Everyone is talking about the differences between the Every Year After show and the Every Summer After book, and it got me thinking: how many differences are there between the Off-Campus book and show? Well, I dove into all the changes you might have missed. Let's break 'em down.

Keep reading for some of the biggest changes from the Off-Campus books to the show on Prime Video.

When Hannah met Garrett. Prime Video Instead of meeting in class when Hannah drops all her books (classic, we've all been there), the show versions of the characters meet when Hannah accidentally walks in on him in the locker room shower (can't say I've been there).

Hannah shares a kiss with another Briar U player. Prime Video Hannah lays a kiss on Logan in the TV show, instead of Dean like in the books. This was definitely a good move on Prime Video's part because 1. Logan has a crush on her so that makes things way more complicated and 2. It allows all of Dean's attention to be on Allie (but more on that later).

Justin's a musician. Prime Video And while Justin was a football player that Hannah has a crush on in The Deal book, the show character (played by Josh Heuston) is a musician with a band instead. It's definitely interesting to switch from jock to artist because it gives him and Hannah some different similarities than they have in the book (since Hannah's a singer), rather than having him just be a different version of the athlete archetype.

Hey, Jules. Prime Video Prime Video also added the character of Jules to the TV series when they're not in the book either.

Spooky and steamy. Prime Video A major part of the Off-Campus series is the fact that Hannah is a survivor of sexual assault. In the books, she tells Garrett after skipping a Halloween party (he hates Halloween), but instead, they do a cute couples costume in the show and she tells him what happened after they all go to karaoke — and when Hannah asks him to help her an orgasm. Another change is that in the show, Garrett asks Dean for advice instead of another player. This is another switch I like because it just makes Dean and Garrett's bond even stronger, and adds an unexpected depth to Dean's character.

Dean and Allie. Prime Video Without a doubt, the best chemistry in Off-Campus is between Dean and Allie. Their relationship happens later on in the series, but I'm so glad they added it to the first season!

Coming to an end. Prime Video Hannah and Garrett's breakup in the Off-Campus show is a really layered, emotional thing. Garrett comes from an abusive household, and he's scared that he will eventually put Hannah in danger and wants to end their relationship before he gets the chance to hurt her. In the book, Hannah's the one who ends their relationship after a conversation with Garrett's dad where he says he'll cut Garrett off unless she dumps him.

Hands-off, y'all. Prime Video Off-Campus fans go crazy for "the hands-off rule," where Garrett told the rest of the school that no one could date her. However, this was changed for the show so it's just a rumor, rather than something Garrett actually told anyone.

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