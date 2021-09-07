Scandinavian-Inspired Furniture For A Minimalist But Cozy Home
We used to think minimalist, organized interiors meant sparse, empty spaces — until we were introduced to Scandinavian furniture. The region's interior style relies on simple pieces with clean aesthetics while embracing the Danish notion of hygge, which is all about creating cozy, welcoming spaces of contentment. It also often incorporates mid-century style shapes, which might be why we can't stop pinning the style to all our home mood boards. Now, you can turn your Scandi interior dreams into reality with these online furniture finds that don't require an all-day trek to IKEA.
Scandinavian Designs Alonso Bench ($179)
Scandinavian Designs is an obvious place to start for your Scandi-inspired makeover. Our first pick would be a simple slatted bench to set the mood in your entryway.
Amazon Pre Assembled Shell Chairs ($95)
Knowing you can get an entire Scandi-style dining chair set for under $100 is reason alone to choose the style for your home.
Wayfair Jordana 60'' Dining Table ($258)
Pair your new chairs with this modern dining table made for gathering.
Stripe Break Rug by Sarah Sherman Samuel – Lulu and Georgia ($98+)
Cozy rugs warm up a minimal room and this modern classic from one of our favorite designers fits the minimal + cozy bill.
West Elm Oliver Sofa ($599)
Practice the pillars of Hygge and add a few cozy throws and furry pillows to a mid-century style couch that will blend right in with the rest of your space.
H&M Large Folding Basket ($18)
Set a large basket by your couch or bed to add to the aesthetic (and store all those extra throws).
Amazon Nordic Side Table ($33)
Choose a minimalist side table so you can pile it high with all the decor elements of hygge: candles, bookstacks, and more.
Castelry Hagen Rattan Armchair ($299)
Rattan chairs with clean lines and metal frames can be styled outdoors with pillows or indoors with cozy throws for a truly Scandinavian feel.
Fringe Fruit Basket by Jungalow ($70)
Natural fibers and texture are enough to add some visual interest without overpowering a room. This fruit basket by Justina Blakeney is fun, functional, and all about the fringe.
Amazon Natural Maple & White TV Stand ($233)
This sleek, modular TV console will only look expensive in your Scandi-style living room.
Target Abacus Ladder Bookshelf ($190)
Oak a-frame and leaning style book cases will feel right at home with the rest of your decor.
Amazon Oslo 1-Drawer Desk ($139)
Take the Hygge approach to your WFH space with this simple yet stylish desk.
Urban Outfitters Huron Bench ($429)
Surrounded by simpler pieces, this gorgeous bench will cozy up any space.
Pottery Barn Cayman Platform Bed ($499)
A minimalist, wood bedframe is all you need for this aesthetic.
Amazon Sazena Floating Nightstand ($59)
Floating shelves not only look sleek, but will also help you lead a minimal lifestyle without the space to add clutter to your bedside.
Urban Outfitters Amelia 6-Drawer Dresser ($849)
When simplicity is key, this natural wood dresser delivers (and comes in a few other drawer sizes).
Wayfair Platform Bed ($187)
If you already have ample wood pieces in your bedroom, try a minimalist metal frame and pile high with pillows and blankets.
Amazon Nordic Rocking Chair ($280)
Give yourself permission to relax with this simple, modern rocker.
Amazon Faux Sheepskin ($19)
Virtually any piece of furniture can be given a Scandi touch when topped with a faux sheepskin throw. No home can be hygge without it!
