difficulty imagining imagery, observe your feelings if your wishes come true. There's no wrong or right way to host this astrological event. It's all about your true intention and belief, and by mastering this, you'll see luck turn in your favor.
Header image by Amin Alizadeh / Unsplash