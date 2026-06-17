Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

I can't believe it.

Missing Briar U? Here Are 8 Differences Between the 'Off-Campus' Books & Prime Video TV Show

off campus differences
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jun 17, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Everyone is talking about the differences between the Every Year After show and the Every Summer After book, and it got me thinking: how many differences are there between the Off-Campus book and show? Well, I dove into all the changes you might have missed. Let's break 'em down.

Keep reading for some of the biggest changes from the Off-Campus books to the show on Prime Video.

When Hannah met Garrett.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli in Off Campus on Prime Video

Prime Video

Instead of meeting in class when Hannah drops all her books (classic, we've all been there), the show versions of the characters meet when Hannah accidentally walks in on him in the locker room shower (can't say I've been there).

Hannah shares a kiss with another Briar U player.

summer shows prime video 2026

Prime Video

Hannah lays a kiss on Logan in the TV show, instead of Dean like in the books. This was definitely a good move on Prime Video's part because 1. Logan has a crush on her so that makes things way more complicated and 2. It allows all of Dean's attention to be on Allie (but more on that later).

Justin's a musician.

off campus season 2 josh heuston justin kohl

Prime Video

And while Justin was a football player that Hannah has a crush on in The Deal book, the show character (played by Josh Heuston) is a musician with a band instead. It's definitely interesting to switch from jock to artist because it gives him and Hannah some different similarities than they have in the book (since Hannah's a singer), rather than having him just be a different version of the athlete archetype.

Hey, Jules.

off campus differences

Prime Video

Prime Video also added the character of Jules to the TV series when they're not in the book either.

Spooky and steamy.

hannah and garrett off campus

Prime Video

A major part of the Off-Campus series is the fact that Hannah is a survivor of sexual assault. In the books, she tells Garrett after skipping a Halloween party (he hates Halloween), but instead, they do a cute couples costume in the show and she tells him what happened after they all go to karaoke — and when Hannah asks him to help her an orgasm.

Another change is that in the show, Garrett asks Dean for advice instead of another player. This is another switch I like because it just makes Dean and Garrett's bond even stronger, and adds an unexpected depth to Dean's character.

Dean and Allie.

off campus season 2 dean allie

Prime Video

Without a doubt, the best chemistry in Off-Campus is between Dean and Allie. Their relationship happens later on in the series, but I'm so glad they added it to the first season!

Coming to an end.

off campus book changes

Prime Video

Hannah and Garrett's breakup in the Off-Campus show is a really layered, emotional thing. Garrett comes from an abusive household, and he's scared that he will eventually put Hannah in danger and wants to end their relationship before he gets the chance to hurt her.

In the book, Hannah's the one who ends their relationship after a conversation with Garrett's dad where he says he'll cut Garrett off unless she dumps him.

Hands-off, y'all.

off campus book vs. show

Prime Video

Off-Campus fans go crazy for "the hands-off rule," where Garrett told the rest of the school that no one could date her. However, this was changed for the show so it's just a rumor, rather than something Garrett actually told anyone.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Off-Campus news and updates!

pop cultureentertainmentprime videotv

The Latest

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Sponsored

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective
Sponsored

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit