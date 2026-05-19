Spoilers for Off-Campus ahead!

Off-Campus is the latest romance show that TV lovers simply can't get enough of. The story follows Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli), who agree to fake date to make Hannah's crush jealous in exchange for tutoring Garrett, but it doesn't take long for their fake relationship to develop real feelings. (Tale as old as time, am I right?). Season 2 is on the way, but before we meet our new couple, here's a refresher on the ending.

Here's a breakdown of the Off-Campus ending before season 2 premieres.

Garrett offers the Briar U hockey team a pep talk. After totally attacking Aaron Delaney (the guy who assaulted Hannah before the show opens) during their game, Garrett returns to the team to give them a pep talk — and honestly, it's a pretty sweet talk about how he shut everyone out and thought he had to do everything on his own. He hands over his captain title to Logan (Antonio Cipriano) who's definitely a wonderful leader. Hannah's written a whole new song for the pop showcase competition she dropped out of, but thankfully they never reprinted the programs, so she never actually dropped out.

And Hannah totally rocks the pop showcase. Prime Video The back and forth between the hockey game and Hannah's performance is so High School Musical and I have to admit how much I love it. But the boys win pretty quickly, and they all go to support Hannah's performance (after Garrett hesitates because he thinks Hannah deserves better, and Logan knocks some sense into him). Hannah's song is a really beautiful story about telling her truth and how she's only who she is because of who she used to be. Ella Bright is such a good singer y'all I'm obsessed.

And the ending perfectly sets up 'Off-Campus' season 2 drama. Prime Video Hannah and Garrett finally reconnect after the performance and Garrett finally admits how much he actually wants to be with her. And then I literally gasped when "Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night" by Avery Cochrane started playing!! That is one of my favorite pop songs ever. We also get some info ahead of season 2: Hannah gets a paid internship after getting 2nd place at the showcase. Dean finally also spills his feelings for Allie, even though she already hooked up with Hunter Davenport. Dean is obviously pretty upset, and promptly gets into a fight with Hunter at Malone's. Turns out Hunter is the new Briar U hockey player and one of Dean's nemesis. We'll have to see just how messy this love triangle gets when Off-Campus season 2 comes to Prime Video.

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