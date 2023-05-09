Taurus Compatibility Ranked: Find The Best & Worst Love Matches For Your Sign
Taureans — or people born under the sign of Taurus — tend to appreciate security, luxurious comforts, and family commitment as much as practicality in life. Ideal partners for them would include people who share similar morals. Furthermore, they do not take well to those who play devil's advocate roles.
How well does Taurus fit with other zodiac signs? Let's dive in to our Taurus compatibility rankings.
Best Match: Aries and Taurus Compatibility
As a couple, Aries and Taurus make for the ultimate power duo. Both thrive when working together and share an innate sense of fairness and justice that allows them to see things from another person's point of view. While stubbornness might arise on certain issues, with proper communication and open discussions, they should find quick solutions to any disputes or disagreements that arise between them.
Taurus doesn't often find their romantic pairings as easily as those for professional activities, although long-term relationships tend to suit them best and they're fiercely loyal when it comes to those they care about. While often hesitant to commit, once they do they stick it out for the long haul, they'll work tirelessly toward making it last. Aries and Taurus make excellent companions both romantically and platonically as both enjoy romantic gestures like flowers or fine dining that help foster deepened connection. And they love spending time in each other's company!
Taurus individuals tend to get along well in platonic relationships with most signs like Leo, Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn. Their friendship with Virgo and Capricorn tends to be deeper as both have an aptitude for analyzing situations and devising solutions to achieve their goals more quickly.
Taurus and Sagittarius make great friends, but don't work well together romantically or professionally. Their personalities differ significantly and while Sagittarius may inspire Taurus to try new experiences, their pushiness could cause discomfort that ultimately leads to resentment over time.
Another Great Match: Cancer and Taurus Compatibility
Cancerians are sensitive and compassionate souls who love nurturing others, making them ideal partners with Taureans, who value security and comfort above all else. Together these two make an ideal pair for long-term relationships as both are committed to family life, home life, and financial security — all important qualities in any successful relationship!
Strong Taurus and Cancer compatibility matches are those in which each partner respects the other's space and needs. Taurus tends to be cautious and responsible, taking time to get acquainted before making a commitment — something particularly true in intimate settings where both partners will strive to uphold each other's boundaries while respecting the other's privacy.
If a relationship is serious, both partners should feel empowered to communicate openly and honestly. Taurus can sometimes be resistant to sharing their feelings openly; however, as good communicators they'll usually come around eventually. And due to their skill, their expression won't come across as overly emotional or dramatic.
They will also share similar ideas about how they want to spend their free time. The laid-back Bull will appreciate the nurturing Crab's desire to stay at home and cook delicious meals. Both partners enjoy art and music as interests, so there will always be enough things in common between them to keep both happy.
On the flip side, both parties need to realize they have different needs and desires; for example, Taureans tend to prioritize stability over travel when it comes to finances, while Cancerians love discovering new cultures. If these differences are not handled well in your relationship, it could quickly deteriorate.
Worst Match: Sagittarius and Taurus Compatibility
Sagittarius is always on the hunt for something new; this clashes with Taurus who prefers security over change. These two signs may clash romantically as their approaches differ drastically: Sagittarius likes taking risks while Taurus prefers sticking to tried-and-true approaches in work and financial matters.
Sagittarius enjoys adventure and foreign cultures, whereas Taurus tends to shy away from them. Additionally, these two signs have quite disparate approaches to sexuality; Taurus tends to take things slowly when it comes to matters of seduction while Sagittarius prefers to initiate intimacy early on.
Sagittarius' childish behavior often puts strain on Taurus' patience. Additionally, Sagittarius' directness and bluntness may harm or insult Taurus unknowingly, with Taurus being resentful and remembering being hurt or betrayed for years to come.
Though their zodiacs may differ significantly, Sagittarius and Taurus aren't totally doomed though. This pairing can last as long as both parties learn to respect and balance each other's varied qualities. Sagittarius could teach Taurus how to take more risks and be more adventurous; and Taurus could show Sagittarius how to be more patient and grounded. Ultimately, this relationship could prove worth exploring.
Bad Match: Pisces and Taurus Compatibility
Pisces is a water sign — connected to the emotions of those around them and known for being empathic and compassionate. These traits could make them the perfect partner for Taurus. Unfortunately, their sensitive side can sometimes get them into trouble when exaggerating negative aspects of situations, leading them into trouble with other signs like Sagittarius and Gemini who prefer more spontaneity than stability in relationships.
Taurus may not like change much, but they can get along well with Pisces when it comes to platonic relationships. Taurus can help a dreamy Piscean find balance between their fantasy-driven Neptune energies and romantic Venus energies while the sensitive Fish provides Taurus with emotional depth they crave.
Taureans value secure and stable relationships. This can involve engaging in routine-based lifestyle activities like eating the same meals, watching similar movies and being together often. What they don't want, though, is getting caught in an unpredictable romance; therefore you will get along well with most zodiac signs.
Taurus gets along best with other earth signs, who understand your need for stability and security. Additionally, they share your affinity for material things and can appreciate your sense of humor as well as steadfast loyalty. Romantically speaking, Taurus tends to prefer homebody partners who value physical touch as well as emotional intimacy. They may be reluctant to display emotions freely but appreciate loyalty and trust from partners they know well.
Taurus also gets along well with water signs such as Cancer and Scorpio. Their reliability and responsibility make them great friends; Taurus will always stand by them when needed and won't judge their peculiar habits or eccentricities.
Love learning about Taurus compatibility and want other astrology forecast content? Be sure to check out our monthly horoscopes!