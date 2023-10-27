Is Oil Pulling Actually Legit? An Expert Weighs In
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
My TikTok For You Page loves to force-feed me unwarranted health tips. Whether it's a stranger talking about the benefits of eating exactly two Brazil nuts a day or another raving endlessly about their experience with [insert specialty diet here], the content is overwhelming and has made it so hard for me to decipher what's fact and what's crap.
The latest wellness trend circulating my daily scrolling ritual is oil pulling – the hashtag has risen above 470 million views as users share their success stories, tips, and product recommendations. But oil pulling, in practice, is still foggy for me. Is it legit? Why do people do it? More importantly, how do they do it? I consulted with Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, a celebrity cosmetic dentist who's passionate about oral care and transforming smiles, to get an idea of WTF oil pulling actually is. If you're *also* curious, read ahead for everything you need to know.
What is oil pulling?
According to Dr. Rubinshtein, oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic hygiene practice that involves swishing oil (most commonly coconut oil, but other oils like sesame oil and sunflower oil can also be used) in your mouth for a specific period of time and then spitting it out. The swishing is believed to help remove harmful bacteria and toxins from the mouth, promoting oral health.
Oil pulling is meant to be preventative care rather than reactive care.
"It's not a substitute for regular oral hygiene but can be a beneficial addition to your routine," Dr. Rubinshtein said. "It cannot reverse conditions like cavities and inflammation. Professional dental care and treatments are necessary to address these conditions effectively."
What does oil pulling actually do?
"Oil pulling may potentially benefit dental health by improving oral hygiene, reducing bad breath, decreasing gum inflammation, and providing antibacterial effects," said Dr. Rubinshtein. "However, more scientific research is needed to confirm its effectiveness. It should not replace regular dental care practices such as brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups."
In addition to these claims, oil pulling is said to help whiten and brighten your teeth – a big reason behind why the practice recently went viral on TikTok. Dr. Rubinshtein noted that the scientific evidence backing this claim is quite weak, and it's likely a better bet to go see a professional for treatment if you want pearlier whites.
How To Do Oil Pulling
Photo by Guilherme Almeida / PEXELS
- Oil pulling works best on an empty stomach, so you might prefer to do it first thing in the morning.
- Begin by taking about 1-2 tablespoons of oil (room-temperature coconut oil is commonly used, and Dr. Rubinshtein recommends any sort of organic variation or The Dirt's Oil Pulling Mouthwash) and putting it in your mouth.
- Swish the oil around in your mouth gently, making sure to move it around all areas, including the teeth and gums. Aim to do this for around 15-20 minutes.
- Spit the oil out into a trash can or a tissue after the designated time. Spitting it into the sink can potentially clog and damage drains.
- After that, rinse your mouth with water and then brush your teeth as you normally would.
Do you brush your teeth after oil pulling?
Yes, it's recommended that you brush your teeth as usual after oil pulling.
