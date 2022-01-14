Make Your Weekend Sweeter With These Traditional Norwegian Pancakes
From Scandi furniture to breakfast recipes, our collective obsession with the Scandinavian lifestyle continues to grow. Blame it on the high standard of living, the unique blend of historic and modern architecture, the minimalist decor, the hygge, or the Norwegian food — we can't pick just one favorite aspect of this appealing culture. Or maybe we can — it just might be traditional Norwegian pancakes. Bring the Scandi vibe into your home this weekend by whipping up these classic (and easy!) pancakes that differ from their American counterparts in plenty of delicious ways.
Traditional Norwegian Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk or non-dairy milk
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Toppings:
- Powdered sugar
- Maple syrup
- Blueberries or any fresh fruit
Directions:
- Add pancake ingredients to a heavy duty blender and blend until thoroughly combined. This ensures a smooth uniform batter.
- Heat a small (8 inch) pan over medium-high heat and melt the butter. You want the pan to be piping hot when ready to pour the batter.
- Use a one-fourth measuring cup for pouring the batter. Pour in the batter and immediately tilt the pan so that the batter is spread evenly in a thin layer on the pan. The batter will start cooking very quickly and is ready to flip when the edges start to flip up, about 1 minute.
- Flip pancake with a wide rubber spatula and continue cooking on the other side for another 30 seconds until a golden color.
- Move to a plate to keep warm until all pancakes have been made.
- Roll up and top with favorite toppings when ready to serve.
Photos and recipe by Sarah Anderson.
