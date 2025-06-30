WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!
Madison Bailey's First 'Outer Banks' Season 5 Selfie Has Fans In A Frenzy
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Outer Banks season 4 finale was the episode heard 'round the world because not only did it send our favorite Pogues on a Moroccan adventure and reveal that Sarah and John B. are having a baby, but beloved character JJ (Rudy Pankow) met his end after saving Kiara (Madison Bailey) from his vengeful biological father Chandler Groff. Well Madison just sent Outer Banks fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo of one of Kie's season 5 outfits for one very specific reason: it looks like she's wearing JJ's clothes.
Here's the heartbreaking Outer Banks season 5 theory about JJ and Kiara that has fans in a frenzy.
JJ stole a ring 'Outer Banks' fans think was meant for Kiara.
Any eagle eyed OBX fan will remember JJ's rampage around town after learning his biological father is a Kook and his abusive dad Luke had lied to him his entire life. While vandalizing cars and smashing windows, JJ finds a ring in a jewelry store and puts it in his pocket, and we never see it again.
But more than one viewer was theorizing the ring was an engagement ring for Kiara, imagining that "the original script had JJ proposing to Kiara in Morocco and his wish was to marry Kiara and spend the rest of his life with her LIKE THATS A F—KING WEDDING RING."
"The saddest thing about all this is that JJ stole that ring for Kiara, Kiara was his wish and he was going to ask her to marry him... i'm afraid i'll never get over it, goodmorning," another X user tweeted, while a third replied, "go back to sleep this is evil."
And the first behind-the-scenes look at Kiara could tease she finds it!
But Riara’s Think Kiara Immediately Moved On From JJ…When Did Moving On Include Wearing Everything He Owns🤭 pic.twitter.com/D2A0AQpW1K— 💛 (@JiarasWriter) June 20, 2025
Well now it looks like if Kie is wearing JJ's old clothes (especially the jacket he was wearing when he stole the ring) there's a very good chance she'll find it...and know exactly what it meant. Yeah I'm sobbing.
Rumors are swirling that season 5 will introduce a Rafe x Sofia x Kiara love triangle after fans picked up on chemistry between Kiara and Rafe (Drew Starkey) in season 1. I will die on the hill that Rafe fell in love with Kie during her Kook year (you know, pre-season 1) but I really don't know how it would be believable for Kie to move on from JJ in a single season. Only time will tell I guess!
Surprise! Here's Your First Look At Outer Banks Season 5 — With No Rudy Pankow In Sight!