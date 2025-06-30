Madison Bailey's First 'Outer Banks' Season 5 Selfie Has Fans In A Frenzy

The Outer Banks season 4 finale was the episode heard 'round the world because not only did it send our favorite Pogues on a Moroccan adventure and reveal that Sarah and John B. are having a baby, but beloved character JJ (Rudy Pankow) met his end after saving Kiara (Madison Bailey) from his vengeful biological father Chandler Groff. Well Madison just sent Outer Banks fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo of one of Kie's season 5 outfits for one very specific reason: it looks like she's wearing JJ's clothes.

JJ stole a ring 'Outer Banks' fans think was meant for Kiara.

Any eagle eyed OBX fan will remember JJ's rampage around town after learning his biological father is a Kook and his abusive dad Luke had lied to him his entire life. While vandalizing cars and smashing windows, JJ finds a ring in a jewelry store and puts it in his pocket, and we never see it again.

But more than one viewer was theorizing the ring was an engagement ring for Kiara, imagining that "the original script had JJ proposing to Kiara in Morocco and his wish was to marry Kiara and spend the rest of his life with her LIKE THATS A F—KING WEDDING RING."

"The saddest thing about all this is that JJ stole that ring for Kiara, Kiara was his wish and he was going to ask her to marry him... i'm afraid i'll never get over it, goodmorning," another X user tweeted, while a third replied, "go back to sleep this is evil."